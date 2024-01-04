Highlights

  • On Wednesday evening, the NFL announced the rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
  • The San Francisco 49ers led the NFL with nine Pro Bowl selections, while the Baltimore Ravens had the AFC's most (7).
  • 28 players earned Pro Bowl recognition for the first time in their career.

Let's go (Pro)bowling.

On Wednesday evening, the NFL released its 2024 Pro Bowl rosters, recognizing the league's best players for putting together some tremendous seasons. The format and game type may not be the same as it was in its heyday, but earning a Pro Bowl invite is still one of the top accolades a player can receive each year.

The San Francisco 49ers led all teams with nine Pro-Bowl selections, while the Baltimore Ravens paced the AFC with seven. Here is each conference's full roster, beginning with the AFC's offense.

AFC Pro Bowl Offense

Five Dolphins headline the unit

Raheem Mostert, Tua
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins nearly set the NFL record for points in a single game earlier this year, and are now sending five players to Orlando. Mike McDaniel's crew leads the league in both points per game (30.1) and yards per game (409.2) behind a loaded skill group of Tua Tagovailoa, Raheem Mostert, and Tyreek Hill, among others.

AFC Pro Bowl Offense

Position

Name

Team

Pro Bowl Appearance

QB

Tua Tagovailoa

Dolphins

1st

QB

Lamar Jackson

Ravens

3rd

QB

Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs

6th

RB

Raheem Mostert

Dolphins

1st

RB

James Cook

Bills

1st

RB

Derrick Henry

Titans

4th

FB

Alec Ingold

Dolphins

1st

WR

Tyreek Hill

Dolphins

8th

WR

Amari Cooper

Browns

5th

WR

Keenan Allen

Chargers

6th

WR

Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals

3rd

TE

Travis Kelce

Chiefs

9th

TE

David Njoku

Browns

1st

T

Laremy Tunsil

Texans

4th

T

Dion Dawkins

Bills

3rd

T

Terron Armstead

Dolphins

5th

G

Quentin Nelson

Colts

6th

G

Joel Bitonio

Browns

6th

G

Joe Thuney

Chiefs

2nd

C

Creed Humphrey

Chiefs

2nd

C

Tyler Linderbaum

Ravens

1st

Patrick Mahomes is the only signal caller from either conference to make the Pro Bowl for a second consecutive season.

NFC Pro Bowl Offense

49ers match Dolphins with five nods

Brock Purdy, Christian McCaffrey
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

If McDaniel is the student, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is the master. Sensei has just as many offensive Pro Bowlers as his protégé, but does trail him slightly in both points per game (29.4) and yards per game (404.6). However, both marks top the NFC.

NFC Pro Bowl Offense

Position

Name

Team

Pro Bowl Appearance

QB

Brock Purdy

49ers

1st

QB

Dak Prescott

Cowboys

3rd

QB

Matthew Stafford

Rams

2nd

RB

Christian McCaffrey

49ers

3rd

RB

D'Andre Swift

Eagles

1st

RB

Kyren Williams

Rams

1st

FB

Kyle Juszczyk

49ers

8th

WR

CeeDee Lamb

Cowboys

3rd

WR

A.J. Brown

Eagles

3rd

WR

Mike Evans

Buccaneers

5th

WR

Puka Nacua

Rams

1st

TE

George Kittle

49ers

5th

TE

Sam LaPorta

Lions

1st

T

Trent Williams

49ers

11th

T

Lane Johnson

Eagles

5th

T

Penei Sewell

Lions

2nd

G

Zack Martin

Cowboys

9th

G

Chris Lindstrom

Falcons

2nd

G

Landon Dickerson

Eagles

2nd

C

Jason Kelce

Eagles

7th

C

Frank Ragnow

Lions

3rd

Overall, the conference's unit is dominated by five teams: the 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams. Only wide receiver Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and guard Chris Lindstrom (Atlanta Falcons) do not reside in that quintet.

AFC Pro Bowl Defense

The Ravens' depth—and that of the entire AFC North—sticks out

Patrick Queen
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Roquan Smith was the obvious candidate, but the Ravens' stout defense garnered widespread attention. Three other Raven defenders, all first-time honorees, joined Smith in being selected.

