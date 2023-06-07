The National Football League could see investment from Saudi Arabia in the future, but not in the immediate future, Albert Breer has claimed.

Saudi Arabian investment in sports has generated a lot of buzz over the past few years, an in particular the past few days. The most prominent instance in the United Kingdom was obviously the purchase of Newcastle United after a lot of legal battles, further increasing the standing of Saudi Arabia in the sports world that was arguably kick started by WWE and their partnership with the Arab state.

Their global reach was again brought to prominence yesterday when the PGA announced it would merge with the Saudi-backed LIV Tour, and that has led to a few wondering if their eyes will soon turn to the NFL if they want to increase their portfolio even further.

It’s a situation that Albert Breer thinks could be on the horizon, but that horizon is still some way away.

NFL not looking to the Middle East just yet

Writing in a mailbag column for SI.com, in response to a question by a fan about the country starting a football league, Breer explained that he had spoken to some around the league about possible involvement in the sport, and what would need to happen before they become major players within the United States:

I hit up a couple team president types, and while I think starting a whole league isn’t happening, I don’t think it’s out of line to consider the idea that they could someday bid on an NFL team, and maybe even buy one. The nation’s public investment fund, which owns the LIV Golf tour (which just merged with the PGA Tour) and Newcastle United of the English Premier League, has poured endless money into sports, and few investments in any sport worldwide are as sure as buying an NFL team.

Now, as of right now, I can’t imagine NFL owners would approve such a purchase. But the Commanders are going for $6.05 billion, and eventually the Seahawks will probably sell for more, with others likely to top wherever that price lands, as heirs inherit teams and face the reality of facing crippling estate taxes if they don’t sell. And as the price point goes up and up and up, the pool of capable buyers will continue to shrink.

Today, the NFL can still say no, because there are buyers willing and capable to pay the freight (Seattle could have Jeff Bezos and Steve Ballmer bidding). But eventually, that well will run dry, and the league will have to change its rules, and probably welcome in parties that it traditionally wouldn’t to keep raising the stakes on what these teams are worth. Which is where the Saudis would eventually have their shot.

Even more barriers to overcome for the NFL and Saudi Arabia

It should be pointed out that NFL rules prohibit international owners on teams, and we would be remiss if we didn’t discuss the country’s record when it comes to human rights, something that might become a barrier to other owners letting the country’s money through the door.

But as Breer points out, it might well be that there won’t be much choice for the other owners when it comes to bringing in new money, and if it helps the league grow then they probably won’t be in a position to say no. Whether this comes along in five years or ten years, it’s hard to say, but you get the sense that it is only a matter of time before it does.