Highlights The NFL will host five international games in the 2024 season to expand their global fan base.

Nine teams will play in the first three months of the regular season, with games in Brazil, Germany, and England.

Intriguing international match-ups start in Brazil, then move to England for consecutive weeks, with Germany concluding the series.

The game of American football continues to spread in popularity across the globe, and the NFL keeps pursuing more international games every season. The NFL announced on Wednesday morning that there will be five international games played during the 2024 regular season.

The first three months of the regular season will have at least one international football game with the international series featuring nine different teams in 2024. London, England will host three games, and both São Paulo, Brazil and Munich, Germany will host one apiece.

Related Ranking The 2024 NFL Schedule's 5 International Games International fans will see some intriguing matchups during the 2024 NFL season.

International Series Offers Intriguing Match-Ups

Two teams have to kick off their season outside the U.S.

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers will start their season in São Paulo, Brazil in a Week 1 match-up set in Corinthians Arena.

The International Series then heads to London, England for three consecutive weeks of NFL games. The first two games will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the first of of which will feature the Minnesota Vikings 'hosting' the New York Jets in Week 5. The Week 6 game will be the Chicago Bears 'hosting' the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The following week, the Jaguars will stay in England to host the New England Patriots, where every English footballer (soccer player) dreams of playing: Wembley Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT KEY STAT: The Jacksonville Jaguars have a 6-5 record in their 11 international games played, the most games played internationally of any NFL team.

The final game of the International Series will be played in Munich, Germany at Allianz Stadium, home of German Bundesliga giant Bayern Munich. It will be a Week 10 NFC matchup between the New York Giants and the Carolina Panthers, by far the least appetizing of the quintet.

Every participating team in the International Series will have a more challenging travel week compared to their normal road games. Surprisingly, all nine teams have played internationally before.

NFL Team Records (International Games) Team Record Jacksonville Jaguars 6-5 New England Patriots 3-1 Minnesota Vikings 3-0 New York Giants 3-0 New York Jets 1-1 Chicago Bears 1-1 Carolina Panthers 1-0 Philadelphia Eagles 1-0 Green Bay Packers 0-1

Assuming Netflix doesn't want to scoop more games, the full NFL schedule is expected to be released on Wednesday evening. Something fans should pay close attention to is when the bye weeks will fall for these International Series teams.

Not enough rest before and after these international trips could be the difference between a well-rested string of wins or an exhausted losing streak.

Source: NFL

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.