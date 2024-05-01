Highlights The NFC North is competitive, with all four teams performing well in 2023.

The Lions, Packers, Vikings, and Bears have all made moves to be contenders in 2024.

The Vikings got a new QB, the Lions focused on secondary, and the Bears improved key positions.

The NFC North is quickly becoming one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL. With all four teams winning at least seven games and two winning at least one postseason game, it’s difficult to ignore the division’s recent rise. The Detroit Lions won their first NFC North crown in 30 years last season, but repeating that feat will be no easy task.

The Green Bay Packers had the youngest roster in football a season ago and still managed to make the playoffs. With a full season as a starter under Jordan Love’s belt, Green Bay is back to being a legitimate contender in the North.

Additionally, the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears are in hot pursuit and have strong infrastructure to support their recently acquired quarterbacks. While there is some projection involved, both teams will look to make a playoff push in 2024. All signs are pointing to an exciting race for the NFC North crown this season.

Related Complete 2024 NFL Draft Order & Results A round-by-round list of the 257 overall picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Chicago Bears: 5 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Bears got the ball rolling with multiple top-10 picks

Credit: Jeff Roberson / AP

Grade: A-

The Bears had a rather peculiar draft, picking twice in the top 10 but only three times in the following 247. Chicago’s approach emphasized the quality of quantity, as the Bears landed three immediate starters and two more who could work their way into the rotation by season’s end.

Chicago Bears' 2024 Draft Picks Overall Pick Player 1st Caleb Williams 9th Rome Odunze 75th Kiran Amegadije 122nd Tory Taylor 144th Austin Booker

The Bears kicked off the draft by selecting Caleb Williams first overall. This pack was months in the making, as Williams had remained the sizable favorite for the pick throughout the entirety of the pre-draft process. Chicago found itself back on the clock eight picks later, selecting Rome Odunze out of Washington. This pick may have felt redundant, given the Bears just traded for Keenan Allen back in March, but Odunze adds long-term stability to an offense that is built for the long haul.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Caleb Williams threw just 14 interceptions on 1,099 career attempts, which translates to about a 1.0 interception rate, which would have led the NFL by a wide margin in 2023.

The final three picks of Kiran Amegadjie, Tory Taylor, and Austin Booker weren’t as flashy but attacked critical needs. Amegadije and Booker add depth to the trenches, and Trenton Gil was one of the worst punters in the league last season.

Of course, the success of this class hinges on Williams’ development. He is believed to be the franchise quarterback, that has eluded Chicago for many years. If he ends up being the player scouts think he is, the Bears will be considered major winners for years to come. Still, Chicago made a commendable effort to get value out of their remaining selections. With the exception of reaching on a punter, it’s difficult to poke holes in Chicago’s draft.

Go Deeper:

Detroit Lions: 6 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

The Lions improved their secondary

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B+

After dominating headlines with a controversial draft strategy in 2023, the Lions were more subtle in 2024, though much of that was due to the lower selections. Detroit prioritized the secondary, selecting defensive backs with their first two picks and trading for Terrion Arnold in the first round. Detroit didn’t do anything too noteworthy, but the Lions simply didn’t need to. With a quality roster already intact, there was less pressure on Brad Holmes to find franchise-changing talents.

Detroit Lions 2024 Draft Picks Overall Pick Player 24th Terrion Arnold 61st Ennis Rakestraw 126th Giovanni Manu 132nd Sione Vaki 189th Mekhi Wingo 210th Christian Mahogany

The NFL was lower on defensive prospects this year, which led to the top edge and cornerback prospects falling to the end of Round 1. Detroit could’ve stood pat and been guaranteed a chance at one of the top five cornerbacks, but instead, moved up from the 29th pick to 24 to secure Terrion Arnold out of Alabama. Arnold was a big riser during the 2023 season, supplanting teammate Kool-Aid McKinstry as the Crimson Tide’s most valuable cornerback.

Arnold was the second cornerback off the board and was unlikely to be available had the Lions waited their turn. This type of aggressiveness is acceptable for an established contender that has few needs. Although this uncharted territory for the Lions, the front office seemed to handle it appropriately.

Along with Arnold, the Lions drafted Ennis Rakestraw Jr., 61st, who has experience playing press coverage and a fearless mentality. Detroit mostly targeted linemen on the final day of the draft and left the weekend with a respectable haul.

Green Bay Packers: 11 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

Green Bay had the volume to improve several position groups

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: C+

While the Bears and Lions made a combined total of 11 selections, Green Bay made 11 of its own. With considerably more selections, the Packers could cover a wider canvas, attacking more position groups for both talent and depth. Despite the surplus of picks, it’s hard to say Green Bay impressed anyone on draft night. The Packers reverted back to their old habit of neglecting the receiver position, instead favoring linemen and defensive backs.

Green Bay Packers 2024 Draft Picks Overall Pick Player 25th Jordan Morgan 45th Edgerrin Cooper 58th Javon Bullard 88th MarShawn Lloyd 91st Ty'Ron Hopper 111th Evan Williams 163rd Jacob Monk 169th Kitan Oladapo 202nd Travis Glover 245th Michael Pratt 255th Kalen King

The Packers selected Jordan Morgan 25th, which was earlier than most expected. Morgan moves well for his size, but struggles with balance and body control made him less consistent than scouts wanted. There is certainly potential, but for such a deep tackle class, this pick was one of the more questionable ones of the first round.

Green Bay then targeted defense, taking Edgerrin Cooper and Javon Bullard, both of whom should play early on. Running back MarShawn Lloyd was the Packers’ first luxury pick, as Josh Jacobs will be Green Bay’s primary running back.

A conspicuous absence from Green Bay’s draft was a quality defensive lineman. Although the Packers have accrued several talented players linemen, they don’t have a strong enough front four to completely ignore the defensive trenches, especially with 11 picks. Still, the Packers acquired multiple solid players and improved their back seven.

Minnesota Vikings: 7 Picks in 2024 NFL Draft

The Vikings got their franchise quarterback and edge defender

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B+

It was no secret that the Vikings wanted to trade up for a quarterback. Signing Sam Darnold was a clear sign Minnesota was looking for a youngster on draft night. But few expected the Vikings to trade up a single pick, with most projections seeing Minnesota move into the top five to take J.J. McCarthy or Drake Maye. Much like the Bears, drafting a quarterback wasn’t everything, but it was certainly the biggest thing.

Minnesota Vikings 2024 Draft Picks Overall Pick Player 10th J.J. McCarthy 17th Dallas Turner 108th Kyhree Jackson 177th Walter Rouse 203rd Will Reichard 230th Michael Jurgens 232nd Levi Drake

Taking J.J. McCarthy inside the top three would’ve turned heads, but getting him 10th overall is solid value. McCarthy will have Jordan Addison, Justin Jefferson, and once he returns from injury, T.J. Hockenson to throw to.

McCarthy won’t be able to match Kirk Cousins’ production right away, but he has the talent to eventually be a serviceable starter, and such a favorable situation could make that eventuality sooner rather than later.

Minnesota also moved up to take Dallas Turner with its second first-rounder. The Vikings’ propensity for blitzes under Brian Flores makes defensive line and linebacker talent less important, but the addition of Turner could lead to less reliance on sending extra defenders to get to the quarterback.

Between the trade-ups on draft night and the T.J. Hockenson deal back in 2022, Minnesota was deprived of early-round picks. Khyree Jackson is an intruding player because of his size and aggressiveness, but he will be 25 by Week 1 and lacks refinement and discipline. The Vikings did well in the first round, which is enough to give them a solid grade, even if the rest of the class is underwhelming.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.