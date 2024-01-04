Highlights
- On Wednesday evening, the NFL announced the rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl Games.
- The San Francisco 49ers led the NFL with nine Pro Bowl selections, while the Baltimore Ravens had the AFC's most (7).
- 28 players earned Pro Bowl recognition for the first time in their career.
Let's go (Pro)bowling.
On Wednesday evening, the NFL released its 2024 Pro Bowl rosters, recognizing the league's best players for putting together some tremendous seasons. The format and game type may not be the same as it was in its heyday, but earning a Pro Bowl invite is still one of the top accolades a player can receive each year.
The San Francisco 49ers led all teams with nine Pro-Bowl selections, while the Baltimore Ravens paced the AFC with seven. Here is each conference's full roster, beginning with the AFC's offense.
AFC Pro Bowl Offense
Five Dolphins headline the unit
The Miami Dolphins nearly set the NFL record for points in a single game earlier this year, and are now sending five players to Orlando. Mike McDaniel's crew leads the league in both points per game (30.1) and yards per game (409.2) behind a loaded skill group of Tua Tagovailoa, Raheem Mostert, and Tyreek Hill, among others.
|
AFC Pro Bowl Offense
|
Position
|
Name
|
Team
|
Pro Bowl Appearance
|
QB
|
Tua Tagovailoa
|
Dolphins
|
1st
|
QB
|
Lamar Jackson
|
Ravens
|
3rd
|
QB
|
Patrick Mahomes
|
Chiefs
|
6th
|
RB
|
Raheem Mostert
|
Dolphins
|
1st
|
RB
|
James Cook
|
Bills
|
1st
|
RB
|
Derrick Henry
|
Titans
|
4th
|
FB
|
Alec Ingold
|
Dolphins
|
1st
|
WR
|
Tyreek Hill
|
Dolphins
|
8th
|
WR
|
Amari Cooper
|
Browns
|
5th
|
WR
|
Keenan Allen
|
Chargers
|
6th
|
WR
|
Ja'Marr Chase
|
Bengals
|
3rd
|
TE
|
Travis Kelce
|
Chiefs
|
9th
|
TE
|
David Njoku
|
Browns
|
1st
|
T
|
Laremy Tunsil
|
Texans
|
4th
|
T
|
Dion Dawkins
|
Bills
|
3rd
|
T
|
Terron Armstead
|
Dolphins
|
5th
|
G
|
Quentin Nelson
|
Colts
|
6th
|
G
|
Joel Bitonio
|
Browns
|
6th
|
G
|
Joe Thuney
|
Chiefs
|
2nd
|
C
|
Creed Humphrey
|
Chiefs
|
2nd
|
C
|
Tyler Linderbaum
|
Ravens
|
1st
Patrick Mahomes is the only signal caller from either conference to make the Pro Bowl for a second consecutive season.
NFC Pro Bowl Offense
49ers match Dolphins with five nods
If McDaniel is the student, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is the master. Sensei has just as many offensive Pro Bowlers as his protégé, but does trail him slightly in both points per game (29.4) and yards per game (404.6). However, both marks top the NFC.
|
NFC Pro Bowl Offense
|
Position
|
Name
|
Team
|
Pro Bowl Appearance
|
QB
|
Brock Purdy
|
49ers
|
1st
|
QB
|
Dak Prescott
|
Cowboys
|
3rd
|
QB
|
Matthew Stafford
|
Rams
|
2nd
|
RB
|
Christian McCaffrey
|
49ers
|
3rd
|
RB
|
D'Andre Swift
|
Eagles
|
1st
|
RB
|
Kyren Williams
|
Rams
|
1st
|
FB
|
Kyle Juszczyk
|
49ers
|
8th
|
WR
|
CeeDee Lamb
|
Cowboys
|
3rd
|
WR
|
A.J. Brown
|
Eagles
|
3rd
|
WR
|
Mike Evans
|
Buccaneers
|
5th
|
WR
|
Puka Nacua
|
Rams
|
1st
|
TE
|
George Kittle
|
49ers
|
5th
|
TE
|
Sam LaPorta
|
Lions
|
1st
|
T
|
Trent Williams
|
49ers
|
11th
|
T
|
Lane Johnson
|
Eagles
|
5th
|
T
|
Penei Sewell
|
Lions
|
2nd
|
G
|
Zack Martin
|
Cowboys
|
9th
|
G
|
Chris Lindstrom
|
Falcons
|
2nd
|
G
|
Landon Dickerson
|
Eagles
|
2nd
|
C
|
Jason Kelce
|
Eagles
|
7th
|
C
|
Frank Ragnow
|
Lions
|
3rd
Overall, the conference's unit is dominated by five teams: the 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams. Only wide receiver Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and guard Chris Lindstrom (Atlanta Falcons) do not reside in that quintet.
