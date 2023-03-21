NFL Commisioner Roger Goodell is likely to be handed a contract extension by the league for one simple reason, Albert Breer has claimed.

Running a sport certainly doesn’t come across as an easy job. There are lots of factors that are outside your control, but at the same time you need to keep all the fanbases, players, coaches, and executives happy with how things are, something that’s impossible to do all at once.

You’re also never going to be too far away from controversy, and that is something that Roger Goodell has had to deal with in abundance. Whether it be the handling of big on-field scandals such as Deflategate and Spygate, off-field events like Ray Rice’s domestic violence incident or the overall handling of concussions and CTE right down to the petty incidents such as how players have been allowed to celebrate in the past.

But despite all of that, there is one thing and one thing only that the league looks set to focus on as they prepare to give him a new contract.

Roger Goodell brings in the green for the NFL

Writing in a column for SI.com, NFL reporter Albert Breer noted that the main reason he is going to get a new deal is because of the money that he has brought into the league and the constant expansion that he has driven since taking charge:

When Pete Rozelle was hired in the 1960s, the league needed to raise its profile and popularity, so it hired a PR guy. When Paul Tagliabue was tabbed in ’98, the league was coming off two strikes, so the owners wanted a lawyer. And by the time Tagliabue was ready to walk away nearly two decades laters, the makeup of the body of owners had changed—you had more of the uber-wealthy owners, who were focused on generating revenue.

That had always been Goodell’s specialty, as he rose through the ranks to become the NFL’s COO, and that was his task (to take revenues, specifically, to $25 billion) when he was put in charge as commissioner. And it’s something that, for all his faults, Goodell’s been inarguably exceptional at doing over the last 17 years, in adding revenue-drivers like the Los Angeles teams, Thursday Night Football, London, and an expanded playoff field, among other things.

Is Roger Goodell still good for the NFL?

There can be no doubt that Roger Goodell has been good for the NFL and brought it a ton of money over the years, and so long as that happens, you have to wonder when he is likely to ever not be given a contract by the owners (who are essentially his bosses).

With concerns over player safety and the quality of officiating both brought to prominence this year (arguably two of the most important parts of the sport), it hasn’t exactly been a squeaky clean year for Goodell and the league, and there will no doubt be more controversies on the way.

And then you have to worry whether the league would be willing to turn a blind-eye to the next major controversy that comes down the line, or will they be solely focused on the money?