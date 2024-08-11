Highlights The Cincinnati Bengals should bring back the Leaping Tiger logo from the late 1990s.

The Atlanta Falcons should fully embrace their throwback 1966 alternate logo/uniform

The Cleveland Browns should make the new fan-favorite "Dawg Logo" their primary selection.

Each NFL team's primary logo has had its own transformation journey into becoming what it is today. Whether its origin was derived from the city's culture, a way to galvanize the local fanbase or strike fear into the opposition, primary logos are usually developed through a calculated process.

Alternate logos also have a unique bond with the 32 NFL teams they share ties with. In some instances, they initially served as the team's primary logo for a time before being cast away for a special occasion. For others, the alternate logo was never a primary option but a reserved selection for throwback games and special merchandise.

This article is a way to change the course of logo history for some NFL franchises in need. What if the alternative logo of five specific NFL teams became its permanent primary logo?

Here are those options and why a logo rebranding should potentially happen.

1 Cincinnati Bengals-Leaping Tiger Logo

Cincy's primary logo from the late 1990s to early 2000s deserves to be reawakened.

Credit: © Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

In 1997, the Bengals created a primary logo to replace their 15-year-old orange helmet and black tiger stripes trademark. The new design featured a leaping Bengal tiger with black stripes, a mane, and an underbelly outlined by white fur.

The animal was placed on the sleeves of the team's black and white jerseys. At the time, the secondary logo was the leaping Bengals head facing left.

The vision for the logo was to create a Bengal that aligned with the black stripes on the team helmet and the white facial accents.

The Leaping Tiger served as the team's primary logo from 1997 to 2003, but the franchise still utilized the striped helmet logo as their trademark. In 2004, the Bengals decided to pivot from their logo of seven years and create a letter design of an orange "B" plastered with three black tiger stripes that still stand today.

The Leaping Tiger joined its facial counterpart in secondary/alternate logo status.

During the Bengals' Leaping Tiger era, the franchise finished above .500 only once (2003) and suffered five consecutive double-digit loss seasons (1998-2002).

As we enter the midway point of the new decade, the Leaping Tiger should make a permanent return and take the mantle as Cincy's primary logo. The animal logo was a huge part of the franchise, establishing an identity that separated it from its in-state league rival, the Cleveland Browns. Why not resurrect it during a period of organizational success?

2 Atlanta Falcons - The 1966 Throwbacks

It's time for the Falcons to embrace their heritage as a primary brand.

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

In 2020, the Falcons announced that they would unveil new uniforms as part of an extensive brand redesign for the franchise.

It was the first time in 17 years they had done such a task.

The results were a black-on-black jersey/pants combination for home games and a white-on-white jersey/pants combination for road games. The wardrobe also featured eight color pairings, spanning the franchise's 1966 throwback jerseys to their newly created red-black gradient "Rise Up" uniforms.

As of today, the Atlanta Falcons' primary logo is still the leaning falcon-winged bird that was created in 2003. The bird is 30 percent larger on the team's helmets with a chrome outline as part of the redesign, but that's where the changes truly stop.

Embracing the team's 1966 throwback logo would complete the redesign the franchise has been working hard towards for nearly a decade. The different uniforms are cool, but a true shift would require the team to embrace its throwback heritage and make it a full-time part of its modern-day history.

3 Cleveland Browns-The Dawg Logo

The Browns' latest alternate logo should be the symbol of the franchise.

In 2023, local fans and active players voted on the Browns' newest Dawg logo of a bull mastiff with an orange and white spiked dog collar. An artist named Houston Mark created the logo to speak to the passion of the Browns' Dog Pound fanbase, the organization's identity and culture of Cleveland, Ohio.

The image itself presented other elements such as:

An Ohio-shaped left dog ear

A football shaped dog nose

The team's east end zone dog tag

A guitar pick shaped dog tag center

Outline of the city's Guardian Bridge below the jowls

A hidden top-right dog pound helmet

A forehead centered helmet stripe

The Dawg joined Brownie the Elf and the traditional burgundy helmet as the team's three logo options going forward. However, it shouldn't be relegated to just an alternate role.

Since 1985, the east section of Cleveland Stadium has served as the Dawg Pound area and the lifeblood of the organization's fandom. Why not honor it through the newest primary logo that depicts an actual dog over an elf or the traditional, burgundy colored helmet?

As iconic as the Browns' logo is, it's in need of a modern-day rebrand as we approach the homestretch of the decade.

4 Houston Texans- H-Town Blue Logo

Houston's newest secondary logo can be more than a City Edition rollout.

The Texans became the first NFL franchise to introduce a new secondary logo on a helmet, and they did so by highlighting H-Town Blue as the team's official accent color. H-Town Blue will also be the team's alternate brand logo as it captures the toned color of Houston, Texas.

The team's City Edition Color Rush Uniforms will have the new H-Town Blue accent color, the H-Town Blue Logo on its back and the city term "H-Town" above the front jersey number. H-Town will bear the same light blue color scheme as the stylized "H" on the team's helmet.

What if this newly developed concept wasn't just for the team's City Edition rollout? The Texans have already released four new uniform concepts that touch base on their franchise's past and modified present, but what if it fully embraced the H-Town Blue logo as the primary symbol of the new decade?

Related Breaking Down Houston Texans' 'Five-Headed Monster' Offense The Houston Texans offense is a five-headed monster that just might wreck the rest of the NFL in 2024.

The franchise could still have that Texans' traditional bullhead logo, but it instead adopts the light blue accent as the bullhead's primary color to accompany the white outline and white star. It's an idea the team could embrace as a potential secondary logo option.

5 Baltimore Ravens- Front-Faced Raven Logo

The Ravens' front-faced alternative helmet logo should be the franchise's identity.

During 2024, the Ravens' will be unveiling the third iteration of its "Purple Rising" alternate helmets since 1996. This season's concept brings together colors and a logo combination that may be one of the best in the NFL.

Accompanying its Color Rush, all-purple uniform will be a front-facing alternate helmet logo of a raven. The helmet is covered in purple rising metallic paint and features a gold face mask, purple visor clips as well as gold talon stripes down the top of the helmet.

Since 1996, the front-facing raven has been in the vault of the Ravens' logo system. The organization brought it back for a special alternate helmet reveal, but why stop there?

The city of Baltimore gravitates towards the culture of their birds and always envisioned its football team having a specific black bird that's tough and menacing.

The Ravens' bird logo always deserved to be seen at the forefront, especially in a front-facing manner. The importance of incorporating the letter "B" in the logo was prominent for ex-owner Art Modell, but that's not necessarily needed for this rebrand.

An amateur artist named Frederick E. Bouchat filed a lawsuit for $10 million against the Baltimore Ravens accusing them of stealing and not crediting his design as being the team's first-ever logo. The court agreed with his sentiments, but didn't abide by the compensation request.

The alternate logo still incorporates the team's purple, black and gold coloring with fiery red eyes making up the face. It's an animal logo that shows passion and ferocity, speaks to the legacy of Poe, adopts the bird culture of Baltimore and maintains the identity of Baltimore.

There's no easier slam dunk than making this alternate helmet logo a primary addition to the franchise.

