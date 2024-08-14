Highlights The AFC North has recently become the most competitive division in the NFL, with all four teams finishing with winning records in 2023.

These teams all have high expectations in 2024, but the strength of the division could make it difficult for some to succeed.

Each team has reasons to be excited and concerned about what this upcoming season might entail.

The AFC North made history in 2023, becoming the first division since 1935 to have every team finish above .500. In addition to this historic feat, it was the only division in the NFL to produce three postseason teams. Given the all-around success from a season ago, projecting the 2024 standings is easier said than done.

All four teams have the potential to make the postseason, but in such a competitive division, their margin for error has shrunk enormously. As the 2024 campaign approaches, here is one reason to be excited and concerned about each AFC North squad.

Baltimore Ravens - 2023 Record: 13-4 (1st)

Ravens have a stockpile of talent; defense could regress without brain trust

The Baltimore Ravens posted an AFC-best 13-4 record last season and were one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl. This group wasn’t a one-man show, as Baltimore boasted high-end talent on both sides of the ball. With six All-Pro selections, including MVP Lamar Jackson , it’s safe to say the Ravens had one of the strongest and most complete rosters in football.

While the defense lost Patrick Queen and Jadeveon Clowney, the Ravens kept their defensive core intact, with Roquan Smith, Kyle Hamilton, and Justin Madubuike returning. On the offensive side, Baltimore added star running back Derrick Henry in free agency and drafted receiver Devontez Walker.

There’s no reason to think the Ravens’ personnel will be markedly weaker than a season ago, meaning they should be in the thick of things come January.

Admittedly, there are relatively few critiques that warrant legitimate concern about the Ravens. Sure, they could succumb to injuries, but that could apply to all 32 teams. The most reasonable worry is that the loss of Mike Macdonald (as well as their defensive line and defensive backs coaches) could hold the defense back, especially early in the season.

Baltimore’s defense was impressive in 2023 for numerous reasons. It wasn’t just the blue-chip talent; the Ravens played as a cohesive unit and worked well with one another. The connectivity of the defense played a huge role in the team’s success. While the Ravens have too much talent to regress to mediocrity on the defensive side of the ball, a drop-off from a top-three unit to a top 10 group isn’t insignificant.

Cincinnati Bengals - 2023 Record: 9-8 (4th)

Bengals have a high ceiling with Burrow; roster lacks top-shelf talent

Joe Burrow has stayed healthy for two of his four seasons in the NFL. In those two years, the Cincinnati Bengals won the AFC title and came within inches of capturing the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory and then lost in overtime to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game the next year. When all goes according to plan, the Bengals have proven to be a potent team.

Cincinnati’s defense has been an overlooked factor in the team’s postseason success. Defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s tendency to change up his coverages and force quarterbacks to hold onto the football for longer than they’re accustomed to has allowed the Bengals to pull off some big wins. Having made deep postseason runs in two of the last three years, it’s difficult to count Cincinnati out.

With that said, the NFL is a star-driven league. It takes more than one great player or unit to consistently come out on top. The most recent Super Bowl between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers featured 10 All-Pros and 14 Pro Bowlers from the 2023 season. What made the Bengals’ postseason runs perplexing was that there was a discernible lack of premier talent.

Burrow is great and so is Ja'Marr Chase , but beyond that, Cincinnati’s roster comprises mostly solid but not great players. Since the Bengals' latest playoff run, they’ve lost Jessie Bates and D.J. Reader, who were key defensive players. The roster itself is pretty underwhelming, and it’s unclear if this group has what it takes to poleaxe the AFC elites.

Cleveland Browns - 2023 Record: 11-6 (2nd)

Browns defense will be elite; Watson returning to Pro Bowl form a dubious proposition

The Cleveland Browns defied all odds when they made the postseason with Joe Flacco , who began the 2023 season unsigned. After injuries sidelined Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson for nearly the entire season, the Browns turned what could’ve been a calamity into an impressive run.

The driving factor behind the team’s success was Jim Schwartz and the Cleveland defense. The Browns allowed the fewest yards per game and were sixth in sacks and takeaways. Scheme and talent coalesced to form a top-flight defense that kept Cleveland in games. With most of the unit’s key contributors returning, Myles Garrett and Co. are primed to dominate once again.

On the other side of the ball, Cleveland has far more uncertainty. The Browns traded for Watson in the 2022 offseason under the assumption that the franchise was a quarterback away from being a Super Bowl contender. This assessment may have been accurate, but Watson has thus far failed to be the quarterback he was with the Houston Texans .

Deshaun Watson Cleveland Browns Stats Category Watson Games 12 Passing Yards 2,217 Passing Touchdowns 14 Interceptions 9 Passer Rating 81.7 Completion Percentage 59.8

It’s now been four seasons since he last put forth a Pro Bowl caliber campaign, and between injuries and inactivity, it’s fair to question if he’ll ever return to that level. It’s easy to say the Browns made the playoffs last year with Flacco, so they certainly can do it with Watson. However, that statement is misguided.

Flacco was very good to close out the season. Quarterback play was still quite important to the team’s run; it just came from an unexpected source. Watson’s struggles, Chubb coming off a serious injury, and Amari Cooper potentially being traded could lead to another turbulent season.

Pittsburgh Steelers - 2023 Record: 10-7 (3rd)

The Steelers' stability and consistency acts as a double-edged sword

Having Mike Tomlin on staff ensures that the Pittsburgh Steelers are at least competitive. Pittsburgh has overcome poor quarterback play, among several other issues, to put together four consecutive winning seasons, making the playoffs three times. It may not be the Steel Curtain, but Pittsburgh’s defense has been a point of strength and kept the team in games.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: Mike Tomlin has never had a losing season in his 17 years as head coach, the longest active streak in the NFL and the second longest in NFL history (Tom Landry, 20).

The bend-don’t-break mantra certainly applies to the Steelers, who ranked 21st in yards allowed but sixth in points. This discrepancy has a lot to do with the unit's playmaking. The Steelers don’t just have talented defensive players; they have game-changers who make plays on the ball.

T.J. Watt has led the league in sacks three times (more than any other in NFL history), and while Cameron Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick are coming off less productive seasons, they too have the ability to generate splash plays. It hasn’t just been the volume, but the timeliness of these sacks and turnovers that has allowed the Steelers to steal games in the final minutes.

The positive for the Steelers franchise has been that the team always avoids disaster. The other side of that coin is that the franchise has also avoided any type of postseason success in recent years. Tomlin’s crew hasn’t won a playoff game since January 2017, and that drought is unlikely to end this season. The inability to replace Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback has put the Steelers in the undesirable middle class of the NFL.

Pittsburgh has become a predictable and boring franchise. It’s just as hard to envision the Steelers playing in the next Super Bowl as it is to see them finishing 4-13. Pittsburgh’s stability and commitment are commendable, but at some point, it’s fair to question what the bigger-picture goal is.

First-round exits for all eternity? The Steelers may have to regress and fall from playoff contention before the team becomes a serious contender again.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise