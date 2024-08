Key Takeaways NFL teams face deadline to cut down rosters at 4pm on August 27.

You know we're close to kickoff when we get to NFL cut day.

With September 5 and real NFL football right around the corner, teams must go from a hefty 90-man roster all the way down to the standard 53-man group for the regular season. That means that as many as 1,184 players will be out of a job by the 4pm E.T. deadline on August 27.

Luckily, NFL practice squads have been expanded in recent years to count 17 players (as long as one stems from the International Player Pathway), which means another 544 players will get their NFL job back in the ensuing week or so.

Notable NFL Players Cut Player (Age) Team Who Cut Them NFL Years 2023 Stats Anders Carlson, K (26) Packers 2023-2023 27 FGM, 81.8 FG % C.J. Henderson, CB (25) Texans 2020-2023 39 tackles Kareem Jackson, S (36) Bills 2010-2023 53 tackles, 2 INT Allen Robinson, WR (31) Giants 2014-2023 34 receptions, 280 yards Sterling Shepard, WR (31) Buccaneers 2016-2023 10 receptions, 57 yards Armon Watts, DT (28) Patriots 2019-2023 15 tackles, 0.5 sacks Bailey Zappe, QB (25) Patriots 2022-2023 1,272 yards, 6 TD, 9 INT

For now, we will focus on the players hitting the unemployment line on August 27. Above is a list of the most notable names to have been cut so far, but below we will track every single cut from all 32 teams based on reports and official team announcements.

Check back throughout the day to stay up to date with the latest players to hit the chopping block!

Arizona Cardinals Roster Cuts

Cardinals Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats Daylen Baldwin, WR 2022 2 receptions 25 yards Chris Garrett, Edge 2021 N/A Delonte Hood, CB 2022 N/A Verone McKinley, S 2022 16 tackles, 1 INT Michael Ojemudia, CB 2020 73 tackles, 4 FF Austin Pleasants, OL 2020 2 GP

Atlanta Falcons Roster Cuts

Falcons Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats Josh Ali, WR 2022 2 GP Bradlee Anae, Edge 2020 2 tackles Zack Bailey, OG 2019 1 GP Lukas Denis, S 2019 N/A William Hooper, DB 2023 N/A Storey Jackson, LB 2022 N/A Jaryd Jones-Smith (OT) 2018 6 GP John Leglue (OT) 2019 7 GP, 5 GS Donavan Mutin (LB) 2023 N/A John Paddock (QB) 2024 N/A Austin Stogner (TE) 2024 N/A Jordan Thomas (TE) 2018 22 receptions, 226 yards, 5 TDs Trey Vaval (DB) 2024 N/A

Baltimore Ravens Roster Cuts

Ravens Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats Jack Browning (P) 2024 N/A Russell Gage (WR) 2018 244 receptions, 2,491 yards, 14 TDs Sean Ryan (WR) 2023 N/A Mike Rigerman (TE) 2024 N/A Riley Sharp (TE) 2024 N/A Darrell Simpson (OT) 2024 N/A Tramel Walthour (DE) 2024 N/A

Buffalo Bills Roster Cuts

Bills Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats Rondell Bothroyd (Edge) 2024 N/A Kyron Brown (CB) 2019 5 tackles Anthony Brown Jr. (QB) 2022 302 yards, 2 INT Damiere Byrd (WR) 2015 130 receptions, 1,689 yards, 7 TD Ben DiNucci (QB) 2020 219 yards, 2023 XFL passing yards leader Kareem Jackson (S) 2010 954 tackles, 7 FF, 7 FR, 22 INT, 4 DTD Kevin Jarvis (OL) 2022 N/A Deion Jones (LB) 2016 731 tackles, 12.0 sacks, 5 FF, 2 FR, 13 INT, 5 DTD Justin Shorter (WR) 2023 N/A Shayne Simon (LB) 2024 N/A

Carolina Panthers Roster Cuts

Panthers Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats Terrace Marshall Jr. (WR) 2019 64 receptions, 767 yards, 1 TD

Chicago Bears Roster Cuts

Bears Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats Ja'Tyre Carter (OL) 2022 13 GP, 2 GS Jerome Carvin (OL) 2023 N/A Michael Dwumfour (DL) 2021 13 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 FR Peter LeBlanc (WR) 2024 N/A Jaylon Hutchings (DL) 2024 N/A John Jackson (WR) 2024 N/A Quindell Johnson (DB) 2023 3 tackles, 1 INT Paul Moala (LB) 2024 N/A Javin White (LB) 2020 4 tackles

