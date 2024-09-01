Key Takeaways The winners of the annual NFL Honors aren't always the preseason favorites.

Quarterbacks have dominated NFL MVP winners for more than a decade.

The NFL has an influx of young offensive talent, including the 2024 rookie class.

When it comes to NFL honors, there are patterns that might tell us who is going to win in 2024. You just have to know where to look.

For example, a non-quarterback hasn't won the NFL Most Valuable Player Award since Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson in 2012. No Super Bowl-winning coach has won NFL Coach of the Year since New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in 2003.

The last three NFL Defensive Player of the Year winners have all been edge rushers. The last six NFL Comeback Player of the Year winners have all been quarterbacks.

Like we said ... patterns.

Here are our bold (and sometimes ultra-bold) predictions for every NFL award in 2024 with one rule — we can’t pick the odds-on favorites.

All odds are from Vegas Insiders

Related Ranking Every NFL Owner's Net Worth The 32 owners of NFL teams can count themselves among the richest people in the world.

Comeback Player of the Year: Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts (+800)

Favorite: Aaron Rodgers, QB, New York Jets (+175)

© Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson only played in four games as a rookie in 2023 before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery. Richardson and running back Jonathan Taylor are both healthy and running downhill could be a headache for NFL defenses.

The Colts are not going to shy away from letting Richardson take off, either by improvising, or on designed QB runs, as coach Shane Steichen said earlier this offseason:

People ask this too a lot. It’s just like ‘hey, are you gonna limit the run game?’ And I kind of think, like, ‘shoot, are you gonna limit Steph Curry from shooting three-pointers? That’s one of Anthony’s strengths. We’re not gonna get away from that.

Looking at Richardson's stats, albeit on a limited sample size, you can understand where Steichen's coming from.

Most RYOE on Designed Runs among QBs in Weeks 1-5, 2023 (NGS) Player RYOE Anthony Richardson +41 Taysom Hill +28 Deshaun Watson +15 Lamar Jackson +11 Jordan Love +4

The bar isn’t super high for winning this award — Cleveland Browns quarterback and Richardson's current backup, Joe Flacco , won in 2023 after going 4-1 in five starts.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Arizona Cardinals (+700)

Favorite: Caleb Williams, QB, Chicago Bears (+130)

USA TODAY

So what if you can’t buy his jersey yet?

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is the truth. If we’re talking about talent, Harrison Jr. is heads and tails above everyone else in his draft class — on either side of the ball.

Despite only playing three snaps in the preseason, Harrison Jr. is still pretty high on the oddsmakers' lists for Offensive Rookie of the Year, with the third-highest odds, just behind Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels .

The rookie wideout has all the makings to win it, but he'll really need to light it up in the desert to take the award over a QB.

Whatever the coaches want me to do, I’m just gonna follow their lead. I’m just gonna follow their lead and do what’s best for me.” Still, he admitted, “I think I definitely want to play in a preseason game just to get my feet wet a little bit in an actual NFL game.

Harrison has NFL All-Pro potential right out of the gate — it's up to the Cardinals to make sure they tap into it.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Terrion Arnold, CB, Detroit Lions (+1400)

Favorite: Laiatu Latu, Edge, Indianapolis Colts (+400)

This isn’t a group of defensive rookies that seems ready to set the world on fire — as evidenced by an NFL record 14 consecutive offensive players taken to open the 2024 NFL Draft and a record 21 offensive players taken in the first round.

The first defensive player drafted (the favored Latu) didn't come off the board until the 15th overall pick, going to the Colts.

Top 5 Defensive Players Drafted in 2024 Player Draft Spot Laiatu Latu (DE) 15th (IND) Byron Murphy II (DT) 16th (SEA) Dallas Turner (DE) 17th (MIN) Jared Verse (DE) 19th (LAR) Chop Robinson (DE) 21st (MIA)

Former Alabama cornerback and No. 24 overall pick Terrion Arnold seems like he’s stepping into the best situation with the Detroit Lions , who are Super Bowl contenders. Arnold could be the missing piece that puts them over the top.

