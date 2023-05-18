NFL Academy graduate Emmanuel Okoye has spoken exclusively to GiveMeSport following his announcement that he will be playing football for the University of Tennessee this coming fall.

The NFL Academy is something that has arguably been a long time coming for the league, a chance for young men to hone their skills under the eyes of the league rather than through high school athletics, and the United Kingdom has proved to be an incredible testing ground.

Set up in 2019, the Academy has already seen a number of their athletes make the move to Division 1 of NCAA football, with players receiving full scholarships to universities such as Troy, Arkansas State and Vanderbilt, whilst this year’s class of graduates sees the likes of Peter Clarke head to Temple and Kofi Taylor-Barrocks head to Colorado to learn under the guise of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

On Wednesday though, the NFL Academy marked arguably their biggest success story yet, as Emmanuel Okoye announced his commitment to the University of Tennessee:

Born in Nigeria, Okoye is a name for the future as a protégé of 2x Super Bowl winner Osi Umenyiora who spotted the young man’s talents at one of his Uprise Camps in Nigeria. He initially played basketball but managed to turn into a star athlete on the gridiron thanks to the development skills he learned at the academy.

We saw down with Okoye for an exclusive interview moments after his announcement, in which he walked us through how he got to this point, what the academy has done for him, and what sort of legacy he is going to be leaving behind for those that will be following him:

GiveMeSport: Hi Emmanuel, first of all congratulations for all you've done. I suppose the first question is how exactly did we get to this point?

Emmanuel Okoye: It started for me in Nigeria, Osi has seen me at his camp [Umenyiora, former NFL player and founder of the Uprise Academy in Nigeria], me putting my own 100% regardless of my lack of resources and stuff, but he saw me, saw my potential and invested in my future and we're here today so I'm just grateful.

GMS: Now you started off as a basketball talent. What exactly what was that moment that made you think ‘right, I'm going to start playing American football now’? Where did that all come from?

EO: In Nigeria, it was an opportunity given to me and I always like to take advantage of opportunities regardless. I see myself as an athlete, not as a basketball player. So I feel like I've been gifted with physical abilities that not everyone has, so why can't I put it into wherever? I decided to invest my time in football, God has given me the inspiration so I’m blessed to be here today.

GMS: And how did you get involved in the NFL Academy, were you approached, were you told to come here? How did that connection come about?

EO: It was from the NFL Africa camp. I think like it was based on my age, if I was over 21/22 I will be going to the NFL IPP [International Player Pathway] and from there I’d go to the league, because I have my guys that trained together with me they are in the league right now. So because I was 17 at the time, two months before I became 18 I was given the opportunity to take my talents here and I did my best and God did the rest.

GMS: How big of an adjustment was it for you to come here to Loughborough, coming from Nigeria? Was a bit of a culture shock?

EO: Kind of, I won't lie I was kind of in my head because me, I've never been in such an environment before like the cold coming from Nigeria. And meeting different people from different parts of the world, in Nigeria you found mostly Nigerians, so it was different but with time I adjusted.

GMS: Obviously the NFL Academy has had a lot of success before, how big of a role did the players that came before you play in getting you to where you are now?

EO: Peter Clarke [Academy Graduate, committed to Temple University] he’s been my guy, he was here for a short time before he left but during his stay he put me on so much stuff, gave me so much I needed to know and before he left, there was so much stuff that he has told me that really resonated with me and he has been a great inspiration to so many people in the academy.

GMS: What made you decide to go to Tennessee? You attracted by a number of big names in the States but why Tennessee specifically?

EO: I will say it's a great platform to showcase my talent, great coaches great teammates, great environment, because you don’t play football forever but the family and people that you meet will be with you in the long-run, so great relationships will really make you enjoy being in a certain place, so it's mostly about the people and the environment. So that place felt really good for me.

GMS: Now on your Twitter profile, you list yourself as defensive end/edge/tight end. What position are you going to be playing when you go over there?

EO: When I go over there I will be trying at different positions, I'm going there as an ‘athlete’ so I might be an outside linebacker or tight end or defensive end, but I will be checked on those positions to know where I fit best.

GMS: A man of many trades then. Of all the NFL Academy graduates, Tennessee is the highest that any NFL Academy graduates has accomplished. What sort of message does that send to those who are coming after you? Because you are now in a way the poster boy of ‘this is what the NFL Academy can give you’. Is that something that you cherish? I'm not going to say there’s any pressure, you've shown that, the S.E.C, Tennessee, big names are possible in this place.

EO: I will say I'm grateful to be in this position, to be an inspiration to all the young, upcoming athletes. Seeing me in such a position, knowing that this can be achieved, that the Academy can make them look further, because if this can be achieved, that means more can be achieved. So, they just need to keep moving and knowing that this is possible.

So, it's not like their minds should lead to certain programmes, they should not be small-minded. Keep everywhere open, because if you put in the work, and with God on your side, there's nothing that can get in your way.