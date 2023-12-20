Highlights The 2024 Pro Bowl will feature a variety of Skills Competitions, including precision passing, dodgeball, and Kick Tac Toe.

The competitions will take place over two days, starting on February 1st and concluding on February 4.

The Pro Bowl game itself will be a 7-on-7 flag football competition held in Orlando on February 4, a week before the Super Bowl.

The NFL has officially announced the entire slate of its 2024 Pro Bowl Weekend, including the Skills Competitions in which eligible players will participate. The game itself will be a 7-on-7 flag football game, which will be held in Orlando this year at Camping World Stadium. It will take place on Sunday, February 4, 2024, a week before the Super Bowl.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, there will be a two-day slate of competitions in which Pro Bowl players can participate. There will be a variety of events on both days, which will begin on Thursday, February 1 and conclude before the flag football game on February 4.

Related NFL Playoff Picture: Standings, tiebreakers, and scenarios With three weeks left in the 2023 season, the NFL playoff picture is getting very tight in both conferences. Here's everything you need to know.

2024 Pro Bowl Skills Competitions

What events will players be participating in this year?

Thursday, February 1st, 2024

Precision Passing: Each of the three quarterbacks from both conferences (NFC and AFC) will have one minute to hit as many targets as they can in this accuracy-based competition. Targets will range in point values depending on their difficulty, and whichever side has the higher cumulative score after all quarterbacks have gone will earn three points towards the overall competition between the conferences.

Best Catch: A pre-taped competition between one receiver from both squads, fans in attendance will vote on who's filmed catches are most difficult and creative. Whoever receives the most votes will earn their conference three points.

Closest to the Pin: Six players from each side will attempt to hit a golf drive as close to the pin as possible. Whichever player is closest to the hole by the end of the competition will earn three points for their team.

High Stakes: Players will start with a football in each hand and attempt to catch a punt from the JUGS machine without dropping the balls that are already in their possession. For each subsequent round that a player reaches, they will begin with one more football in their possession. Once only one player remains, they will earn three points.

Dodgeball: Four teams of five (the AFC offense, the AFC defense, the NFC offense, and the NFC defense) will play in a tournament-style competition of classic dodgeball. The winning team will earn three points towards their conference's score.

Kick Tac Toe: Each team's kicker will participate in a game of tic-tac-toe. The winner is the first kicker to fill a straight line with three kicked balls, or the first kicker to claim five total squares on the board regardless of placement. The winner earns three points.

Sunday, February 4th, 2024

Madden NFL Head-to-Head: For the fourth year in a row, two players from each conference will play a game of EA Sports' Madden against each other. The winner of the game will earn three points for their squad.

Gridiron Gauntlet: Both the NFC and AFC will send six representatives to do a full-field relay race-style obstacle course, which will culminate in a full-field sled push. The first side to finish will earn three points for their conference.

Tug-of-War: A new event worth three points in the overall competition, five players on each side will play best-of-three rounds. It's a traditional tug-of-war, though players will be standing over a foam pit for entertainment value and safety purposes.

Move the Chains: An offensive and defensive line-focused event, both teams of five linemen will attempt to move 3,000 pounds of weights off of a wall. Subsequently, the team must then pull the 2,000 pound wall across the finish line. The first team to do so will be awarded three points for their side.

7-on-7 Flag Football: The culmination of Pro Bowl Week, the main game this year will be in the style of flag football rather than traditional tackle football, with seven players on offense and seven on defense. This is the second year the NFL is using flag football in place of the original Pro Bowl Game, having debuted the concept at the 2023 Pro Bowl.

Source: Ian Rapoport