The NFL recently unveiled its 2024 Hall of Fame class—including a few notable snubs—at the NFL Honors ceremony just three days before the Kansas City Chiefs came out on top in Super Bowl 58. As always, former players across the league anxiously awaited their fate, with a new crop already getting their hopes up for 2025.

With the greats of yesterday being honored for their work on the gridiron, it’s worth looking at the stars of today and which ones are likely to see their induction in the years ahead. Here is each NFC team’s most likely future Hall of Famer.

Arizona Cardinals: Kyler Murray, QB

Cardinals' franchise quarterback has the traits to be special

Kyler Murray gets the nod by default, as there isn’t another compelling player for Arizona at the moment. The former first-overall pick has all the talent and flash in the world. He's made two Pro Bowls and has had glimpses of elite play.

What’s stopped Murray from reaching that next level is health. He’s one of the NFC’s best quarterbacks when he isn’t dealing with an injury, but unfortunately for Murray, that’s not always a given. Better injury fortune and more consistent performance will be the keys to Murray reaching his full potential.

Atlanta Falcons: Calais Campbell, DE

Calais Campbell is somewhat of an ageless wonder. He’s 37 years old and will be 38 by the start of next season, but he isn’t just some washed-up veteran; he’s still a true difference-maker. As things currently stand, he has made six Pro Bowls, three All-Pro teams, and was the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year in 2017. The accolades and sustained success give Campbell a legitimate outside shot at the Hall of Fame.

The Atlanta Falcons' defensive end has recorded 105.5 sacks and 17 forced fumbles in his career, but what might be more impressive than any number on a stat sheet is Campbell's longevity and consistency. The Miami (FL) product has played at least 12 games in each of his 16 seasons in the league. There are also just two eligible DEs with scores higher than his 80.75 mark on PFR's HOF Monitor score.

Carolina Panthers: Brian Burns, EDGE

The soon-to-be free agent is the Panthers' most accomplished player

There isn’t exactly the cream of the crop to choose from when it comes to the Carolina Panthers. As the franchise embarks on its latest rebuild, the roster consists of only a few established veterans. Of what’s available, Brian Burns appears to be the most accomplished.

Brian Burns' Career Stats Year Total Tackles Sacks Stuffs 2019 25 7.5 2 2020 58 9 4 2021 50 9 7 2022 63 12.5 12.5 2023 50 8 9

He’s already made two Pro Bowls and doesn’t turn 26 until the spring. Burns’ pro career faces an immense amount of uncertainty as he’s a pending free agent this offseason. For now, however, he is the team’s best shot at the Hall of Fame.

Chicago Bears: Jaylon Johnson, CB

Johnson's breakout 2023 campaign could lead to more big things

This time next year, there might be a new acquisition by the Chicago Bears better suited for this list. With the Bears currently holding the right to the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft, the opportunity to take a Hall-of-Fame-caliber talent will be there.

Until then, Jaylon Johnson gets the nod. The cornerback made his first Pro Bowl this season and was a Second-Team All-Pro. The 24-year-old Johnson has his entire career in front of him and plenty of time to build his resume. He was one of the best in the league at his position in 2023, recording four interceptions and 31 solo tackles and finishing top 10 in passer rating allowed and yards allowed per target.

Although it is difficult to sustain success at the position, for a young player like Johnson it is wholly doable. Chicago just has to hope they didn't miss their chance at retaining him after Johnson forewent an extension last offseason to bet on himself in 2023—a bet which he is about to cash out handsomely this spring.

Dallas Cowboys: Micah Parsons, EDGE

Parsons' early-career dominance gives him a good chance at Canton

Another youngster on this list, Micah Parsons has been nothing short of excellent throughout his three years in the league. The Penn State product made the move from inside linebacker to star edge rusher for the Dallas Cowboys and has dominated ever since.

Parsons is a rare specimen with the ability to do it all on the football field. He’s one of the few players in the league that could play multiple positions at a high level if needed.

He’s already one of the best in the business; it’s just a matter of maintaining this play for an extended period of time. He's already recorded 40.5 sacks and 142 solo tackles in just three years and finished top three in DPOY voting in 2023. If Parsons is able to maintain this production level, his Hall of Fame candidacy will have no doubt.

