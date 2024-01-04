Highlights On Wednesday evening, the NFL announced the rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.

The San Francisco 49ers led the NFL with nine Pro Bowl selections, while the Baltimore Ravens had the AFC's most (7).

28 players earned Pro Bowl recognition for the first time in their career.

Let's go (Pro)bowling.

On Wednesday evening, the NFL released its 2024 Pro Bowl rosters, recognizing the league's best players for putting together some tremendous seasons. The format and game type may not be the same as it was in its heyday, but earning a Pro Bowl invite is still one of the top accolades a player can receive each year.

The San Francisco 49ers led all teams with nine Pro-Bowl selections, while the Baltimore Ravens paced the AFC with seven. Here is each conference's full roster, beginning with the AFC's offense.

AFC Pro Bowl Offense

Five Dolphins headline the unit

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Dolphins nearly set the NFL record for points in a single game earlier this year, and are now sending five players to Orlando. Mike McDaniel's crew leads the league in both points per game (30.1) and yards per game (409.2) behind a loaded skill group of Tua Tagovailoa, Raheem Mostert, and Tyreek Hill, among others.

AFC Pro Bowl Offense Position Name Team Pro Bowl Appearance QB Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins 1st QB Lamar Jackson Ravens 3rd QB Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 6th RB Raheem Mostert Dolphins 1st RB James Cook Bills 1st RB Derrick Henry Titans 4th FB Alec Ingold Dolphins 1st WR Tyreek Hill Dolphins 8th WR Amari Cooper Browns 5th WR Keenan Allen Chargers 6th WR Ja'Marr Chase Bengals 3rd TE Travis Kelce Chiefs 9th TE David Njoku Browns 1st T Laremy Tunsil Texans 4th T Dion Dawkins Bills 3rd T Terron Armstead Dolphins 5th G Quentin Nelson Colts 6th G Joel Bitonio Browns 6th G Joe Thuney Chiefs 2nd C Creed Humphrey Chiefs 2nd C Tyler Linderbaum Ravens 1st

Patrick Mahomes is the only signal caller from either conference to make the Pro Bowl for a second consecutive season.

NFC Pro Bowl Offense

49ers match Dolphins with five nods

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

If McDaniel is the student, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is the master. Sensei has just as many offensive Pro Bowlers as his protégé, but does trail him slightly in both points per game (29.4) and yards per game (404.6). However, both marks top the NFC.

NFC Pro Bowl Offense Position Name Team Pro Bowl Appearance QB Brock Purdy 49ers 1st QB Dak Prescott Cowboys 3rd QB Matthew Stafford Rams 2nd RB Christian McCaffrey 49ers 3rd RB D'Andre Swift Eagles 1st RB Kyren Williams Rams 1st FB Kyle Juszczyk 49ers 8th WR CeeDee Lamb Cowboys 3rd WR A.J. Brown Eagles 3rd WR Mike Evans Buccaneers 5th WR Puka Nacua Rams 1st TE George Kittle 49ers 5th TE Sam LaPorta Lions 1st T Trent Williams 49ers 11th T Lane Johnson Eagles 5th T Penei Sewell Lions 2nd G Zack Martin Cowboys 9th G Chris Lindstrom Falcons 2nd G Landon Dickerson Eagles 2nd C Jason Kelce Eagles 7th C Frank Ragnow Lions 3rd

Overall, the conference's unit is dominated by five teams: the 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams. Only wide receiver Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and guard Chris Lindstrom (Atlanta Falcons) do not reside in that quintet.

AFC Pro Bowl Defense

The Ravens' depth—and that of the entire AFC North—sticks out

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Roquan Smith was the obvious candidate, but the Ravens' stout defense garnered widespread attention. Three other Raven defenders, all first-time honorees, joined Smith in being selected.

AFC Pro Bowl Defense Position Name Team Pro Bowl Appearance DE Myles Garrett Browns 5th DE Maxx Crosby Raiders 3rd DE Trey Hendrickson Bengals 3rd DT Chris Jones Chiefs 5th DT Quinnen Williams Jets 2nd DT Justin Madubuike Ravens 1st OLB T.J. Watt Steelers 6th OLB Khalil Mack Chargers 8th OLB Josh Allen Jaguars 2nd LB Roquan Smith Ravens 2nd LB Patrick Queen Ravens 1st CB Pat Surtain II Broncos 2nd CB Sauce Gardner Jets 2nd CB Jalen Ramsey Dolphins 7th CB Denzel Ward Browns 3rd S Justin Simmons Broncos 2nd S Minkah Fitzpatrick Steelers 4th S Kyle Hamilton Ravens 1st

Nine of the conference's 18 players hail from the AFC North, in which every team holds a record of .500 or better ahead of Week 18. The division's hard-nosed, blue-collar mantra appears to have left a major impression on voters.

NFC Pro Bowl Defense

49ers again set the pace; three Seahawks take spots

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco continues demonstrating why it is the NFC favorite to reach the Super Bowl by nabbing four more Pro Bowlers on the defensive side, including one at every level: interior line, edge rusher, off-ball linebacker, and secondary.

NFC Pro Bowl Defense Position Name Team Pro Bowl Appearance DE Nick Bosa 49ers 4th DE Montez Sweat Bears 1st DE Aidan Hutchinson Lions 1st DT Aaron Donald Rams 10th DT Dexter Lawrence Giants 2nd DT Javon Hargrave 49ers 2nd OLB Micah Parsons Cowboys 3rd OLB Danielle Hunter Vikings 4th OLB Haason Reddick Eagles 2nd LB Fred Warner 49ers 3rd LB Bobby Wagner Seahawks 9th CB DaRon Bland Cowboys 1st CB Charvarius Ward 49ers 1st CB Jaylon Johnson Bears 1st CB Devon Witherspoon Seahawks 1st S Jessie Bates III Falcons 1st S Budda Baker Cardinals 6th S Julian Love Seahawks 1st

Speaking of secondary, Arizona Cardinals' safety Budda Baker is the only member of the seven-player defensive backfield to have made a Pro Bowl appearance prior to this year.

AFC Specialists

Tucker ties record for Pro Bowl appearances by a kicker

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Tucker continues adding to his Hall of Fame resume. With this selection, the five-time First-Team All-Pro tied Morten Andersen for the most Pro Bowl appearances by a kicker in NFL history.

AFC Specialists Position Name Team Pro Bowl Appearance K Justin Tucker Ravens 7th P A.J. Cole Raiders 3rd KR Marvin Mims Jr. Broncos 1st LS Ross Matiscik Jaguars 1st ST Miles Killebrew Steelers 1st

It took Andersen, who played a whopping 25 seasons, 14 years to accomplish the feat. Tucker is in only his 12th professional campaign.

NFC Specialists

Cowboys' duo anchors the group

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Aubrey working his way from the soccer pitch at the University of Notre Dame through the USFL and onto the Cowboys is one of the best stories in the league, but his performance is more than feel-good.

The 28-year-old rookie has the longest streak of consecutive made field goals to begin an NFL career (35). If he makes his first attempt in Week 18, he will have doubled the previous league-best (Travis Coons, 18).

NFC Specialists Position Name Team Pro Bowl Appearance K Brandon Aubrey Cowboys 1st P Bryan Anger Cowboys 2nd KR Rashid Shaheed Saints 1st LS Andrew DePaola Vikings 2nd ST Jalen Reeves-Maybin Lions 1st

Only four teams—the Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, and New England Patriots—did not have a Pro Bowl selection. The now four-day extravaganza begins on February 1 and concludes on February 4.