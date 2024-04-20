Highlights The Philadelphia Eagles face a tough road after a disastrous end to last season.

After the Detroit Lions surprised the league last season, they are in position to win the division once again.

The NFC West continues to be a tough and competitive division for all four teams.

The NFL Draft is less than a week away and with free agency settling down, it seems to be the perfect time to determine which NFC teams will rise to the top in each division. The San Francisco 49ers were NFC Champions last year, but it remains to be seen if that can be said for this upcoming season.

The NFC division races look to be closer than ever before with the moves made so far in this offseason, and it will be interesting to see how these rankings will change once the draft commences.

Some of the teams will be moving up and some will remain the same, but it seems that the best teams from 2023 are in a great position going into next season. On the other hand, the teams that struggled last season have undergone a lot of upheaval and, therefore, their outlooks are less clear.

Related AFC Divisional Power Rankings Prior To NFL Draft Ranking each AFC team by division to see where they fall in the power rankings before the events of the NFL Draft unfold.

NFC East

2023 division winner: Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2023 NFC East Records Team Record Dallas Cowboys 12-5 Philadelphia Eagles 11-6 New York Giants 6-11 Washington Commanders 4-13

1. Dallas Cowboys

Last season, the playoff run for the Dallas owboys came to an abrupt end in the Wild Card round with a loss against the Green Bay Packers. Despite the disappointing end to their season, the Cowboys rank at the top of the NFC East by default.

Recently, the top spot has always been a battle between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cowboys, but with the end to the Eagles' season last year being worse than the Cowboys, Dallas is in position to rule the NFC East again this year.

2. Philadelphia Eagles

The 2023 Eagles became a joke at the end of the season with their historic collapse coming down the stretch. All looked good in Philadelphia after beating the future Super Bowl winning Kansas City Chiefs and then the Buffalo Bills the next week.

Sitting at 10-1, most analysts thought the Eagles would be the NFC Champions. Then they went on a three-game losing streak to the 49ers, the Cowboys, and the Seattle Seahawks. It wasn’t great, but at least all of these teams were in contention. Next came the first matchup against the New York Giants, which seemed like a “get-right game” for the Eagles as they won 33-25.

With two weeks left, the Eagles’ record was 11-3, and they had two lowly opponents, the Arizona Cardinals, who were 3-12 at the time, and the Giants again, who were 5-11. The Eagles lost both games and entered the playoffs as a wild card, where they lost in the first round to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

All that being said, Nick Sirianni almost lost his job because of the collapse and this year is going to be extremely difficult for them to come back from such a disastrous end to the season to win the NFC East.

3. New York Giants

With Daniel Jones coming off of an ACL tear, the Giants will be a better team than last year, but compared to the Eagles and the Cowboys, they just do not have the talent to compete for the top spot in the NFC East. Also, there have been rumors of the Giants looking at taking a QB in the draft this year, which raises a lot of questions as to how confident New York is in Jones being the QB of the future.

4. Washington Commanders

At the moment, the Washington Commanders have Marcus Mariota as the starting QB, but with the second pick in the draft, they will most likely be drafting one as well. Either way, it will be a tough season for the Commanders with Mariota or a rookie at the helm.

The Commanders have struggled for the past couple of seasons under Ron Rivera, but this year they have moved on with Dan Quinn as their new head coach. Quinn is experienced, which is good for an incoming rookie, but the team will struggle as the season progresses due to their lack of surrounding talent.

NFC North

2023 division winner: Detroit Lions

Credit: Lon Horwedel-USA TODAY Sports

2023 NFC North Records Team Record Detroit Lions 12-5 Green Bay Packers 9-8 Minnesota Vikings 7-10 Chicago Bears 7-10

1. Detroit Lions

The Lions caught fire last season and really shocked a lot of teams. Dan Campbell has really changed the culture in Detroit and will continue to do so this year. He has brought out the best in Jared Goff and there are a lot of key players on that team that are responsible for their success, such as Aidan Hutchinson and Sam LaPorta. The draft this year will be used to strengthen an already strong team.

2. Green Bay Packers

The Packers were not expected to be as successful as they were last year. Jordan Love had been sitting behind Aaron Rodgers since he was drafted, seeing very little playing time, and 2023 was finally the time for him to be the full-time starter.

Love came out of Utah State, which is not known as a QB factory, so a lot was up in the air going into the 2023 season. The Packers really impressed though by not only making it into the playoffs, but also upsetting the Cowboys in Dallas. The Lions have a more proven team at this point, which is the only reason the Packers are not at the top of the NFC North.

3. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears and the Vikings are very close, and it is hard to say which team will be better next year as both of them will most likely come out of the draft with a rookie QB. The only reason the Bears rank higher at this point is because they had a better defense last year than the Vikings.

It will be interesting to see how the Bears season will pan out, especially if they take Caleb Williams as expected at number one. Whenever a rookie QB is involved, the season is somewhat up in the air as the rookie learns the system and adapts to the NFL.

