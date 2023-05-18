Some NFL teams are going to be set at a real disadvantage during the 2023 season as a result of their schedule, analyst Warren Sharp has revealed.

Last Thursday, the NFL revealed the full schedule for the 2023 season, having leaked little bits and pieces of it over the previous few days, teasing us with the more important games such as who the Kansas City Chiefs in the opening game (that being the Detroit Lions), the Thanksgiving Day games and perhaps most importantly, who Aaron Rodgers will be playing on his debut with the New York Jets.

Once the rest of the schedule was released though, it gave all teams and their fans a glimpse into what their season will look like, what tough stretches they’ll have to go through, whether they’ll play their rival on a short week, how many prime time games they get an so on.

However, it turns out that some teams are being treated for nicer during this upcoming season than others, as analyst Warren Sharp pointed out during a rather interesting thread on Twitter.

NFL = Not Fair League

In a very extensive thread (which you can read here), he details exactly how much rest teams are set to get between their games this season, and whilst we can’t share the full thing here, perhaps the biggest takeaway was how the league has treated Rodgers and the Jets, giving them, or perhaps more specifically Rodgers, a pretty big helping hand as it pertained to the days off they’ll be getting between games:

Pretty big disparity around the league

Now the NFL schedule by it’s very nature isn’t going to be ‘fair’ to everyone. You don’t play everyone in the league, you might happen to land a schedule against a poor division whilst another team will get a very tough one by comparison, you may travel further than other teams for a whole host of reasons, the list goes on.

And as Sharp points out at the start of his thread “It's not just WHO you play, the NFL doesn't control that, it's WHEN you play them, the NFL has 100% control of that”, and to see some of the disparity between teams around the league is a little bit shocking to see.

Perhaps it’s something that the NFL need to look into in future seasons. Perhaps not making it equal across all teams, but perhaps a little bit more fair so there isn’t such a discrepancy.