Cincinnati Bengals Roster Cuts

Bengals Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats Justin Blazek (Edge) 2024 N/A Hakeem Butler (WR) 2019 UFL OPOY (2024) Noah Cain (RB) 2024 N/A Jackson Carman (OT) 2021 22 GP, 6 GS Andre Carter (Edge) 2024 N/A Aaron Casey (LB) 2024 N/A Michael Dowell (S) 2024 N/A Allan George (CB) 2022 2 tackles Kwamie Lassiter II (WR) 2022 1 reception, 2 yards Rocky Lombardi (QB) 2024 N/A Eric Miller (OG) 2024 N/A Joshua Pryor (DT) 2023 1 tackle

Cleveland Browns Roster Cuts

Browns Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats Tyler Coyle (S) 2021 8 tackles Wyatt Davis (OG) 2021 9 GP Lucas Havrisik (K) 2022 15 FGM, 75 FG % Faion Hicks (CB) 2022 N/A Landon Honeycutt (LB) 2024 N/A Caleb Johnson (LB) 2021 29 tackles, 1 FF, 1 FR Zack Johnson (OG) 2020 1 GP Jeremiah Martin (Edge) 2023 N/A Roy Mbaeteka (OT) 2022 N/A Marvin Moody (LB) 2024 N/A Chim Okorafor (OT) 2024 N/A James Proche (WR) 2020 25 receptions, 278 yards, 460 return yards Aidan Robbins (RB) 2024 N/A Jacob Saylors (RB) 2023 N/A Rex Sunahara (LS) 2020 N/A Isaiah Thomas (Edge) 2022 9 tackles, 1.0 sacks, 1 FR Chase Williams (S) 2024 N/A Mike Woods (WR) 2022 5 receptions, 45 yards

Dallas Cowboys Roster Cuts

Falcons Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats Tyron Billy-Johnson (WR) 2019 23 receptions, 422 yards, 3 TDs Deontay Burnett (WR) 2018 15 receptions, 210 yards Cohl Cabral (C) 2021 N/A Josh DeBerry (DB) 2024 N/A David Durden (WR) 2023 N/A Viliami Fehoko (DL) 2023 N/A Willie Harvey (LB) 2019 2 tackles Peyton Hendershot (TE) 2022 15 receptions, 141 yards, 2 TDs Alec Holler (TE) 2024 N/A Albert Huggins (DT) 2019 41 tackles, 1 FR Cam Johnson (WR) 2024 N/A Durrell Johnson (Edge) 2023 N/A Jason Johnson (LB) 2024 N/A Nathaniel Peat (RB) 2024 N/A Eric Scott (CB) 2023 N/A Damien Wilson (LB) 2015 419 tackles, 9.0 sacks, 5 FF, 1 INT, SB 54 Champion

Denver Broncos Roster Cuts

Broncos Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats Angelo Blackson (DT) 2015 179 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 1 FF, 4 FR, 1 INT Omar Brown (DB) 2024 N/A Phillip Dorsett (WR) 2015 151 receptions, 2,001 yards, 12 TD, SB 53 Champion Art Green (CB) 2023 N/A Kaleb Hayes (CB) 2023 N/A Oliver Jervis (OG) 2024 N/A Alec Mock (LB) 2024 N/A Andre Smith (LB) 2018 52 tackles, 2 FF, 2 FR

Detroit Lions Roster Cuts

Lions Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats Kaden Davis (WR) 2022 N/A Steven Gilmore (CB) 2023 N/A Zonovan Knight (RB) 2022 313 rush yards, 1 TD, 14 receptions, 108 receiving yards Donovan Peoples-Jones (WR) 2020 122 receptions, 1,895 yards, 8 TDs Nate Sudfeld (QB) 2016 188 yards, 1-1 TD-INT Rachad Wildgoose (CB) 2021 19 tackles Shane Zylstra (TE) 2020 14 receptions, 94 yards, 4 TDs

Green Bay Packers Roster Cuts

Packers Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats Anders Carlson (K) 2023 27 FGM, 81.8 FG % Samori Toure (WR) 2022 13 receptions, 160 yards, 1 TDs

