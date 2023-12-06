Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are the top seeds in the NFC, but the 49ers have a chance to take the number one spot from the Eagles.

The Detroit Lions are in a strong position as the third seed in the NFC and have a good chance of winning the NFC North.

The Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, and Los Angeles Rams are all fighting for a playoff spot and their chances depend on their remaining schedules.

As we enter Week 14, the NFL’s playoff picture is coming into focus. While the AFC is embroiled in death matches at nearly every level, the NFC looks more like the haves and have-nots. The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are still vying for the top seed, the Dallas Cowboys are locked into the No. 5 seed with designs on something more, and then there's a gaggle of .500 teams fighting for their playoff lives.

The Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, and Los Angeles Rams are all 6-6 with five games to go. It should be a wild ride to see who sneaks in. Here’s the breakdown of the NFC playoff scenarios, tiebreakers, and schedules moving forward.

Seed Team Record Division Record Conference Record Tiebreaker 1 Philadelphia Eagles 10-2 3-0 6-1 2 San Francisco 49ers 9-3 3-0 7-1 Beat Lions on Conference record 3 Detroit Lions 9-3 2-1 6-2 4 Atlanta Falcons 6-6 3-0 4-4 5 Dallas Cowboys 9-3 3-1 6-3 6 Minnesota Vikings 6-6 2-1 6-3 Beat Packers on Head-to-Head record, beat Rams on Conference record, Division tiebreak eliminated Seahawks 7 Green Bay Packers 6-6 2-2 4-3 Beat Rams on Head-to-Head record, Division tiebreak eliminated Seahawks 8 Los Angeles Rams 6-6 4-1 4-4 Beat Seahawks on Head-to-Head record 9 Seattle Seahawks 6-6 1-3 5-4

The (mostly) locks

Philadelphia Eagles (10-2) - 47% chance at No. 1 seed

Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, at Seahawks, vs. Giants, vs. Cardinals, at Giants

Despite getting embarrassed in the heavyweight matchup of the season with the 49ers, the Eagles still stand atop the NFC. The loss pushed the NFC East door open just a hair, but the New York Times model still sets Philadelphia's division odds at 83 percent.

Despite that ugly showing against San Francisco, it’s hard to see Jalen Hurts and company dropping the ball. They have the fifth-easiest schedule in the league and have proven themselves with wins over playoff-caliber teams like the Dolphins, Cowboys, Chiefs, and Bills.

Obviously, Week 14's war with the Cowboys will go a long way in deciding the conference’s first-round bye. If they do lose at some point, San Francisco could be poised to step in for the number one seed. For now, they have a 47 percent chance to win the NFC regular season title and an 11 percent chance to make the Super Bowl.

San Francisco 49ers (9-3) - 42% chance at No. 1 seed

Remaining schedule: vs. Seahawks, at Cardinals, vs. Ravens, at Commanders, vs. Rams

The win over Philadelphia righted some wrongs in their minds after playing much of last season’s NFC Championship game without a quarterback. It also made the possibility of the one-seed much more realistic. According to Tankathon, San Francisco has the 10th-easiest remaining schedule, but that’s slightly misleading.

Division games are never as easy as they seem, especially with the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams playing their best ball of the season over the last few weeks. Kyler Murray and Matthew Stafford are definitely no slouches.

Nevertheless, they have a 42 percent chance at the top seed and a 24 percent chance for the Super Bowl. Ultimately, for the Niners, like many teams, it will come down to health. If this Death Star of talent can go into the playoffs healthy and stay that way, you could easily make the case that they should be the favorites to win it all.

Detroit Lions (9-3) - 94% chance at winning division

Remaining schedule: at Bears, vs. Broncos, at Vikings, at Cowboys, vs. Vikings

The feel-good Detroit Lions are more or less settled into the three-seed with a 94% chance of winning the NFC North but just a six percent chance at the one seed. Their middle-of-the-pack strength of schedule probably won’t play much of a role, though two divisional games in the final three weeks against the Minnesota Vikings could be crucial.

Detroit hasn’t made the playoffs since 2016 and will likely be big favorites over whoever nudges their way into the sixth seed. It could very likely be a divisional match-up with either Green Bay or Minnesota. Their one worry should be plugging some of those defensive holes that have appeared in recent weeks.