4. Minnesota Vikings

Unfortunately, the Minnesota Vikings are likely to come in last in the NFC North as it stands currently. There are a lot of holes that need to be filled on both sides of the ball, and it is hard to trust Sam Darnold at QB due to his previously unsuccessful stints with the Jets, Panthers, and 49ers.

Minnesota will be looking at a rookie QB in the draft as well, and with nine draft picks, they should be able to address some of their concerns, but overall it looks like it will be a tough season for the Vikings.

NFC South

2023 division winner: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

2023 NFC South Records Team Record Tampa Bay Buccaneers 9-8 New Orleans Saints 9-8 Atlanta Falcons 7-10 Carolina Panthers 2-15

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The NFC South is probably the weakest division in football at the moment, but the Buccaneers seem to be a step ahead of the rest. They won the division with a 9-8 record last season and with the Buccaneers retaining Baker Mayfield at QB and Mike Evans at WR, they have the most stable core of players on the offense going into the 2024 season.

The defense does need some work though, especially with the departure of Shaq Barrett and Devin White. Even with the free agency losses, Tampa Bay should be coming in at the top of their division.

2. Atlanta Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons will have a big upgrade at QB this season due to the Kirk Cousins signing during the free agency. The 2023 season was plagued with shaky quarterback play, so Cousins will bring stability to the position.

Also, Raheem Morris is returning as head coach this year after a brief stint as the interim head coach in 2020. Morris is a welcome breath of fresh air after the turmoil experienced under Arthur Smith and will be extremely beneficial to the team due to his lengthy experience in the league.

3. New Orleans Saints

Ever since Drew Brees retired in 2020, the New Orleans Saints have been a middle-of-the-pack team, fluctuating between 7-10 and 9-8. They did just miss the playoffs last year due to a tiebreaker and, with the addition of Chase Young and Willie Gay, they have improved in free agency.

Furthermore, with Alvin Kamara restructuring his deal, they will be able to have him at RB this season, which was a major question mark just a few weeks ago. Other than that, though, the team as a whole doesn’t have a plethora of talent and with the upgrade to the Falcons, the Saints look like they will be moving down a peg this season.

4. Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers, right now, come in last due to the offense and coaching. Their defense was one of the best last season, but the jury is still out on if Bryce Young is a draft bust and with rookie head coach, Dave Canales, it is hard to have hope for the Panthers.

After last season’s 2-15 record, hopefully they can only go up, but a lot of improvements need to be made on the offensive side of the ball for Carolina to stand a chance.

NFC West

2023 division winner: San Francisco 49ers

Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

2023 NFC West Records Team Record San Francisco 49ers 12-5 Los Angeles Rams 10-7 Seattle Seahawks 9-8 Arizona Cardinals 4-13

1. San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have been a powerhouse for the past couple of seasons and with most of their key players returning this season, they seem to be the team to beat, not only in the NFC West, but also in the entire conference.

Brock Purdy is their weak link, and he isn’t that weak. Purdy has taken a lot of flack as Mr. Irrelevant, but he has been able to lead the team to a Super Bowl appearance, and he manages the offense well. The shining star on the team is Christian McCaffrey, who was dominant last year and really was able to put the team on his back at times. McCaffrey, along with their stout defense, make the 49ers a force to be reckoned with going into the 2024 season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: McCaffrey's 5.4 average yards per carry and 14 TDs in the regular season made him the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2023. His success so far has been a cornerstone for the 49ers offense.

2. Los Angeles Rams

If the Los Angeles Rams were in a different division, they probably would be ranked number one. Last season, Matthew Stafford proved many doubters wrong by making an unexpected playoff push, even with Cooper Kupp missing a lot of game time.

This season, with Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp at their full capacities, the Rams' offense will be better than ever. Also, after some key additions to the defense such as Tre’Davious White, Darious Williams, and Kam Curl, the Rams are ready to put on a show this year.

3. Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks were right in the middle of the pack last year at 9-8. Going into this season, though, it will be the first year since 2010 without Pete Carroll on the sidelines. Mike Macdonald is a rookie head coach, which always makes it difficult to gauge how the season will go.

If Geno Smith plays consistently and the defense ups its game, they could be in contention for a playoff spot. They haven’t added much to the offensive side of the ball in the offseason, so it will be interesting to see how successful they will be compared to last season.

4. Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals were one of the worst teams in the league last season at 4-13. As they stand right now, the Cardinals are extremely young, raw, and inexperienced all over the board.

Jonathan Gannon is only in his second season as head coach and Kyler Murray, while this will be his sixth season, is only 26 years old, and he didn’t play most of last season due to an ACL tear the year prior. They are also lacking playmakers, which will need to be addressed in the draft. The 2024 season looks to be a tough one in Arizona due to all the holes they have and the competition in their division.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.