Houston Texans Roster Cuts

Texans Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats McTelvin Agim (DT) 2020 14 tackles, 1.5 sacks C.J. Henderson (CB) 2020 172 tackles, 2 FF, 1 FR, 3 INT Troy Pride Jr. (CB) 2020 42 tackles

Indianapolis Colts Roster Cuts

Colts Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats Tyrie Cleveland (WR) 2020 8 receptions, 91 yards Clay Fields (CB) 2024 N/A Ronnie Harrison (S) 2018 243 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 2 FR, 7 INT, 2 DTD Derek Rivers (Edge) 2017 16 tackles, 3.5 sacks, SB 53 champion Spencer Shrader (K) 2024 N/A Kedon Slovis (QB) 2024 N/A Derek Slywka (WR) 2024 N/A Mike Smith (LB) 2024 N/A Greg Ward Jr. (WR) 2017 88 receptions, 768 yards, 10 TD

Jacksonville Jaguars Roster Cuts

Jaguars Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats Tevaughn Campbell (DB) 2015 65 tackles, 3 FF, 1 FR, 1 INT, 2 DTD Terrell Edmunds (DB) 2018 458 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 1 FF, 1 FR, 6 INT Tre Flowers (CB) 2018 283 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 4 INT, 5 FF, 5 FR Raymond Johnson (Edge) 2021 4 tackles, 1.0 sacks Jonathan Marshall (DT) 2021 2 tackles Denzel Mims (WR) 2020 42 receptions, 676 yards Chris Myarick (TE) 2019 10 receptions, 82 yards, 2 TD Amani Oruwariye (CB) 2019 173 tackles, 9 INT, 2 FR Andrew Parker (LB) 2024 N/A Joseph Scates (WR) 2024 N/A Breeland Speaks (Edge) 2018 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 1 FF, 2 FR Keaton Sutherland (OG) 2019 6 GP, 2 GS Seth Williams (WR) 2021 1 reception, 34 yards

Kansas City Chiefs Roster Cuts

Chiefs Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats MIles Battle (CB) 2024 N/A Ian Book (QB) 2021 135 yards, 0-2 TD-INT Ekow Boye-Doe (CB) 2023 SB 58 champion Phillip Brooks (WR) 2024 N/A Owen Carney (Edge) 2022 N/A Alex Gubner (DT) 2024 N/A Kelvin Joseph (CB) 2021 39 tackles, 1 FF, 1 FR Griffin McDowell (OT) 2024 N/A Randen Plattner (LS) 2024 N/A Kyle Sheets (WR) 2024 N/A Geor'quarius Spivey (TE) 2024 N/A Kadarius Toney (WR) 2019 82 receptions, 760 yards, 3 TD Nick Torres (OG) 2024 N/A

Las Vegas Raiders Roster Cuts

Raiders Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats Nathan Peterman (QB) 2017 712 yards, 4-13 TD-INT

Los Angeles Chargers Roster Cuts

TBD

Los Angeles Rams Roster Cuts

Rams Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats Olakunle Fatukasi (LB) 2022 7 tackles Matt Kaskey (OT) 2019 1 GP, 2023 USFL champion, 2024 UFL champion J.J. Laap (WR) 2024 N/A Blake Larson (OT) 2024 N/A Alec Lindstrom (C) 2022 N/A Ochaun Mathis (LB) 2023 2 tackles Cameron McCutcheon (DB) 2024 N/A Grant Miller (OG) 2024 N/A Boston Scott (RB) 2018 1,295 rush yards, 71 receptions, 566 receiving yards 17 total TDs SaRodorick Thompson (RB) 2023 1 GP Carlos Watkins (Edge) 2017 139 tackles, 6.0 sacks, 1 FF, 3 FR, 1 INT, 1 DTD Dresser Winn (QB) 2023 N/A

Miami Dolphins Roster Cuts

Dolphins Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats Jody Fortson (TE) 2019 14 receptions, 155 yards, 4 TDs Mike Harley (WR) 2022 N/A Mike White (QB) 2018 2,219 yards, 9-13 TD-INT

