Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has taken some shade from fans online after comments made about the Houston Texans’ C.J. Stroud.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud could not have had more different paths into the National Football League. Stroud was drafted with the #2 pick this year after something of a battle with Bryce Young to see who would be the #1 pick and heading to the Carolina Panthers.

For Prescott though, he was seen as the underdog, coming in during the 4th round of the NFL Draft in 2016, and was meant to spend time as a backup to then-starter Tony Romo, it was only through luck on his part that he became the starter and has since gone on to claim NFL Rookie of the Year, throw for just shy of 25,000 yards and 166 touchdowns in his first seven years in the league (via Pro Football Reference).

With production like that, Prescott has been able to cement himself as a bona fide starter in the league and earn $131m in the process, something that you’d imagine a lot of people would be quite happy with achieving, although it turns out that might not be the case.

C.J. Stroud has someone to look up to in Dak Prescott

Wide receiver Noah Brown, who played for the Cowboys between 2017 and 2022, believes he sees a lot of similarities between the two men, recently stating to Coty M. Davis of SI.com when asked to compare the two quarterbacks that he’s worked with so far in his career:

They're both great quarterbacks — great arm talent. That's a great class to be in. I think he has all the potential to live up to that, maybe even surpass it. So, you know, I'm rooting for C.J. and I’m willing to have his back on anything.

His comments were relayed online by ProFootballTalk, where some fans seemed to take a different spin on the sentiment, believing that being compared to Prescott isn’t as much of a compliment as Brown thinks that it is:

Now Prescott has had his fair share of criticism during his time in the league, sometimes being called a ‘system QB’, and he hasn’t exactly shone in the playoffs when he gets them there, but as pointed out earlier, he’s had a career that a lot of people would settle for in terms of numbers and salary.

And at this stage in his career, you’d imagine that Stroud wouldn’t be too averse to being where Prescott is after his first seven years in the league.