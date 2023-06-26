San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has been roasted online for his comments concerning Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt.

Whilst they might not necessarily be the best at their position, there can be no doubt that the San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle and Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt are both among the top players that the league has to offer right now.

For Kittle, he’s had to play with a number of quarterbacks over the years with the 49ers, but has always been incredibly productive, putting up 5,254 yards and 31 touchdowns in the regular season, including four trips to the Pro Bowl and a First-Team All-Pro nod in 2019.

For Watt, he had a lot to live up to after the success of his brother, but he answered the bell spectacularly since arriving in 2017, with 77.5 sacks (including five straight years of double digits, back-to-back years leading the league, and tying the single-season record in 2021), with five Pro Bowl selections and three First-Team All-Pro selections.

The two are set to face off in the first week of the season when the 49ers travel to Acrisure Stadium, and based on his recent comments, it looks as if Kittle thinks he can handle what Watt is going to throw at him.

George Kittle not scared of T.J. Watt

Speaking recently on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take (transcribed by SteelerNation), Kittle explained how much he was looking forward to having to block Watt on occasion, hinting that he thinks he’ll be able to handle the 2021 Defensive Player of the Year without much of a problem:

If it comes to blocking, I’ll toot my own horn. That’s just stuff I practice my entire offseason. I take all the reps in-season. Like I’m very prideful when it comes to that stuff. When it’s like second down and they’re like, ‘Hey, it's pass-15 weak, you’re one-on-one versus a Cam Jordan. You’re one-on-one versus T.J. Watt, go for it.’ I’m not like, ‘Yeah, like hey, he gets paid millions of dollars to rush the passer.’ But I look at it as an opportunity for me to be like, (scoffs) ‘You’re not going to be able to get past me,’ and I’m very excited about that.

His confidence in being able to block Watt though clearly didn’t impress members of the Steelers faithful, who ripped into Kittle for even suggesting he’ll be able to slow down the 28-year-old:

Thankfully this is something we don’t have to think about, wondering who would come out on top, we’ll get to find out Week 1.