Summary In 2020, Neymar picked five players he thought were the best in the world at the time - he left out Cristiano Ronaldo and his Brazilian teammates.

Messi continued to shine, Suarez rejuvenated at Inter Miami, Mbappe adjusting at Real Madrid, Pogba's downfall, and Hazard's retirement.

Despite Neymar's selections, post-pandemic challenges have reshaped the careers of these players dramatically.

Four years in football can feel like a lifetime, and nowhere is this more evident than when looking at the careers of the five players Neymar selected as the world's best for Marca in 2020. Since then, the world has seen a pandemic, a World Cup, two European Championships, and two Copa America tournaments—events that have shaped the course of many careers.

Nowadays, Neymar’s choices look rather eye-opening. While he included two of his former teammates, there was no mention of Cristiano Ronaldo or any of his Brazilian compatriots. This omission highlights the changing landscape of football in recent years, offering a snapshot of how the game has evolved since Neymar made his picks.

The list now serves as a curious reminder of a pre-pandemic world, where expectations and footballing hierarchies seemed set in stone. Looking back, it’s clear that the last four years have dramatically reshaped the careers of these players, in ways Neymar could never have predicted - for good, bad, and ugly.

Lionel Messi

Current club: Inter Miami

Since Neymar named Lionel Messi among the best players in the world in 2020, the Argentine genius has only further cemented his place as one of, if not the greatest footballer of all time. In the past four years, Messi has won two Copa America titles, a record-extending eighth Ballon d'Or, and completed his trophy collection with a World Cup victory in 2022.

For Neymar, predicting that Messi would continue to shine was an easy call, especially given his history of brilliance. And the 37-year-old has done more than enough to prove his exceptional talent, excelling at PSG before making the high-profile move to Inter Miami in the MLS, where he deservedly became one of the highest earners in world football.

Luis Suarez

Current club: Inter Miami

Interestingly, both of Neymar's strike partners from the 2014/15 Champions League-winning season are now playing for the same club, scoring freely, as Luis Suarez has directly contributed to 30 goals in 30 MLS appearances for David Beckham’s Inter Miami this season. With rumours circulating that Neymar might reunite with them following ongoing issues at Al-Hilal, his 2020 selections have certainly been vindicated.

After Suarez's move to Atletico Madrid in 2020, followed by stints at Uruguayan side Nacional and Brazilian club Gremio, it seemed his illustrious career and reputation as one of the greatest finishers of the 21st century were winding down. However, his move to MLS has reignited the former Liverpool striker's career, and his place among football’s elite is now unquestionable.

Kylian Mbappe

Current club: Real Madrid

If a player can score 14 goals and provide four assists in their first 24 appearances for a new club and still be considered out of form, it’s clear they must be truly exceptional. This is certainly the case for Kylian Mbappe, who finally made the highly anticipated move from PSG to Real Madrid over the summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kylian Mbappe finished his time at PSG having scored 256 goals and provided 108 assists in 305 appearances.

After being left out of the French national team on a few occasions and expressing some discontent with his role as a striker, there’s been a negative narrative questioning his form in Spain. However, the numbers don’t lie. If he continues converting his chances, the Frenchman will undoubtedly prove himself as the rightful heir to the legacies of Ronaldo and Messi.

Paul Pogba

Current club: Free agent

Up until this point, Neymar’s selections have all continued to make a significant impact on the beautiful game. However, while the same can be said for Paul Pogba, unfortunately, it’s not in a positive light. After leaving Manchester United in 2022, the general sentiment among rival fans was that Pogba, despite his £89m price tag, ultimately underperformed.

His return to Juventus was intended as a fresh start, but repeated injury setbacks hindered his progress. Then, in September 2023, Pogba was provisionally suspended following a failed drug test, which revealed non-endogenous testosterone after a match against Udinese. By November 2024, his contract was ripped up following the announcement of a four-year ban from football (which has since been reduced to 18 months), leaving doubts about whether he will ever make another comeback.

Eden Hazard

Current club: Retired

Eden Hazard embodies the type of footballer who is adored by the masses and hated by few. However, as time passes, the general perception of his career seems to be fading. At one point, he was considered in the same breath as Messi and Ronaldo, but those comparisons now feel increasingly distant.

After joining Real Madrid in 2019 for over £124m, the Belgian star never quite lived up to expectations. The move to Madrid promised to prove he was as great as Chelsea fans had always claimed, but injuries and a lack of form painted a different picture. In 76 appearances, he managed just seven goals and 12 assists before retiring in October 2023 at the age of 32.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt (correct as of 26/12/2024).