AFC Pro Bowl Defense

Position

Name

Team

Pro Bowl Appearance

DE

Myles Garrett

Browns

5th

DE

Maxx Crosby

Raiders

3rd

DE

Trey Hendrickson

Bengals

3rd

DT

Chris Jones

Chiefs

5th

DT

Quinnen Williams

Jets

2nd

DT

Justin Madubuike

Ravens

1st

OLB

T.J. Watt

Steelers

6th

OLB

Khalil Mack

Chargers

8th

OLB

Josh Allen

Jaguars

2nd

LB

Roquan Smith

Ravens

2nd

LB

Patrick Queen

Ravens

1st

CB

Pat Surtain II

Broncos

2nd

CB

Sauce Gardner

Jets

2nd

CB

Jalen Ramsey

Dolphins

7th

CB

Denzel Ward

Browns

3rd

S

Justin Simmons

Broncos

2nd

S

Minkah Fitzpatrick

Steelers

4th

S

Kyle Hamilton

Ravens

1st

Nine of the conference's 18 players hail from the AFC North, in which every team holds a record of .500 or better ahead of Week 18. The division's hard-nosed, blue-collar mantra appears to have left a major impression on voters.

NFC Pro Bowl Defense

49ers again set the pace; three Seahawks take spots

Fred Warner, Nick Bosa
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco continues demonstrating why it is the NFC favorite to reach the Super Bowl by nabbing four more Pro Bowlers on the defensive side, including one at every level: interior line, edge rusher, off-ball linebacker, and secondary.

NFC Pro Bowl Defense

Position

Name

Team

Pro Bowl Appearance

DE

Nick Bosa

49ers

4th

DE

Montez Sweat

Bears

1st

DE

Aidan Hutchinson

Lions

1st

DT

Aaron Donald

Rams

10th

DT

Dexter Lawrence

Giants

2nd

DT

Javon Hargrave

49ers

2nd

OLB

Micah Parsons

Cowboys

3rd

OLB

Danielle Hunter

Vikings

4th

OLB

Haason Reddick

Eagles

2nd

LB

Fred Warner

49ers

3rd

LB

Bobby Wagner

Seahawks

9th

CB

DaRon Bland

Cowboys

1st

CB

Charvarius Ward

49ers

1st

CB

Jaylon Johnson

Bears

1st

CB

Devon Witherspoon

Seahawks

1st

S

Jessie Bates III

Falcons

1st

S

Budda Baker

Cardinals

6th

S

Julian Love

Seahawks

1st

Speaking of secondary, Arizona Cardinals' safety Budda Baker is the only member of the seven-player defensive backfield to have made a Pro Bowl appearance prior to this year.

AFC Specialists

Tucker ties record for Pro Bowl appearances by a kicker

Justin Tucker
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Tucker continues adding to his Hall of Fame resume. With this selection, the five-time First-Team All-Pro tied Morten Andersen for the most Pro Bowl appearances by a kicker in NFL history.

AFC Specialists

Position

Name

Team

Pro Bowl Appearance

K

Justin Tucker

Ravens

7th

P

A.J. Cole

Raiders

3rd

KR

Marvin Mims Jr.

Broncos

1st

LS

Ross Matiscik

Jaguars

1st

ST

Miles Killebrew

Steelers

1st

It took Andersen, who played a whopping 25 seasons, 14 years to accomplish the feat. Tucker is in only his 12th professional campaign.

NFC Specialists

Cowboys' duo anchors the group

Bryan Anger, Brandon Aubrey
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Aubrey working his way from the soccer pitch at the University of Notre Dame through the USFL and onto the Cowboys is one of the best stories in the league, but his performance is more than feel-good.

The 28-year-old rookie has the longest streak of consecutive made field goals to begin an NFL career (35). If he makes his first attempt in Week 18, he will have doubled the previous league-best (Travis Coons, 18).

NFC Specialists

Position

Name

Team

Pro Bowl Appearance

K

Brandon Aubrey

Cowboys

1st

P

Bryan Anger

Cowboys

2nd

KR

Rashid Shaheed

Saints

1st

LS

Andrew DePaola

Vikings

2nd

ST

Jalen Reeves-Maybin

Lions

1st

Only four teams—the Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, and New England Patriots—did not have a Pro Bowl selection. The now four-day extravaganza begins on February 1 and concludes on February 4.

