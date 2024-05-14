Highlights The NFL and College Football Playoff are holding national telecasts on the same day in late December this year.

Professional and amateur football telecast times are restricted by congressional law, but expanded seasons have created an uncovered broadcast window.

Unless the law is updated, the NFL and College Football Playoff will continue engaging in direct competition moving forward.

For years, the NFL and NCAA have maintained an amicable relationship regarding when they play their respective games. After years of rumblings that cast doubt on their operations truly being cordial, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has sparked the flame of competition.

This year, the NFL schedule includes a game on December 21, the same day three College Football Playoff first-round matchups are set to take place. 2024 is the first season of college football's expanded postseason, which now features 12 teams instead of four as it did throughout the first decade of its existence.

The late-season Saturday affair will be aired on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo. The details surrounding the contest, such as what teams will be involved or when kickoff will occur, were not included in the NBC Sports' press release concerning the news.

Expect More Direct Competition Between The Entities Moving Forward

Federal laws coordinating NCAA and NFL times have not been adjusted

For more than 60 years, college football has predominantly taken place on Saturdays, while professional football has taken place on Sundays. This structure has seen notable exceptions over the last 15 years or so, but has, for the most part, been fairly stringent.

The reason there has been so little change is the Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961. The law essentially prevents the NFL from having national broadcasts on Fridays (high school) and Saturdays (college) that are typically swamped with amateur football action, forcing them to utilize Thursdays, Sundays, and Mondays instead.

However, due to schedule expansion at both the collegiate and professional levels, the original protections -- forbidding country-wide NFL telecasts from the second Friday of September through the second Saturday of December -- no longer cover the entire amateur slate. The NFL has taken advantage of this in the past, routinely playing on Saturdays once beyond the Act's approximately three-month range.

Officially, neither the NFL nor NCAA has direct "ownership" of the third or fourth Saturdays of December, meaning they can both hold contests on those days (December 21 & 28 this year). And so far, neither has been willing to budge following CFP expansion: college football is trying to stick to its roots, while the NFL doesn't want to willingly cede primetime windows they've controlled for many years.

Thus, in 2024, we are set to have important late-year NFL battles clashing with the biggest games on college football's calendar for the first time. Barring an adjustment to the now 63-year-old act, fans are going to have to become proficient at flipping channels or bringing a second television into their living rooms to avoid missing any of the action.

