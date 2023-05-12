88 days since the Super Bowl when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles, we finally know what the 2023 NFL season is set to look like.

The NFL schedule slowly trickled through the fandom and released bit by bit in the past few days and weeks, such as the Christmas Day games, the first-ever game on Black Friday, and of course the NFL London and Germany games.

And with the release, we now know exactly when the games will be played and what sort of consequences will be on the line when the teams face off against each other.

As a result, we can now look forward to the NFL season with real interest, and we at GiveMeSport have come up with the top ten games that we are most looking forward to across the course of the season.

10 Carolina Panthers v Houston Texans - Week 8

The #1 pick in the NFL Draft plays host to the #2 pick in the Draft. And whilst this might not necessarily be the beginning of the new Brady-Manning or Montana-Aikman, it still is going to be interesting to see these two go at it and prove to their respective sides that they made the right choice in taking them that high.

9 Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys - Week 9

The Philadelphia Eagles might run the NFC East, but after last season the Dallas Cowboys will no doubt have hopes of taking that crown back, and this game could go a long way to deciding who will wear the crown come the end of the season.

8 San Francisco 49ers v Cincinnati Bengals - Week 8

The Super Bowl that could have been with both sides losing in their respective conference championship games, but will no doubt put on an incredible spectacle for us as one of the top offenses goes up against one of the top defenses.

7 New York Jets v New England Patriots - Week 3

It really is a shame we didn’t get Rodgers and Tom Brady in the same division at the same time, but we do get to see what Rodgers is like going up against Bill Belichick twice a year, and this first matchup should give us a great idea of where both sides are set to stand in an incredibly competitive AFC East.

6 New York Jets v Kansas City Chiefs - Week 4

We were stunned to find this out, but this will be the first & possibly final meeting between Aaron Rodgers (one of the last remaining remnants of the 'old school' list of quarterbacks) and Patrick Mahomes (the greatest of the 'current' list of quarterbacks around the league) and could act as a great 'passing of the torch' moment between the two eras.

5 New York Jets v Buffalo Bills - Week 11

Speaking of the AFC East, this is a game that could very well go a long way to deciding who wins the division. With both sides offering playmakers on both sides of the ball, this game will be far too close to call and one that could have some seriously damaging effect on the team that loses ahead of the playoffs.

4 Philadelphia Eagles v San Francisco 49ers - Week 13

A rematch of the NFC Championship game, and with both sides making significant improvements during the offseason, expect this game to be a thriller (and hopefully with both teams having their starting quarterback this time around).

3 Kansas City Chiefs v Buffalo Bills - Week 14

The rivalry between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes gets its latest installment as the Bills travel to Arrowhead in a game that will no doubt have implications once the playoffs roll around.

2 Kansas City Chiefs v Cincinnati Bengals - Week 17

This is a game that could possibly see the #1 seed in the AFC on the line, and with offenses led by two of the best quarterbacks in the league, expect there to be plenty of fireworks on New Year’s Eve as these two teams face off at Arrowhead.

1 Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Week 11

Super Bowl rematch, and two teams that have only gotten stronger over the course of the offseason. Need we say more?