Offensive Player of the Year: Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings (+1200)

Favorites: Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers & Tyreek Hill, WR, Miami Dolphins (+750)

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

This is by far the most difficult award to pick on this list.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill might be the favorite, but he seemed to finally be showing signs of his football mortality with some nagging injuries at the end of 2023.

We’re putting our money on Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson , now the highest-paid WR in NFL history, to win in 2024 after he had 68 receptions for 1,074 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2023 despite essentially playing in just nine games because of hamstring and chest injuries.

The fact that Jefferson will presumably have Sam Darnold throwing him the ball all season may mean he won't get the most efficient QB play, but the Vikings' offense will run through him, allowing him to put up gawdy enough numbers to get more votes.

Jefferson, who won this award in 2022, can now play free of worry about his financial future after signing a four-year, $140 million contract extension in the offseason.

Defensive Player of the Year: Maxx Crosby DE, Las Vegas Raiders (+700)

Favorite: TJ Watt, OLB, Pittsburgh Steelers (+550)

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This is the only award on this list where we think the favorite seems like a near lock.

However, if it’s not Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher T.J. Watt , then it’s going to be Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby .

Crosby has 52.0 sacks through his first five seasons in the NFL, including 27 in the last two seasons.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: It's been almost 40 years since an NFL player last won NFL Most Valuable Player honors with New York Giants linebacker and Pro Football Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor in 1986. Taylor had a staggering 20.5 sacks that season as he led the Giants to the first Super Bowl win in franchise history.

This year, he finally gets to play next to another elite player on the defensive front — free-agent defensive tackle Christian Wilkins signed a four-year, $110 million contract with the Raiders in the offseason.

Coach of the Year: Raheem Morris, Atlanta Falcons (+1400)

Favorites: Matt Eberflus, Chicago Bears, Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles Chargers (+900)

It’s important to note that the NFL’s Coach of the Year Award doesn’t go to the actual best person at his job like the other awards on this list do. If that was the case, then Bill Belichick or Andy Reid would've kept bringing home the honor year after year.

Looking at the past 10 winners, we can safely say it's the coach who has the best season that wins the award, and not at all on their longevity or proven long-term success.

Last 10 NFL Coach of the Year Winners Year Coach (Team) Season Record 2014 Bruce Arians (AZ) 11-5 2015 Ron Rivera (CAR) 15-1 2016 Jason Garrett (DAL) 13-3 2017 Sean McVay (LAR) 11-5 2018 Matt Nagy (CHI) 12-4 2019 John Harbaugh (BAL) 14-2 2020 Kevin Stefanski (CLE) 11-5 2021 Mike Vrabel (TEN) 12-5 2022 Brian Daboll (NYG) 9-7-1 2023 Kevin Stefanski (CLE) 11-6

The award usually goes to the coach that defies expectations, bringing what pundits think is a below average roster to the playoffs, or the top of their division.

That being said, the Atlanta Falcons have a very good chance of winning the NFC South, as Kirk Cousins is the best starting QB in the division, and the team added some key pieces on defense this offseason. While the Falcons are favored to win the NFC South,

Raheem Morris has a chance to be an NFL head coach for the first time in over a decade, and voters may gravitate towards his comeback story, especially if the Falcons' defense improves and they run away with their division.

MVP: C.J. Stroud, QB, Houston Texans (+1000)

Favorite: Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs (+500)

We’re applying the magical Rule of Three here and predicting that Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud will be named NFL Most Valuable Player in his second NFL season.

It would make him the third quarterback to do so in his second season in the last decade, after Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (2018) and Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (2019).

Looking at Stroud's potential with the Texans, Houston has a favorable division, and Stroud has the weapons to put up some massive numbers this season.

In his rookie season, Stroud managed to put up 4,108 passing yards and was very smart with the football, with a 23-5 TD:INT ratio.

The Texans look even better entering 2024, and if Houston improves from 10 wins to 12, that lends potential to them clinching homefield advantage in the playoffs, which would mean some massive votes for Stroud.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac. All betting favorites info via FanDuel.