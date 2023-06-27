NFL teams might be hesitant to go on Hard Knocks as they already feel like they’re putting out enough content throughout the year, Albert Breer has claimed.

Hard Knocks has become something of a staple in the NFL over the few decades, giving fans a great ‘fly on the wall’ perspective as to what is happening during an NFL team’s preseason routines, becoming so popular in fact that the NFL and HBO decided to branch out and give us an ‘in season’ version starting in 2021.

There are certain criteria that have to be met in order to appear on Hard Knocks; they can’t have a first-year head coach, they have to have missed the playoffs in each of the last two seasons, and can’t have been on it in the last decade. With that criteria, only four teams were eligible this year; the New Orleans Saints, Washington Commanders, Chicago Bears and the New York Jets.

This year is reportedly proving very hard to find someone to cooperate with, with reports suggesting that the Jets are essentially going to be forced into participating, and NFL insider Albert Breer believes he knows why teams aren’t willing to let the cameras into the building.

Hard Knocks not on a lot of team’s wishlists

Speaking on The Herd (starting at 4:42), Breer claimed that part of the reason why teams don’t want Hard Knocks is that they release so much of their own stuff in-house that it just doesn’t make sense for them to have another set of cameras in the building;

Teams are doing so much from an in-house perspective. Look at all the draft shows the teams have, teams do great jobs with this, and you see the demands they're putting on their coaches and players over the course of the season through the offseason that those guys are already stretched thin.

And I think the other thing is it used to be that this could be like a nice benefit for your players. But there are so many different ways now for players to get their names out there, that maybe they don't need Hard Knocks to introduce themselves to the world quite like they did 10 or 15 years ago. I think those are factors with team saying no, like there not being any teams that really want to do this.

Breer then discussed why the Jets are seen as the most viable option for this year’s show whilst also discussing why the team are likely pushing back on being a part of it:

The Jets are going to be interesting, because I think the fact that they're in New York, the fact that they've done it before, the fact that Aaron Rodgers is there, those are all reasons why the NFL would want to do it. I got the sense talking to those guys, they're just not interested in it, because there's already so much extra that they're going to be dealing with, everything that's going to come along with Aaron Rodgers, the spotlight that's going to be on them during training camp. I think they feel like they've already sort of reached capacity as far as how much extra they're going to have built into their summer and they don't want to add more.

You can certainly see why teams might be hesitant to let other cameras in. At least with their own production staff they can control the narrative and ensure that stuff that they want to keep a secret can stay a secret rather than risk it being taken out of their own hands and possibly manipulated.

Let’s just hope the Jets manage to keep what they need under wraps this year when the cameras do eventually make it through the door.