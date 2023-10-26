Highlights With the 2023 NFL trade deadline approaching, all NFC squads should be doing a self-evaluation to land on their realistic goals for the remainder of the 2023 campaign.

Every team in the conference should be doing a roster inventory ahead of October 31 so they know which assets they value too much to move, and which ones they could use to improve or change the complexion of their team.

Three NFC East teams should be looking to move on from a high-potential, low-production wideout and the Saints, Vikings, and Falcons could look to trade key pieces.

Trade season in the NFL is heating up, and with the October 31 trade deadline fast approaching, teams across the NFC are evaluating their rosters. As contenders look to bolster their lineups and rebuilders seek assets for the future, here's a closer look at one player each NFC team should consider putting on the trade block in 2023. Buckle up, because the NFL landscape is about to go through a makeover.

Dallas Cowboys

Rumors are buzzing about a potential trade involving Dallas Cowboys' wide receiver, Michael Gallup. Although Gallup's contract runs through 2026, there's an option to part ways after this season. In today's market, his trade value ranks 56th among wide receivers and 140th overall at 12.27.

Gallup's 2023 season has been a rollercoaster. He started with early-season struggles, recording less than 25 receiving yards in four of the first six games. However, he had a standout two-game performance in Weeks 3 and 4, totaling 11 catches for 152 yards.

In 2022, Gallup's impact was sporadic, but when he shined, it was memorable. The Cowboys have alternatives to support CeeDee Lamb at wideout, such as Brandin Cooks and Jalen Tolbert. The trade winds are blowing as the Cowboys explore their options.

New York Giants

New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard's situation in the struggling Giants squad raises some trade candidate flags. At 30 years old and set to become a free agent after this season, he's not a long-term building block. His role is minimal, with just four receptions for 26 yards in seven games.

Head coach Brian Daboll's lineup preferences have become apparent, with Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, and Parris Campbell taking the lion's share of snaps and Jalin Hyatt rising in the depth chart. Even second-year man Wan'Dale Robinson, who debuted recently, has passed Shepard on the depth chart.

While Shepard's health was a concern last season, he did show he can still contribute when he's able to stay on the field. This year, he's healthy but underutilized. It might be time for the Giants to explore the trade market for him and see if they can extract some value.

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Quez Watkins stands out as the most significant trade consideration for the Eagles. Not just a fringe player last season, he was fourth in targets, receptions, and receiving yards, while starting eight games.

Trading Watkins will help the issue that lies within the Eagles' growing receiver room, with Watkins being one of the few they can cut or trade for financial relief. On most other teams, Watkins would be good enough for a WR3 or WR4 role, so if Philly is so inclined, they could probably acquire some late draft capital for the fourth-year pro.

Washington Commanders

Chase Young has been a dynamo since his return in Week 2. The edge rusher's been a pressure machine, tallying 27 pressures in just four games, putting him fourth in the NFL. He's also notched three sacks. Conversely, the Washington Commanders are in a downward spiral. Going into Week 8, they've lost four of their last five, including a humbling defeat to the previously winless Bears in Week 5. With new ownership in town, significant changes might be looming.

With Young's fifth-year option declined, he's set to be a free agent after this season. Young, now in prime condition, could bolster a contender and secure Washington a significant return, which would be much more beneficial playing out the string and risking him hitting the open market for free in the offseason.

Chicago Bears

Despite his undeniable talent, Darnell Mooney has struggled to shine in the Chicago Bears' offense over the past two seasons. This year's addition of DJ Moore has further relegated him to the background and the connection with Justin Fields appears shaky at best. Mooney has mustered just eight catches for 104 yards and a solitary touchdown in five games this season.

Shockingly, one of the darlings of Chicago's 2022 season has gone catch-less three times this year, and one of those goose egges came during a week when the Bears scored 40 points. Chicago recently traded away Chase Claypool, making a potential Mooney trade a hit to their receiving corps. However, with Mooney in the final year of his contract, parting ways now could yield the Bears a more substantial return than holding onto him through the season's end.

Detroit Lions

The road may be winding down for Julian Okwara as a member of the Detroit Lions. In his fourth year, he's seen action in just two games due to an early arm injury. Adding to the challenge, there's fierce competition ahead in the edge position, including Aidan Hutchinson, John Cominsky, Charles Harris, and even his brother Romeo.

Compounding matters, Okwara's rookie contract is nearing its end. With these factors in play, he's a prime candidate for a move as the October 31 NFL trade deadline approaches.

Green Bay Packers

Darnell Savage has the Green Bay Packers in a safety dilemma. Long-term and short-term solutions elude them in this crucial position. Savage, once their top safety prospect, is having a less-than-stellar season.

With five missed tackles and seven receptions allowed for 76 yards, the safety has yet to make a significant impact with a pass breakup or interception. As a free agent this offseason, the Packers might seize the opportunity to trade him away beforehand, paving the way for promising rookie Anthony Johnson to enter the spotlight.

Minnesota Vikings

A potential trade that the Minnesota Vikings should make is one of the Kirk Cousins variety. While this seems more doubtful now that they have strung together a couple of solid wins to get to 3-4, it would be the best way to maximize the aging QB's value. Several issues complicate a trade, however, starting with Cousins' no-trade clause. His previous big contract raises questions about his willingness to give up free agency and the promise of more big bucks.

