NFL stadiums are likely to stay in a battle between grass and turf despite the upcoming FIFA World Cup, Albert Breer believes.

There is something of a debate going on in the National Football League right now, and it isn’t so much about how the game is played (which is what the recent NFL Competition Committee was all about), as much as it is where the games are played.

With the vast size of the United States and the various weather conditions you can get (snow in Buffalo, sun in Miami, wind in Chicago and rain in Seattle all possible on the same Sunday), each team has different stadiums that are built for their own needs, and with that comes different types of field surfaces.

The debate surrounds natural grass v artificial turf, and whilst turf allows you to play in almost any weather without having to worry about the ground becoming unplayable, studies show that turf can have a significant impact on the injury rate suffered by players.

Will NFL fields fit the FIFA agenda?

With the 2026 World Cup set to take place across North America with a lot of NFL stadiums being used, some of them have the turf which is actually banned by FIFA for the competition, it raises the question of whether NFL stadiums are going to have to change their playing surfaces ahead of time to accommodate.

That question was answered by Albert Breer in a mailbag column for SI.com, where he believed that the turf fields are going to stay where they are for the time being, and as always, it’s to do with money:

In short, no. They’re doing it because they want to have the World Cup in their stadiums, and because to get the World Cup they have to, period, end of story.

Rolling a grass surface out there, and maintaining it for a month of soccer, is far, far different than maintaining one for football over months and years. And it becomes even more difficult to do it if you’re putting a zillion events in your stadium, which is why you see more and more owners tearing up natural grass surfaces and putting down turf.

The math is pretty easy. The price point for stadiums and teams has gotten to the point where owners feel like they can’t justify the investments they’re making for only 10 football dates a year. So they feel compelled to, again, get every event under the sun to come to their venue. The more events you have, the harder and more costly it becomes to maintain a grass surface. Which leads an owner to lay down the fake stuff, even in places like Charlotte, where the weather is far less of a factor than it is in the Northeast or Midwest.

So, yeah, this, like everything else seems to be, is about money. They also all could spend for a system like Real Madrid’s. But … you get the picture.

NFL playing a dangerous game with the players?

Whilst the use of turf does allow for more money-making events for owners to utilise, you do have to wonder what it will take for them to change their mind. Is it going to have to take one of the stars of the league to retire as a result of the field before they decide to make a change?

Perhaps the World Cup can give them the incentive to make the changes permanently once the event is over, but until then there are probably going to be a lot of people holding their breath that their favourite player can make it through games unscathed.