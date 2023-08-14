Neymar is set for a blockbuster move to Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League, but three Premier League clubs are reported to have already turned down a move for the Brazilian superstar this summer.

PSG have looked more and more resigned to losing their star man they signed for a world record fee from Barcelona back in 2017. The €222 million signing sent shockwaves through the world of football at the time and six years later, the enormous fee has not been eclipsed even with the ludicrous amounts of money in the game today.

His acquisition was seen as the driving force that would see the Parisien's go on to win a Champions League trophy, but that has not panned out with the closest they have managed to get being a 1-0 final loss to Bayern Munich in 2020.

Despite the lack of European silverware, Neymar has helped his club to multiple Ligue 1 trophies while scoring 118 goals in 173 matches with an additional 77 assists.

Managing more than a goal contribution per game is impressive by anyone's standards, no matter the perception of the quality of football in France's top division.

A six-year stint at the club is set to come to an end, however, with a deal agreed for the 31-year-old to make a £86.3 million transfer to Saudi Arabian club, Al Hilal.

Neymar's move to Al Hilal explained

According to The Sun, the winger will earn an eye-watering £137.8 million-per-year while playing in the Middle East for the club that previously tried to sign other PSG players. This equates to an incredible £2.65 million-per-week.

Lionel Messi was subject of a substantial contract offer from the club earlier in the summer transfer window, but he turned the move down in favour of heading to Inter Miami in the MLS.

Al Hilal were also willing to smash the transfer record set by Neymar's move to PSG as they had a £258 million bid accepted for French superstar, Kylian Mbappe. The forward - like Messi - also turned down a move to the emerging league despite truly staggering wages being offered.

This makes it third time lucky in their attempts to sign an established star from the PSG front line, although the financial incentive will be a nice cushion for the blow of being the third choice.

The player was reported to be desperate to remain in Europe while wanting a move away from PSG in search of a new challenge according to The Independent.

However, the only European club interested in making a move for the Samba star were his former club, Barcelona. A big issue with the Spanish club's proposal was the fact they were only able to offer a loan deal with their ongoing financial troubles.

Fierce rivals, Real Madrid, were also offered the chance to make a deal happen along with Bayern Munich, but both clubs made it clear they would not be interested due to the money involved in the deal.

Three English clubs were also alerted to his availability, but obviously none of those potential moves panned out.

Which three Premier League clubs turned down Neymar?

Manchester United were one of the three sides in question, and possibly one of the more likely destinations for Neymar due to the Red Devils' love of bringing in a marquee name every summer. It is also hard to see exactly where he would fit in with Marcus Rashford in red hot form during the 2022/23 season in the same position as the Brazilian.

That is not to say a player of Neymar's quality would be brought in to warm the Old Trafford bench, but it was definitely not a priority position for reinforcements heading into this summer.

Alejandro Garnacho's development would also be likely to take a hit if another senior star came in to be ahead of him in the pecking order. With Erik ten Hag's focus on promoting youth, it was always going to be an unlikely move for the Dutch boss to encourage.

Neymar could have been playing his football on the other side of Manchester if Pep Guardiola's Manchester City had taken an interest in bringing him to England.

This was not the case, however, with Josko Gvardiol and potentially a central midfielder being prioritised with the majority of the transfer kitty for the summer.

Jack Grealish and Phil Foden represent enough quality on the left-wing for the Citizens with no further big money signings being required in that role.

The rest of the Premier League will be feeling relieved this is not a deal that materialised in the end as City look firm favourites for their fourth league title in a row.

Todd Boehly's Chelsea were the final English team named in the Independent's article, and with the way they tear through the transfer market, it would have probably not shocked many to see that move happen.

Surprisingly, the potential transfer was turned down with focus on other targets such as Moises Caicedo - who is set to make a British record move from Brighton.

A massive fee was laid out for Mykhailo Mudryk in January, and he will be the main left sided winger for the coming season. He will be given time under new management to find his feet at Stamford Bridge without Neymar coming in to steal his starting spot.

Neymar joins a long list of stars to move to Saudi Arabia

This transfer sees possibly the second-biggest star move to the Middle Eastern league after Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Al Nassr in January 2023.

Players like Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, Karim Benzema and N'Golo Kante have all left Europe to earn big money for possibly the final years of their career.

It is not a footballing retirement home over in Saudi Arabia though with younger players such as Ruben Neves and Felipe Jota also giving up football in Europe for the new challenge.

Neymar is unlikely to be the last big name signing for the league before the transfer window closes with new players linked every day.