Finding a destination and staying within the salary cap are additional challenges. The questions have no easy answers. In the long run, a trade could benefit the Vikings, who have seemingly reached their peak with Cousins at the controls. Trading Cousins makes sense, but executing a deal would be very challenging.

Atlanta Falcons

The underutilization of talented tight end Kyle Pitts by the Atlanta Falcons raises questions about the possibility of a trade. Pitts' 2023 performance has improved a bit in recent weeks over his awful 2022 campaign, but it's still nowhere near where it should be, with just 3.6 receptions and 42.6 yards per game through Week 7.

This contrasts with his promising rookie season, when he earned a Pro Bowl selection by racking up 68 catches for 1,026 yards. In his injury-shortened 2022 season, he managed only 28 receptions for 356 yards. Throughout his career, he has found the end zone just three times, and quarterback Desmond Ridder's uneven play so far in 2023 will not have been encouraging if you're Pitts.

Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns is once more in the trade rumor mill. In a contract year, and with the Panthers standing at 0-6, GM Scott Fitterer is, as expected, taking calls on the two-time Pro Bowler. Burns was a hot topic at last year's trade deadline, and Fitterer even declined an offer from the Rams that included two first-round picks.

This decision bolstered Burns' position in long-term contract discussions, which have hit a standstill. Burns is still one of the best pass rushers in the game, having put up 30.5 tackles over the previous three seasons while also scooping up two Pro Bowl nods. Burns has four sacks this year and at just 25 years old, he's got a lot of elite football left under his belt. It won't be hard for Carolina to find a suitor here.

New Orleans Saints

While this scenario is unlikely, the New Orleans Saints should consider trading running back Alvin Kamara. He continues to put forth superstar-level performances, as seen in his 29 touches for 153 scrimmage yards in a Week 7 loss.

However, the team's supporting structure is showing signs of decay. With the Saints sitting at 3-4 and trailing the Buccaneers (3-2) and the Falcons (3-3) in the NFC South, it might be time for the Saints to contemplate a major overhaul, or at the very least, a significant makeover. Kamara deserves the opportunity to play for a championship contender for the first time in his career.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Rachaad White, a second-year running back for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, had a notable 2022 season, starting eight games and rushing 129 times for 481 yards and one touchdown. His trade value on the open market currently stands at 19.41, ranking him 23rd among running backs and 39th overall.

With the release of veteran Leonard Fournette earlier this year, the Buccaneers entrusted White with the starting role. However, White has not delivered the goods, as the Bucs stand at second to last in total rush yards through seven weeks. They now need to recognize the necessity of bringing someone in who can help restore balance to the offense and lift a bit of that weight off QB Baker Mayfield's shoulders.

Arizona Cardinals

Marquise Brown is in the final year of his rookie contract, making him an appealing trade prospect for a team seeking to fortify its receiving unit. The Arizona Cardinals' current leadership didn't acquire Brown, so if GM Monti Ossenfort isn't ready to extend a substantial contract, he might consider Brown a valuable asset for gathering more draft picks in 2024.

After an impressive 2022 season when he was injury-free, Brown has kicked off 2023 with a bang for the Cardinals, who have exceeded expectations with Joshua Dobbs at quarterback. Brown has amassed 300 yards on 25 receptions, while also hitting pay dirt thrice. As a former first-round pick, he could be the most coveted wide receiver available at the trade deadline. The emergence of rookie Michael Wilson should soften the blow of parting with Brown for the rebuilding Cardinals.

Los Angeles Rams

Tight end Tyler Higbee has been a reliable force for the Los Angeles Rams, consistently delivering over 500 yards in the past three seasons. Last year, he managed 72 catches for 620 yards and three scores, despite the challenge of working with four different quarterbacks. His 6-foot-6 frame makes him a very enticing red zone target for any quarterback.

Trading him would free up $6.75 million in cap space, and the Rams have promising young talents like Hunter Long and Davis Allen to step in. Moreover, L.A. could benefit from additional draft picks, especially after parting with more than a few during the run-up to their Super Bowl LVI triumph.

San Francisco 49ers

The 5-2 San Francisco 49ers have no intention of shedding talent before the 2023 NFL trade deadline. George Kittle's not going anywhere, but there might be some trade bait behind him. In past years, Ross Dwelley served as the backup tight end, but recently, his role has diminished in favor of Charlie Woerner.

Despite this, the 49ers have repeatedly re-signed Dwelley on a year-to-year basis. Dwelley comes at a low cost and offers versatility, even if he's not dominant in any single area. Dwelley could be an option for a team in need of a capable No. 2 tight end with some pass-catching skills and solid blocking acumen in exchange for a late day-three draft pick. This move would also create room on the depth chart for one of the Niners' rookie tight ends, Brayden Willis, to see more playing time.

Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks have given limited playing time to linebacker Devin Bush, resulting in just three tackles this season. While they're not inclined to be sellers, the inside linebacker position offers an opportunity for a strategic move. Seattle boasts surplus talent at tight end and cornerback, although a trade in the tight end department might not be justifiable.

The cornerback room is currently dealing with injuries, making it difficult to offload anyone. In contrast, at inside linebacker, Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks are excelling, which makes Bush, who has top-end speed at his position and has performed capably in his limited chances, a player they can afford to part with.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all contract information courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.