Detroit Lions: Penei Sewell, RT

Sewell has the chance to be the best tackle of his generation

As a team on the rise, it’s all about projection for the Lions. Jahmyr Gibbs and Sam LaPorta had great rookie seasons, and Aidan Hutchinson's and Amon-Ra St. Brown's careers are off to solid starts. All of these players would make for interesting entries, but the high-level play from right tackle Penei Sewell has made it nearly impossible to leave him off this list.

He's already earned two Pro Bowl nods and a First-Team All-Pro selection and also finished as PFF's highest-graded tackle for 2023.

Sewell has been everything he was supposed to be coming out of college. There were some early hiccups after he moved to right tackle, but since then, he’s been remarkable. At just 23, Sewell is one of the younger entries on this list, but even with his age, the idea of the Lions' lead blocker ending up in the Hall of Fame doesn’t feel like a stretch.

Green Bay Packers: Jordan Love, QB

Green Bay looks to add to its already impressive list of Hall of Fame quarterbacks

With Davante Adams and Aaron Rodgers no longer calling Green Bay home, the Packers have entered a new era. Jordan Love entering the Hall of Fame is far from a foregone conclusion, but it’s hard to think of anyone else on the roster with a better chance.

Debut Starting Seasons of Packers QBs Stats Jordan Love (2023) Aaron Rodgers (2008) Brett Favre (1992) Starts 17 16 13 Comp/Att (%) 372/579 (64.2%) 341/536 (63.6%) 302/471 (64.1%) Yards 4,159 (7th) 4,038 (4th) 3,227 (9th) TDs 32 (2nd) 28 (4th) 18 (8th) INTs 11 (T-10th most) 13 (T-8th most) 13 (T-14th most) Y/A 7.2 (T-13th) 7.5 (9th) 6.3 (17th) QB Rating 96.1 (11th) 93.8 (6th) 85.3 (6th)

He just turned 25 this season and took massive strides late in the year, especially in an emphatic 48-32 playoff win over the Cowboys. He finished 16-for-21 passing with 272 yards and three touchdowns in his first playoff start on the road despite being matched up with a top five defense.

If Love’s late-season play is a sign of what’s to come—he had a more impressive debut campaign than either of his HOF predecessors in Titletown—Packers fans should be thrilled about the future.

Los Angeles Rams: Aaron Donald, DT

One of the greatest defensive players of all time, Donald's enshrinement is inevitable

This selection needs little justification, as Aaron Donald is quite possibly the greatest defensive player of all time. Once the Los Angeles Rams' defensive lineman decides to call it a career, the clock will start ticking on his Hall of Fame ceremony.

Considering he's earned eight First-Team All-Pro honors and 10 Pro Bowl selections in 10 seasons, plus the fact that he's tied for the NFL record with three Defensive Player of the Year awards, Donald's accolades speak for themselves. He's a first-ballot Hall of Famer with a bullet.

Minnesota Vikings: Justin Jefferson, WR

Jefferson's career is off to a Hall of Fame worthy start

An injury-ridden season may have put Justin Jefferson's historic start in the NFL on pause, but the wideout isn’t going anywhere. He had at least 1,400 yards in each of his first three seasons and is a big play machine for Minnesota. Jefferson is as polished as any receiver in the league.

Jefferson All-Time WR Ranks Thru 60 Games Category Jefferson Rank Receptions 392 3rd Receiving Yards 5,899 1st Receiving TDs 30 T-29th Catch % 68.1 T-14th 1st Downs 264 2nd

The former LSU standout is a fluid mover that has the ability to separate from defenders before and after the catch, and he pairs that with elite ball skills. It feels like Jefferson is just getting started on what has the chance to be an all-time legendary career.

New Orleans Saints: Cameron Jordan, DE

Jordan is one of the most accomplished players in franchise history

While the 2010s New Orleans Saints teams will always be remembered as Drew Brees’ group, it’s important not to forget the force on the other side of the football. Cameron Jordan wreaked havoc on opposing offenses, making eight career Pro Bowls, including six consecutive selections from 2017-2022.

Jordan has been criminally underrated for much of his career, but he’s still accumulated enough accolades that he’ll at least be considered for Canton when it's all said and done. At 81.03, his HOF Monitor score is actually a tad higher than Campbell's, with Steel Curtain alum L.C. Greenwood the only eligible DE with a higher score that's not already in.

