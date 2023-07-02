Eric Bieniemy will have the perfect chance to show people that he deserves a head coaching role in the NFL this year with the Washington Commanders, Mike Florio believes.

The Kansas City Chiefs have created a mini-dynasty over the past few years, with five straight AFC Conference Championship game appearances, three Super Bowl trips and two Super Bowl victories, with a large part of that coming down to the electrifying offense that they run.

There are a number of people who get the credit for that. One of them is quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who has already established himself as one of the best in the league in this generation and possibly even all-time, there is also head coach Andy Reid who continues to cement himself as one of the best offensive minds in the game, whilst there are also the contributions of head coach Eric Bieniemy.

However, despite running an offense that has never finished lower than 6th in either points or yards since taking over in 2018, Bieniemy still can’t find a head coaching job in the NFL, having to settle for a sideways move this year to take over the offense for the Washington Commanders, leading some to question what the motives are from NFL owners who won’t give him the big job.

Eric Bieniemy’s best shot for the big jump up?

Which is why NFL writer Mike Florio believes that this year will act as the perfect litmus test for Bieniemy’s chances of getting a head coaching role.

Speaking during a mailbag segment for ProFootballTalk (starting at 22:03), Florio believed that Bieniemy took the Commanders job as a way to prove himself to the NFL that he didn’t need Reid or Mahomes to be a success, and that if he can be a success this year without getting promoted up, then there might be some legs to the various conspiracy theories:

I think that he took the job in Washington because he recognised if he's ever going to have a chance to be an NFL head coach, he needs to go to a team without an Andy Reid as the head coach. And he picked a team with a defensive head coach. He needs to go there, he needs to run the offense well, that's the only way he's ever going to stand out. And we’ll know if the offense goes well in Washington and he doesn't get a head coaching job, that's when we say ‘something else is going on here’.

Because no longer can anyone say ‘well, it's all Andy Reid’. Nevermind the fact that Doug Pederson was in that same job and became a head coach with two different teams, Matt Nagy was in that job and became the head coach of the bears and was coach of the year his first season in Chicago, all of a sudden that pipeline ended with Eric Bieniemy. If he goes to Washington, and that offense is great with Sam Howell at quarterback or Jacoby Brissett if it turns out being Brissett and Bieniemy doesn't get a head coaching job, something fishy is going on.

2023 will certainly be an interesting year for Bieniemy, and he’ll be starting from a decent position to prove his worth. Last year the Commanders finished 24th in points and 20th in yards (via Pro Football Reference), and whilst jumping right to the top in both categories might be a bit hard, if he can get them in and around the top ten, then that should surely be enough to prove that he had a big say in the Chiefs’ dominance.

And maybe then more owners around the league will start to take him more seriously.