Highlights The NFL will adopt an XFL-inspired kickoff model to increase player safety.

They also decided to move the trade deadline back from Week 8 to Week 9, which makes more sense considering the recent addition of a 17th game.

There was a significant decline in concussion rates on kickoffs post-rule changes, but now the league is looking to pair that with more excitement.

In an effort to reduce concussions, the NFL has made many changes to its kickoff rules over the years.

This week at the 2024 League Meetings, they did it again, as the league voted on a drastic, XFL-inspired change to kickoffs that will make returns more common while also continuing to encourage player safety.

The kickoff rule isn't the only change the league will make ahead of the upcoming season. The NFL has also moved the trade deadline back from Week 8 to the Tuesday after Week 9 on November 5, which will allow franchises to determine their team's direction deeper into the season before making a significant move. The league also voted unanimously to ban the swivel hip-drop tackle over the objections of the NFLPA.

What Are the XFL Kickoff Rules?

NFL will adopt a similar model to the fledgling league

The new kickoff rules are very similar to those enacted by the XFL during its brief existence.

The kicker will still strike the ball from the 30-yard line.

The other ten players on the kicking team will line up on the return team's 40-yard line.

At least nine members of the return team will be in the "set-up" zone between the 30- and 35-yard lines.

Two players are allowed in the "landing zone" between the 20-yard and goal lines.

Fair catches have been outlawed on kickoffs.

None of the players outside the kicker and returner can move until the ball touches a player in the landing zone or hits the ground. If the returner does not catch the ball and the play results in a touchback, the return team starts at the 30-yard line.

As such, the defense has much less of a running start and collisions will not be as ferocious as before. Teams intending to attempt an onside kick will be required to inform the officials of their plans and both teams will line up in the traditional kickoff formation. Surprise onside kicks will not be permitted.

The only major difference between the NFL's new format and the XFL's approach was that instead of the kicking team lining up on the opponent's 40-yard line, they lined up a bit closer, between the 35- and 30-yard lines.

The change means that returns will become a lot more likely: since fair catches have been outlawed, the kicking team has a lot more reason to kick it short enough to avoid the touchback, which would bring the opposing offense out to the 30 instead of the 25, where it had been previously. Though the XFL only lasted a couple of seasons, the league's kickoff return rate of approximately 90 percent is a very encouraging sign.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: While the NFL's kickoff format for 2023 reduced the rate of kickoff-related concussions by over 50 percent from 20 to 8 percent, unfortunately, that was largely because the NFL also saw a record-high 78.3 percent of kickoffs resulting in touch backs.

The kickoff is one of the most exciting plays in the NFL, but it is also one of the most dangerous in terms of injury, especially when it comes to concussions. The NFL has worked to mitigate these risks. In 2022, the rate of concussions on kickoff returns dropped 60% from 20 to 8, and the league hopes to further reduce that number.

However, the league experienced its all-time lowest rate of returns in 2023, with only 21.7% of kicks returned. According to ESPN, the NFL special teams coaches who helped develop the new kickoff proposal hope to see that number rise to 80%.

Source: Ian Rapoport

