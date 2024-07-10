Highlights The NFL criticized the $4.7B in damages awarded to Sunday Ticket subscribers.

The NFL seeks a retrial, claims jury miscalculated damages.

Damages could triple to $14.1B if the retrial fails.

The NFL has criticized the jury that ordered the league to pay out damages of around $4.7 billion to Sunday Ticket subscribers for alleged 'anticompetitive practices', and asked the presiding judge for a retrial.

The class action suit represented over 2.4 million residential subscribers, and 48,000 businesses, who claim that they were the victims of overcharging and that the NFL, as well as it's television partners, violated antitrust law. Only customers who subscribed to the service between June 2011 and February 2023 were eligible to join the suit.

Per federal antitrust laws, the damages can be tripled, and if the NFL is unsuccessful in pursuing a retrial, they could be on the hook for $14.1 billion.

NFL Wants a Retrial

Lawyers for the league allege that the jury miscalculated damages

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL filed a motion last week asking the judge in the case, Philip Gutierrez, to dismiss the damages, and to schedule a new trial. Per Front Office Sports, in the motion, lawyers for the league argued that the jury made several serious errors:

The verdict in this case is at once among the largest in American history and also among the least defensible. The damages award is nonsensical: It represents the sum total of discounts that class members received—a number hastily calculated by a jury that quickly rejected Plaintiffs’ models. None of this is appropriate, and the Court’s intervention is needed now.

Lawyers for the NFL took particular aim at the jurors' method for calculating the damages. In their judgment, the jurors concluded that the NFL colluded with CBS, Fox, and DirecTV to maintain unreasonably high Sunday Ticket prices. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell maintains that the price of Sunday Ticket was determined by DirecTV alone.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In their bid for the service, ESPN proposed dropping the price to $70 for the whole season, and to sell individual team packages. The NFL declined, and instead gave the service to YoutubeTV, which charges $349 for the year.

The NFL claims that to calculate the damages, the jurors used a 'phone calculator', and took the $191.26 difference between the listed price ($294) and the average actual price (102.74), and multiplied that by the number of plaintiffs in the suit.

The NFL argued that the difference was not an overcharge, but a discount. They also pointed out that the list price was only the price for three out of the 12 years the NFL allegedly engaged in overcharging.

There was also controversy over the impartiality of one of the jurors. Juror 7, one of the forepeople on the jury, was accused of being biased after they admitted to paying for a Sunday Ticket subscription for a member of their household. The household member did not join in the lawsuit, and the objection was rejected by the judge.

The league also alleges that the jury made several mistakes in applying antitrust laws to the case, and that the judge made several errors in his instructions to the jury.

Judge Gutierrez ordered the jury to decide whether the 'competitive harm' of the pricing 'outweighs the competitive benefit' under antitrust law. The NFL's lawyers argued that he should've included the word 'substantially' in his instructions.

The NFL's motions will be heard on July 31.

Source: Dennis Young