Minnesota Vikings Roster Cuts

Vikings Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats Matt Cindric (OL) 2024 N/A Matt Corral (QB) 2022 2024 UFL champion Chuck Filiaga (OL) 2023 N/A Myles Gaskin (RB) 2019 1,355 rush yards, 101 receptions, 701 receiving yards, 13 total TD Justin Hall (WR) 2022 N/A A.J. Green III (CB) 2020 40 tackles, 1 FR, 2 INT Mo Ibrahim (RB) 2023 N/A Neal Johnson (TE) 2024 N/A James Lynch (DT) 2020 53 tackles, 2.0 sacks, 1 FR Tyler Manoa (DL) 2024 N/A DeWayne McBride (RB) 2023 N/A Bobby McCain (S) 2015 394 tackles, 4.0 sacks, 11 INT, 2 FF, 1 DTD Doug Nester (OL) 2024 N/A Owen Porter (Edge) 2024 N/A Sammis Reyes (TE) 2019 N/A Spencer Rolland (OL) 2024 N/A Jaylin Williams (CB) 2023 1 tackle

New England Patriots Roster Cuts

Patriots Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats Tucker Addington (LS) 2020 6 GP Kawaan Baker (WR) 2021 N/A William Bradley-King (Edge) 2021 7 tackles, 0.5 sacks Joshuah Bledsoe (S) 2021 1 tackle Josiah Bronson (DT) 2021 12 tackles Steele Chambers (LB) 2024 N/A Deshaun Fenwick (RB) 2024 N/A Liam Fornadel (OL) 2024 N/A Kevin Harris (RB) 2022 117 rush yards, 2 TD, 3 receptions, 58 receiving yards Azizi Hearn (CB) 2023 N/A Zuri Henry (OT) 2024 N/A Terrell Jennings (RB) 2024 N/A Kobe Jones (Edge) 2021 2 GP Matt Landers (WR) 2023 N/A Christian McCarroll (Edge) 2024 N/A La'Michael Pettway (TE) 2020 N/A Sam Roberts (DT) 2022 7 tackles A.J. Thomas (S) 2022 4 tackles, 2024 UFL champion, 2024 UFL INT leader Charles Turner (C) 2024 N/A Mikey Victor (CB) 2024 N/A Jacob Warren (TE) 2024 N/A Armon Watts (DT) 2019 140 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 3 FF Mitchell Wilcox (TE) 2020 29 receptions, 211 yards, 1 TD Bailey Zappe (QB) 2022 2,053 yards, 11-12 TD-INT

New Orleans Saints Roster Cuts

Saints Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats Ugo Amadi (DB) 2019 143 tackles, 2 FF, 1 FR, 1 INT, SB 57 champion Tremayne Anchrum (OL) 2020 31 GP, 1 GS Jesse Davis (OT) 2015 95 GP, 72 GS Jacob Kibodi (RB) 2024 N/A James Robinson (RB) 2020 2,264 rush yards, 92 receptions, 615 receiving yards, 23 total TD Roderic Teamer (S) 2019 103 tackles, 1.0 sacks, 1 INT Joejuan Williams (CB) 2019 46 tackles

New York Giants Roster Cuts

Giants Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats Ayir Asante (WR) 2024 N/A Kyler Baugh (DT) 2024 N/A Breon Borders (CB) 2017 42 tackles, 1 INT, 1 FR Miles Boykin (WR) 2019 38 receptions, 489 yards, 7 TD Lawrence Cager (TE) 2020 19 receptions, 189 yards, 2 TD Tre Herndon (CB) 2018 243 tackles, 1.0 sacks, 2 FF, 1 FR, 3 INT Isaiah Hodgins (WR) 2020 58 receptions, 622 yards, 7 TD Christian Holmes (CB) 2022 20 tackles, 2 FR Darnay Holmes (CB) 2020 115 tackles, 0.5 sacks, 2 FF, 1 FR, 4 INT Timmy Horne (DT) 2022 31 tackles Clayton Isbell (DB) 2024 N/A John Jiles (WR) 2024 N/A Jakob Johnson (FB) 2018 19 receptions, 105 yards, 1 TD Joshua Kelley (RB) 2020 1,148 rush yards, 6 TD, 50 receptions, 319 receiving yards Trey Kiser (LB) 2024 N/A Lorenzo Lingard (RB) 2024 N/A Marcus McKethan (OL) 2022 16 GP, 5 GS Jimmy Morrissey (C) 2021 14 GP, 4 GS Allen Robinson (WR) 2014 562 receptions, 7,028 yards, 43 TD, 2015 Pro Bow, 2015 receiving TD co-leader Jack Stoll (TE) 2021 20 receptions, 183 yards Jonathan Sutherland (DB) 2023 N/A

