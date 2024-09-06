Key Takeaways Unsurprisingly, agents thought the Chiefs, Niners and Eagles were the best run teams.

Agents criticized the ownership of the Panthers and Raiders.

The agents surveyed thought the Commanders and Texans had the best offseasons.

Despite American sports promoting parity through the draft and salary cap, the NFL still has an upper class and a lower class. While most teams go through peaks and troughs, some teams manage to always stay competitive, while some have only made the playoffs a couple of times in the past few decades.

Often it's due to the competence or incompetence of the front office, which in turn is often derived from how stable ownership is. The best owners tend to provide stability and back their GMs and coaches, while the worst chop and change nearly every year.

Ahead of the 2024 season, The Athletic quizzed 31 football agents, asking them questions about every aspect of the NFL, most notably who they thought were the best/worst front offices and why.

Due to the anonymity provided, many of them were brutally honest about the failings of several front offices. Here's who they thought are the best and worst run teams in the NFL, and which teams had the best offseason.

What Are The Best Run Franchises?

The three most recent Super Bowl attendees top the list.

The Kansas City Chiefs , Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers are three of the most consistently great teams in the NFL.

They've made up seven out of the ten Super Bowl attendees, and the Niners and Chiefs have played each other twice in the big game, in 2019 and earlier this year.

The Chiefs in particular have been excellent, winning three out of the last five Super Bowls and making the playoffs for nine consecutive years.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Since becoming the Chiefs' starting quarterback in 2018, Patrick Mahomes has never failed to make the AFC Championship game, and has made six in a row, winning four of them. The Chiefs have the second-longest AFC Championship streak in history, behind only the Tom Brady -led New England Patriots of the 2010s.

However, it's the two teams from the NFC that top the list, and that's in part due to their success without a transcendent quarterback. While the Chiefs have done well to construct a roster around Mahomes, he is clearly the best player in the league, and may go down as the best player of all time when he hangs up his boots.

The Eagles and 49ers Consistently Build Great Rosters

Top to bottom, both teams evaluate and develop talent exceptionally well.

On the other hand, the Niners and Eagles have both made two Super Bowls in the past seven years with different starting quarterbacks.

The Niners especially have one of the most star-studded rosters in the NFL, and agents praised their ability to spot talent and to establish a strong culture of professionalism. They were also praised for being able to constantly replace poached coordinators.

Three former Kyle Shanahan assistants are now head coaches in the NFL, and a further two serve as offensive coordinators. When asked why they picked the Niners as the best run organization, one agent said this:

The way they treat people and don't skimp on expenses. Highly professional.

The Eagles were also praised for their professionalism and for being an appealing destination for free agents. One agent said:

Every year, free agents want to go there. They reward players, and [GM] Howie [Roseman] nails the draft.

Agents were also effusive with praise for the current holders of the Super Bowl. Despite paying Mahomes a substantial amount of their cap every year, they've been able to put enough talent around him to win the last two Super Bowls, and have a good chance of being the first NFL team to three peat.

One agent pointed to their ability to stay resilient as a reason why they were so well run.

The Chiefs deal with so much, good and bad, and yet keep winning. Hall of Fame coach and GM, QB, tight end and ownership.

The Green Bay Packers came in third, and were rewarded for their ability to stay competitive despite losing future hall-of-famer Aaron Rodgers , and for replacing him seamlessly with what could be their next franchise quarterback in Jordan Love .

The Minnesota Vikings , Pittsburgh Steelers , Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins also got more than one vote.

What Are The Worst Run Franchises?

Unsurprisingly, the Panthers are right at the top after a disastrous 2023.

The Carolina Panthers have been a train wreck since David Tepper bought the team in 2018.

Since he took charge, the Panthers have gone through six different head coaches, and compiled a 31-68 record.

They've failed to make the playoffs, and have not won more than seven games in a season.

Agents were very critical of Tepper, citing his leadership as the reason why the Panthers were mired in futility.

Organizational stability comes from the owner, and the front office needs more time than the owner gives. A strong QB can keep a team viable regardless of the front office, but what's the plan?

The Las Vegas Raiders were another team the agents thought were poorly run, and again attributed their relative struggles to poor leadership from owner Mark Davis.

The owner frequently makes significant changes. He put Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler in charge and fired them after less than two seasons. Now the Raiders have an inexperienced coach in Antonio Pierce and a retread GM hire in Tom Telesco. Organizations start at the top, and Davis doesn't provide stability.

While the Raiders have experienced comparatively more success than the Panthers, they've been stuck in the NFL's middle class for more than a decade. They've only won ten or more games twice since 2003, and have not made it past the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

Since Derek Carr departed in 2023, it's unclear what direction the Raiders are going in.

They've invested heavily in their defensive line, and have plenty of talent on the defensive side of the ball, but they are heading into the season without a clear answer at the quarterback position.

There's a good chance they won't be bad enough to get a high pick to draft a good quarterback, but they won't be good enough to contend for anything. They're stuck in the NFL's nether zone.

The New York Jets , Jacksonville Jaguars , Dallas Cowboys , Arizona Cardinals and Denver Broncos also received more than one vote.

Who Had The Best Offseason?

The Commanders have begun the post-Dan Snyder era strongly.

When asked who had the best offseason, agents pointed to the Washington Commanders and the Houston Texans .

Nearly half of the 30 agents interviewed for the piece chose the Commanders and Texans, and agents were particularly impressed with how quickly the Commanders were able to restructure their organization after former Dan Snyder departed.

The front office and coaching needed seismic changes. They were wise in free agency and drafted a quarterback at two. I do not see immediate success, but adding the required building blocks has begun.

Dan Snyder was widely considered one of the worst owners in professional sports. He owned the Commanders for 24 years, and in that span, they only won two playoff games and were regularly considered one of the worst teams to play for.

A survey by the NFL Players Association in 2023 ranked the Commanders as the worst team to play for, and they were criticized for their poor facilities.

New owner Josh Harris has cleaned house, completely replacing their front office, and hiring a new coach, offensive coordinator and defensive coordinator. They drafted quarterback Jayden Daniels second overall, and look set to finally end their eight-year streak of having a different day one quarterback.

What about the NFL's surprise team of 2023?

The Texans were praised for very different reasons. They were the surprise package of the 2023 season, and became the first team to win their division with a rookie head coach and quarterback.

Rather than reshaping anything, the Texans just needed to retain key members of their 2023 team, and add some pieces in free agency and the draft. They did successfully, prompting praise from several agents.

Look what the Texans did in free agency. They kept OC Bobby Slowik. That helps C.J. Stroud, as does signing Joe Mixon and trading for Stefon Diggs... Nick Caserio might be the best and most underrated GM.

The Texans are currently seventh in the NFL in terms of odds of winning the Super Bowl, and are favored to win the AFC South. Quarterback C.J. Stroud has the second-best odds to win MVP, a remarkable achievement for a sophomore player. The Texans are well poised to compete for the foreseeable future thanks to smart decisions by their front office.