Atlanta Falcons (6-6) - 61% chance at winning division

Remaining schedule: vs. Buccaneers, at Panthers, vs. Colts, at Bears, at Saints

By virtue of winning the worst division in football, Atlanta has a 63 percent chance of making the playoffs. They just need to stave off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (27 percent) and New Orleans Saints (22 percent) for the AFC South.

Beating the terrible Panthers and Bears might be enough to take the division crown. But getting a divisional win over the Bucs in Week 14 would really help them rest easy. A loss would put the worst division in the NFL back up for grabs. Unfortunately, whoever wins this sad sack division will very likely have to face the Cowboys in round one.

Dallas Cowboys (9-3) - 17% chance at winning division

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Bills, at Dolphins, vs. Lions, at Commanders

If the Cowboys want any chance at winning the NFC East, they need to beat the Eagles at home this week. Even if they do that, they still have tough tests against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, and Detroit Lions remaining. They have the second-toughest remaining schedule based on strength of opponent.

Which is why they only have a 17 percent chance to win the division. However, the fifth seed is not a bad place to be. It lines them up to play the winner of the worst division in football. Strangely enough for Cowboys fans, they’ve got a nine percent chance for the Super Bowl, higher than their five percent chance at the NFC one seed, according to the NYT.

The bubble battle

The fight for the remaining two playoff spots will come down to four teams: the Vikings, Packers, Seahawks, and Rams. While the Rams and Packers have been coming strong of late, the Vikings and Seahawks have struggled a little bit, opening the door for a four-way Wild Card battle. Here’s the path for each to the playoffs.

Minnesota Vikings (6-6) - 44% chance to make playoffs

Remaining schedule: at Raiders, at Bengals, vs. Lions, vs. Packers, at Lions

At the moment, the Vikings sit atop the pile of 6-6 teams thanks to a head-to-head tiebreaker with Green Bay and a better conference record than the Rams. However, due to the neck-and-neck nature of this race, the odds could tilt wildly with every win or loss.

Obviously, the Week 17 match-up against the hated Packers looms large. Unfortunately for Minnesota, they have the seventh-hardest remaining schedule, which is why they only have a 44 percent chance of making the playoffs.

However, with their final three games coming against the Lions and Packers, it's very possible that nothing will be decided for any NFC North team until the buzzer. QB Josh Dobbs will have to rediscover the magic that sustained him when he first arrived in Minnesota, because his last couple of performances have been worrisome.

Green Bay Packers (6-6) - 71% chance to make playoffs

Remaining schedule: at Giants, vs. Buccaneers, at Panthers, at Vikings, vs. Bears

Thanks to the easiest remaining schedule in the entire league, featuring four games against teams with five wins or fewer, Green Bay is sitting pretty with a 71 percent chance of making the playoffs.

Jordan Love’s play of late may even have some Packers fans dreaming Super Bowl dreams (less than one percent chance). Vikings fans may have to watch in horror as Green Bay not only passes them, but does so with yet another franchise QB. With their current form and remaining schedule, the Packers could even make a play at the division crown if Detroit continues to stumble.

Los Angeles Rams (6-6) - 48% chance to make playoffs

Remaining schedule: at Ravens, vs. Commanders, vs. Saints, at Giants, at 49ers

By virtue of an easier schedule than the Vikings, the Rams have a 48 percent chance of making the playoffs. Other than a matchup this week in Baltimore against the Ravens, it's pretty much a cakewalk. And if the Rams are lucky, the 49ers won’t have anything to play for in the season finale either, which could mean the Rams win their final four games.

It could come down to a conference record tiebreaker between them and Minnesota, and with Minnesota's 6-3 conference record and L.A.'s 4-4 record, the Rams definitely have some work to do there. They own the head-to-head match-up against the Seahawks, which likely puts Seattle in a difficult bind to make the postseason.

Seattle Seahawks (6-6) - 24% chance to make playoffs

Remaining schedule: at 49ers, vs. Eagles, at Titans, vs. Steelers, at Cardinals

The NFL certainly didn't do Seattle any favors with their final run of regular season games. They have not started the gauntlet well, losing back-to-back games to the 49ers and Cowboys, which nearly caused them to drop out of the playoff picture entirely.

Unfortunately, it doesn't get any easier, as their next two games are at No. 2 seed San Francisco and home against the No. 1 seed Eagles. They could be 6-8 heading into Week 16, but their final three games are very winnable, and a 9-8 record could very well be enough to get into the playoffs, though their 1-3 division record doesn't bode well for them if the Rams also get to nine wins.