New York Jets Roster Cuts

TBD

Philadelphia Eagles Roster Cuts

Eagles Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats Kelvin Foelsch (TE) 2024 N/A Will Grier (QB) 2019 228 yards, 0-4 TD-INT Zech McPhearson (CB) 2021 30 tackles Parry Nickerson (DB) 2018 33 tackles Julian Okwara (Edge) 2020 54 tackles, 9.0 sacks, 1 INT, 1 FF, 1 FR John Ross (WR) 2017 62 receptions, 957 yards, 11 TD, 1st round pick Max Scharping (OL) 2019 79 GP, 33 GS

Pittsburgh Steelers Roster Cuts

Steelers Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats Tyler Beach (OL) 2023 N/A Jacob Copeland (WR) 2023 N/A Daijun Edwards (RB) 2024 N/A Devery Hamilton (OL) 2021 9 GP Anderson Hardy (OL) 2023 N/A T.J. Luther (WR) 2023 N/A Kyler McMichael (DB) 2022 N/A Marquiss Spencer (DL) 2021 1 tackle Kyahva Tezino (LB) 2023 N/A Kiondre Thomas (DB) 2021 1 tackle, 1 FR Matthew Wright (K) 2019 40 FGM, 85.1 FG %

San Francisco 49ers Roster Cuts

49ers Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats Matt Breida (RB) 2017 2,652 rush yards, 120 receptions, 935 receiving yards, 15 total TD Ke'Shawn Vaughn (RB) 2020 384 rush yards, 14 receptions, 81 receiving yards, 3 total TD, SB 55 champion Pressley Harvin III (P) 2021 217 punts, 43.4 average Lewis Kidd (OL) 2022 13 GP, 1 GS Jontre Kirklin (WR) 2022 N/A

Seattle Seahawks Roster Cuts

Seahawks Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats Willie Roberts (CB) 2024 N/A

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Roster Cuts

Buccaneers Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats Marcus Banks (S) 2024 N/A Sal Cannella (TE) 2020 2023 XFL champion, 2024 UFL receiving TD leader Nolan Cooney (P) 2021 13 punts, 45.5 average Judge Culpepper (DL) 2024 N/A Xavier Delgado (OL) 2024 N/A Kalen DeLoach (LB) 2024 N/A Antonio Grier (LB) 2024 N/A Luke Haggard (OL) 2023 N/A Andrew Hayes (CB) 2024 N/A Keenan Isaac (CB) 2023 2 GP Ramon Jefferson (RB) 2024 N/A Cephus Johnson (WR) 2023 N/A Ryan Johnson (OL) 2024 N/A Avery Jones (C) 2024 N/A Latreal Jones (WR) 2024 N/A Vi Jones (LB) 2022 3 GP Tanner Knue (WR) 2024 N/A Brandon Matterson (DL) 2024 N/A Ryan Miller (WR) 2024 N/A Jay Person (LB) 2024 N/A Shaun Peterson (LB) 2024 N/A Sterling Shepard (WR) 2016 372 receptions, 4,095 yards, 23 TD Tanner Taula (TE) 2023 N/A Cody Thompson (WR) 2019 1 reception, 10 yards Zach Triner (LS) 2015 74 GP, 6 tackles, SB 55 champion Lwal Uguak (DL) 2023 2023 Grey Cup champion (CFL) Raleigh Webb (WR) 2022 N/A David Wells (TE) 2018 2 receptions, -10 yards D.J. Williams (RB) 2024 N/A John Wolford (QB) 2018 626 yards, 1-5 TD-INT

Tennessee Titans Roster Cuts

Titans Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats JoJo Domann (LB) 2022 11 tackles, 1 DTD Tre'Shaun Harrison (WR) 2023 N/A Brian Dooley (OT) 2024 N/A Caleb Farley (CB) 2021 14 tackles, 1st round pick Tay Gowan (DB) 2021 2 tackles Mikel Jones (LB) 2023 N/A Thomas Rush (LB) 2023 N/A Sam Schnee (WR) 2024 N/A Steven Stilianos (TE) 2024 N/A Ty Zentner (P) 2023 38 punts, 44.9 average

Washington Commanders Roster Cuts

Commanders Roster Cuts Player Year Entered NFL Career Stats Martavis Bryant (WR) 2014 145 receptions, 2,183 yards, 18 total TD Sam Hartman (QB) 2024 N/A

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.