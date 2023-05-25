The NFL is more likely going to give London a franchise ahead of some of their marquee events such as the Super Bowl or NFL Draft for one key reason, Albert Breer has claimed.

The NFL in the UK has been gathering a lot of headlines recently. Firstly you had the schedule release which revealed that the Jacksonville Jaguars will be playing two games in London on back-to-back weeks for the first time ever, followed up by the news that Emmanuel Okoye will be committing to the University of Tennessee right out of the NFL Academy, and lastly you had commissioner Roger Goodell has claiming that we might see even more of a presence from and NFL team such as the Jaguars in the coming years.

It therefore raises the question that has been going on for what seems like a decade now, and that’s when London might get a team, or at the very least be given one of the league’s premier events like the Super Bowl or even the NFL Draft.

All options would require a lot of effort on the part of the NFL as they all require their own unique sets of logistics in order to be handled, but according to Albert Breer, we in the UK are more likely to receive the biggest prize of them all, a team, before the other events.

NFL in London on the horizon?

Writing in a mailbag column for SI.com in response to a question about which of the three London would get first, Breer pointed out why a franchise would be more likely, and it all had to do with time difference and how that would impact the NFL’s bottom line:

A London franchise, would be my guess. And the reason why probably isn’t what you’d guess—it’s the time zone. The NFL wants its premier events in prime time. Generally, the Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET. That’s 11:30 p.m. London time, which really wouldn’t work. And the draft starts at 8 p.m. ET, which is 1 a.m. London time.

Now, could they make adjustments to accommodate a London Super Bowl or draft? Sure they could. In theory, they could kick off a London Super Bowl at 8:30 local time, which would be 3:30 ET and 12:30 PT. They could move the draft back to the weekend, allowing for it to be in prime time in London and through Saturday and Sunday in the States. Whether they would do that is a different question entirely.

My guess is they wouldn’t, or at least they wouldn’t until they have a team there that would benefit from such adjustments and offset the losses they might incur in viewership as a result of less-than-ideal American broadcast times. And we already know the NFL would like to have a team in London, if only the logistics got a little easier.

What do you think? Do you think that we’re more likely to get a team first, or will we be getting one of the bigger events before that occurs?