New York Giants: Dexter Lawrence, DT

The 340-pound Giant is just entering his prime

Dexter Lawrence remains a bright spot on the New York Giants' defense and made his second consecutive Pro Bowl in 2023. He’s only 26 years old and is certainly on an upward trajectory. On a snap-for-snap basis, it would be hard to find a better interior lineman not named Aaron Donald or Chris Jones this season.

The G-mens' big man recorded 4.5 sacks and 32 solo tackles, adding to his career totals, which now stand at 21 sacks and 148 solo tackles. He was the highest rated pass rusher among interior defensive linemen according to PFF, and the grading service also had him top three in run defense, showcasing his versatility. If Lawrence can continue to grow as a player, he could soon be the league’s premier defensive tackle.

Philadelphia Eagles: Jason Kelce, C

The elder Kelce brother has nothing left to prove

Long before he had a world-renowned podcast or a brother dating one of the most famous humans alive, Jason Kelce was a force on the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive line. The consummate professional, Kelce, who has been contemplating retirement this offseason, rode his athleticism, intelligence, and toughness en route to becoming the best center in the league.

While Kelce has garnered more attention in recent years, his work towards the end of the 2010s is some of the best ever seen from a center. Kelce’s recent rise to stardom certainly doesn’t hurt his chances of seeing the Hall of Fame, but the truth is he never needed it.

There aren’t many athletes who have meant more to a franchise—or a city, for that matter—than Kelce has to Philadelphia. His role in the team’s success makes him Canton material, and he's got as good a chance as any active player to go in on the first ballot.

San Francisco 49ers: Trent Williams, LT

Williams looks like a first-ballot Hall of Famer

Speaking of first-ballot shoo-ins.

Between George Kittle, Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, and Christian McCaffrey, the San Francisco 49ers have several strong Hall of Fame candidates. The fact of the matter is that several players from the current 49ers' roster will likely be inducted at some point or another.

If forced to choose one, though, Trent Williams is the obvious choice. Williams has made 11 consecutive Pro Bowls and has been named First-Team All-Pro in three straight seasons. Williams is a mauler that punishes opposing defenders. His physicality hasn’t made him many friends on the gridiron, but it has made him one of the most revered players in the game today.

Seattle Seahawks: Bobby Wagner, LB

Wagner is the middle linebacker of a generation

Seeing Bobby Wagner wearing a uniform other than the Seattle Seahawks' in 2022 just looked wrong. It was only fitting that he returned to the Pacific Northwest just a year later, where he would earn yet another Pro Bowl selection.

Wagner and Luke Kuechly were the league’s best inside linebackers throughout the 2010s. The difference between the two is that Kuechly retired early due to injuries, while Wagner has continued to thrive even now in his 30s. With over 1,700 total tackles and six first-team All Pro selections, he will get into the Hall of Fame with little resistance. His 108.53 HOF Monitor score is already above the average for previously inducted middle linebackers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Evans, WR

Evans' career stats are on par with some of the greats

Mike Evans is the model for consistency. In a league filled with variance, he’s managed to deliver year after year. The prime is nothing overly special, but the career numbers are hard to ignore. With a wide range of quarterbacks and offensive coordinators during his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Evans has been the one constant through it all. Ten consecutive 1,000-yard seasons is a testament to his health and performance.

At the end of the day, players are largely remembered by their numbers and, luckily for Evans, that is where his Hall of Fame case lies. Though never the best in the league at his position, he has consistently produced at a high level. One or two more 1,000-yard seasons, and Evans will secure his path to Canton.

Washington Commanders: Daron Payne, DT

Payne is one of the few building blocks remaining in Washington

This was a toss-up between the two Washington Commanders' defensive tackles. Both Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen have been difference-makers on Washington’s front and are two of the only bright spots on the roster.

Payne is 26 years old and viewed as one of the best young tackles in the game today. While Payne is gifted, he will have to take it up a notch in the coming years to rack up the accolades needed for a serious Hall of Fame discussion, especially with guys like Lawrence, Quinnen Williams, and Derrick Brown taking his shine at the position.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.