AFC Pro Bowl Defense
The Ravens' depth—and that of the entire AFC North—sticks out
Roquan Smith was the obvious candidate, but the Ravens' stout defense garnered widespread attention. Three other Raven defenders, all first-time honorees, joined Smith in being selected.
|
AFC Pro Bowl Defense
|
Position
|
Name
|
Team
|
Pro Bowl Appearance
|
DE
|
Myles Garrett
|
Browns
|
5th
|
DE
|
Maxx Crosby
|
Raiders
|
3rd
|
DE
|
Trey Hendrickson
|
Bengals
|
3rd
|
DT
|
Chris Jones
|
Chiefs
|
5th
|
DT
|
Quinnen Williams
|
Jets
|
2nd
|
DT
|
Justin Madubuike
|
Ravens
|
1st
|
OLB
|
T.J. Watt
|
Steelers
|
6th
|
OLB
|
Khalil Mack
|
Chargers
|
8th
|
OLB
|
Josh Allen
|
Jaguars
|
2nd
|
LB
|
Roquan Smith
|
Ravens
|
2nd
|
LB
|
Patrick Queen
|
Ravens
|
1st
|
CB
|
Pat Surtain II
|
Broncos
|
2nd
|
CB
|
Sauce Gardner
|
Jets
|
2nd
|
CB
|
Jalen Ramsey
|
Dolphins
|
7th
|
CB
|
Denzel Ward
|
Browns
|
3rd
|
S
|
Justin Simmons
|
Broncos
|
2nd
|
S
|
Minkah Fitzpatrick
|
Steelers
|
4th
|
S
|
Kyle Hamilton
|
Ravens
|
1st
Nine of the conference's 18 players hail from the AFC North, in which every team holds a record of .500 or better ahead of Week 18. The division's hard-nosed, blue-collar mantra appears to have left a major impression on voters.
NFC Pro Bowl Defense
49ers again set the pace; three Seahawks take spots
San Francisco continues demonstrating why it is the NFC favorite to reach the Super Bowl by nabbing four more Pro Bowlers on the defensive side, including one at every level: interior line, edge rusher, off-ball linebacker, and secondary.
|
NFC Pro Bowl Defense
|
Position
|
Name
|
Team
|
Pro Bowl Appearance
|
DE
|
Nick Bosa
|
49ers
|
4th
|
DE
|
Montez Sweat
|
Bears
|
1st
|
DE
|
Aidan Hutchinson
|
Lions
|
1st
|
DT
|
Aaron Donald
|
Rams
|
10th
|
DT
|
Dexter Lawrence
|
Giants
|
2nd
|
DT
|
Javon Hargrave
|
49ers
|
2nd
|
OLB
|
Micah Parsons
|
Cowboys
|
3rd
|
OLB
|
Danielle Hunter
|
Vikings
|
4th
|
OLB
|
Haason Reddick
|
Eagles
|
2nd
|
LB
|
Fred Warner
|
49ers
|
3rd
|
LB
|
Bobby Wagner
|
Seahawks
|
9th
|
CB
|
DaRon Bland
|
Cowboys
|
1st
|
CB
|
Charvarius Ward
|
49ers
|
1st
|
CB
|
Jaylon Johnson
|
Bears
|
1st
|
CB
|
Devon Witherspoon
|
Seahawks
|
1st
|
S
|
Jessie Bates III
|
Falcons
|
1st
|
S
|
Budda Baker
|
Cardinals
|
6th
|
S
|
Julian Love
|
Seahawks
|
1st
Speaking of secondary, Arizona Cardinals' safety Budda Baker is the only member of the seven-player defensive backfield to have made a Pro Bowl appearance prior to this year.
AFC Specialists
Tucker ties record for Pro Bowl appearances by a kicker
Justin Tucker continues adding to his Hall of Fame resume. With this selection, the five-time First-Team All-Pro tied Morten Andersen for the most Pro Bowl appearances by a kicker in NFL history.
|
AFC Specialists
|
Position
|
Name
|
Team
|
Pro Bowl Appearance
|
K
|
Justin Tucker
|
Ravens
|
7th
|
P
|
A.J. Cole
|
Raiders
|
3rd
|
KR
|
Marvin Mims Jr.
|
Broncos
|
1st
|
LS
|
Ross Matiscik
|
Jaguars
|
1st
|
ST
|
Miles Killebrew
|
Steelers
|
1st
It took Andersen, who played a whopping 25 seasons, 14 years to accomplish the feat. Tucker is in only his 12th professional campaign.
NFC Specialists
Cowboys' duo anchors the group
Brandon Aubrey working his way from the soccer pitch at the University of Notre Dame through the USFL and onto the Cowboys is one of the best stories in the league, but his performance is more than feel-good.
The 28-year-old rookie has the longest streak of consecutive made field goals to begin an NFL career (35). If he makes his first attempt in Week 18, he will have doubled the previous league-best (Travis Coons, 18).
|
NFC Specialists
|
Position
|
Name
|
Team
|
Pro Bowl Appearance
|
K
|
Brandon Aubrey
|
Cowboys
|
1st
|
P
|
Bryan Anger
|
Cowboys
|
2nd
|
KR
|
Rashid Shaheed
|
Saints
|
1st
|
LS
|
Andrew DePaola
|
Vikings
|
2nd
|
ST
|
Jalen Reeves-Maybin
|
Lions
|
1st
Only four teams—the Carolina Panthers, Washington Commanders, Green Bay Packers, and New England Patriots—did not have a Pro Bowl selection. The now four-day extravaganza begins on February 1 and concludes on February 4.