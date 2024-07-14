Highlights NFL teams have the option to make alternate uniforms permanent.

Despite wearing throwback jerseys sparingly, fans are eager for the Rams to consider wearing their throwbacks.

The Vikings plan to utilize the Bud Grant throwback jersey while the Dolphins and Seahawks enjoy fan support for their nostalgic throwback uniforms.

Alternate jerseys are the third jerseys a team wears during a particular season, and teams are free to make them their permanent look if they wish. Uniforms in the NFL, and perhaps other sports, mean more than just a combination of colors.

The uniform forms a crucial part of the team's heritage, so you don't see teams changing their look too often. At best, teams change the color shade but keep rocking the primary colors throughout history.

However, as several clubs modernized, their uniforms changed. Since the reintroduction of throwbacks in 2002, many teams have brought back those throwback colors and used them as alternate uniforms.

The use of throwbacks as alternate uniforms became more common when the league allowed teams to use an alternate helmet for the 2022 season, as many teams feel the throwback look is only complete with the matching helmet.

While certain teams feature distinct alternate uniforms alongside their throwback jerseys, others do not have this distinction. Regardless, teams can only wear their alternate and throwback uniforms a maximum of three times in a season.

You don't see these designs frequently. But fans of these five teams would prefer to see these alternate uniforms become their permanent look.

1 New York Giants

These classics harken back to the Giants' heyday

The New York Giants' classic uniform is an absolute beauty, with its timeless design and iconic colors that evoke a rich history. The franchise first wore those jerseys in the 1980s and 90s. Whenever you see those colors, you immediately remember the great linebacker Lawrence Taylor.

The team reintroduced the classic uniform for its two legacy games in the 2022 season. This was a delight for the fans, especially when Lawrence Taylor unveiled the jersey's return.

The Giants first wore the jersey on October 2 when they faced the Chicago Bears, a game they won 20-12. The second game ended in a 20-20 tie against the Washington Commanders, maintaining the jersey's winning streak alive.

The classic uniform features a blue jersey and white pants, both with red trim. The helmet is navy blue with a solid scarlet stripe in its middle. It includes a white facemask.

The jersey's most nostalgic aspect is the imprint on the inside collar, which reads, 'Once a Giant, Always a Giant.'

Although the team has announced the century red as their throwback jersey for 2024, fans want to see the classic blue uniform more often. One can only hope they return to the colors that made the franchise special.

2 Los Angeles Rams

Modern white throwbacks from the Greatest Show on Turf era

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams’ modern white throwback reminds the fans and players of the "Greatest Show on Turf" era. The Rams sported this uniform as their white jersey from 1973 through 1999. The blue has been the primary jersey for many years, but it isn't very colorful. They should consider replacing it with the white throwback.

The Rams' "Greatest Show on Turf" years were between 1999 and 2001. During those years, the Rams were the hottest team in the league, and their offense was their major weapon.

The offense featured five receivers who stretched the field up front, making it easier for the quarterback. Head coach Mike Martz and the offensive coordinator at the time implemented the offensive system known as 'Air Coryell. Although they didn't invent the system, they utilized it so well that it brought the team to the peak of the NFL.

The high-powered offensive system earned them two Super Bowl appearances in 1999 and 2001 and one championship in 1999. In 2000, they achieved record-breaking totals, including the highest season-long offensive yards total (7,075) and passing yards (5,492), which were later surpassed by the New Orleans Saints in 2011.

The Rams reintroduced the jersey during the 2021 campaign. However, they had to pair it with their standard helmets that year due to the one-helmet rule, which was only lifted in 2022. The return of the modern white throwback saw them overpower the Bears by a final score of 34-14.

In the 2022 season, they could rock the jersey with a throwback helmet. The older features of the uniform include the blue shoulder horns and gold-capped sleeves. The newer features include th​​​​​​​

3 Minnesota Vikings

Bud Grant throwback feature prominent shoulder stripes

Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Minnesota Vikings’ Bud Grant throwback has the same primary colors as the home jersey. However, the darker purple shade makes it nostalgic. It brings back memories of Bud Grant, the finest head coach in the club's history.

Grant coached the Vikings from 1967 to 1983 before returning for the 1985 season. Grant led the Vikings to one NFL championship. He also won four conference championships, 11 division titles, and 12 playoff appearances.

Grant's team wore the darker purple shade jersey, now called the Bud Grant throwback. The jersey is stylish and significant to the Viking's rich history.

The Vikings revealed that the Bud Grant throwback jersey would be their alternate uniform for the 2023 season. They initially planned to wear it once that year, but they probably heeded the fans' and players' pleas and wore it a second time.

4 Miami Dolphins

Throwing it back to their retro aqua uniform

Selecting between the Miami Dolphins’ throwback white and throwback aqua was difficult. However, one must admire the nostalgic aqua color scheme. Many fans criticize the modern aqua, praising the white.

However, the throwback aquas style and rich history make it the fans' favorite. The team wore the jersey in their inaugural 1966 season before they changed after the 1973 season. Despite modernizing the style, the throwback uniform remains most loved by the fans.

The throwback aqua uniform dates back to the team's first Super Bowl appearance under head coach Don Shula on January 16, 1972, when they lost to the Dallas Cowboys. They returned the following two years to win their first and second-ever Super Bowl. Since then, the team has failed to achieve those feats.

The throwback aqua jersey has a different stripping pattern from the current uniform. It features the initial stripping of the 1970s.

The team combines the jersey with white pants and helmets featuring gray facemasks. The helmets feature the vintage logo on both sides.

The Miami Dolphins have rocked the throwback uniform as their alternate jersey since the 2015 season. The 2023 season was the jersey's ninth, but fans want to see it become the primary jersey, not just something they wear twice a season.

5 Seattle Seahawks

A classic royal blue ensemble

Credit: Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks’ classic royal blue uniform is one of the best blue jerseys ever. The team wore this uniform in the 1990s.

You cannot say those years were their most successful, but they mark part of the early days of the great franchise. For looks, though, the jersey is high up there as one of the finest alternate uniforms in the league.

The jersey features a blend of royal blue and apple green, symbolizing the Danish season and the forests of Emerald City in the Pacific Northwest. The bold white numbers depict beauty in simplicity.

The players wear blue jerseys with pants striped with green and blue at their sides. The sleeves showcase the original retro Seahawks logo positioned against wide stripes in blue and green. The neckline highlights a slim green and white collar.

The patch inside the neckline represents the great Kingdome Stadium. The 2022 easing of the one-helmet rule allows them to return to the silver helmets, completing the retro look.

In the 2023 season, the Seahawks brought back the classic royal blue. They wore it for the first time since the 90s in their tight win against the Cleveland Browns on October 29. They also wore it against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 but were disappointed with a frustrating 41-35 loss.

The jersey continues to be a topic of discussion among fans and in the dressing room. Fans and players want to see the Seahawks go up in those colors every week.​​​​​​​

