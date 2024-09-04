Key Takeaways Dallas Turner has favorable odds at +400 and plays in a good situation with high sack potential under Brian Flores.

Terrion Arnold at +1,400 faces tough matchups early, but his playmaking instincts could make him a strong candidate.

Quinyon Mitchell, the first cornerback drafted, has value at +1,200 and the potential to be a standout rookie corner.

Entering the 2024 NFL Draft , many football pundits speculated that there would be fewer defensive players going in the early first round than usual.

While it was a given that the top-10 selections would be dominated by quarterbacks and wide receivers, few, if any, thought that it would take 15 picks for the first defensive player to come off the board. It’s hard to say whether this had more to do with the league’s infatuation with offensive talent or its disinterest in the class’ top defensive players.

Defensive Rookie of the Year Betting Odds* Player Team Odds Dallas Turner, Edge MIN +400 Laiatu Latu, Edge IND +400 Jared Verse, Edge LAR +800 Byron Murphy, DL SEA +1,000 Terrion Arnold, CB DET +1,400 Quinyon Mitchell, CB PHI +1,500 Chop Robinson, Edge MIA +1,500 Nate Wiggins, CB BAL +3,000 Payton Wilson, LB PIT +3,000 Junior Colson, LB LAC +3,000 *All odds courtesy of BetMGM

Regardless, the 2024 Defensive Rookie of the Year race is one of the most wide-open in recent memory. Sportsbooks can’t seem to agree on proper odds for many of the top candidates. With the 2024 NFL season just days away, here are the best bets

1 Dallas Turner, Edge, Minnesota Vikings: +400

Turner has the clearest path to the award

This is one of the boring cases where the best bet is the favorite. Minnesota Vikings edge Dallas Turner currently has the best odds at +400, according to BetMGM. While he doesn’t have the same earnings potential as others on this list, Turner remains a smart play.

First of all, he’s not a massive favorite. For reference, Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams is the overwhelming leader in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race, at +135. Secondly, Turner is in a favorable situation as Defensive Rookie of the Year is a statistically driven award.

The average voter isn’t grinding hours of tape and meticulously analyzing each player’s strengths and weaknesses. Rather, they will merely look at their numbers, particularly sacks and takeaways.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Fortunately for Dallas Turner, he will be playing under defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Flores had the highest blitz rate in the league last year, at 51.5, which means there will be ample opportunities with so many guys flying at the QB. Their 348 blitzes last year tied for the most for a team in a single-season since they started tracking this data in 2017.

Since offensive lines typically protect from the inside out, edge rushers are more likely to get a free shot at the quarterback on blitzes. This means that Turner won’t have to do as much to put up solid sack numbers. Remember, Will Anderson Jr. won last year with just seven sacks, and Turner has Anderson's 2023 partner-in-crime, Jonathan Greenard (12.5 sacks in 2023) by his side too.

2 Terrion Arnold, CB, Detroit Lions: +1,400

Arnold can earn his stripes early on in the season

Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold is an intriguing candidate, given his talent and situation. Detroit views its latest first-round pick as the final piece to the puzzle. Arnold is a twitchier athlete than his combine numbers may suggest and can play press and off-coverage.

Teams have a tendency to target rookie cornerbacks early on in the season. This will ultimately be what makes or breaks Arnold’s case. He will take on Cooper Kupp , Puka Nacua , Mike Evans , Marvin Harrison Jr. , D.K. Metcalf , CeeDee Lamb , and Justin Jefferson in his first six games. If Arnold holds his own, it will go a long way in shaping the narrative of his rookie season.

However, playing on the outside against such skilled receivers makes him more vulnerable to getting beat. Arnold has the playmaking instincts and mentality to challenge top-flight receivers. If he can survive the early stages of the year, Arnold will be a strong Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate.

3 Quinyon Mitchell, CB, Philadelphia Eagles: +1,500

Mitchell was the highest-rated corner in the 2024 Draft

Philadelphia Eagles first-round selection Quinyon Mitchell was one of the biggest risers during the pre-draft process and ended up being the first cornerback taken at No. 22. He is currently penciled in as the starting nickelback, but has the traits to play on the outside and may get the opportunity to do so later in the year.

Barring a Sauce Gardner-type coverage season, Mitchell will not only need to be disruptive at the catch point but also generate takeaways. He only intercepted one pass in 2023 after recording five in 2022.

Mitchell has the skills to be the best rookie corner, and his odds have shot up from +1,200 to +1,500 in recent days. He serves as a nice middle ground for someone who is looking for a value play that doesn’t stray too far from the consensus.

4 Laiatu Latu, Edge, Indianapolis Colts: +400

Latu was the first defensive player drafted

The reason for Laiatu Latu ’s fall in the 2024 Draft mostly came down to his worrisome injury history. Latu briefly retired in 2021 for medical reasons before returning to football in 2022. His chronic neck problems aren’t going anywhere and are likely to get progressively worse with time.

With that said, these long-term concerns don’t change how good of a pass rusher Latu is in the present for the Indianapolis Colts . Latu is a diverse rusher who uses a variety of moves and angles to slip by offensive tackles and has a high-powered motor that runs through the whistle. With 23.5 sacks in his last two years of college football, Latu was the draft’s most polished pass rusher.

While sack numbers depend on a multitude of factors, Latu has too many coveted traits not to be among the rookie leaders in that category. Having DeForest Buckner on the inside will only create more opportunities for Latu to get to the quarterback, enhancing his Defensive Rookie of the Year chances.

5 Cooper DeJean, CB, Philadelphia Eagles: +3,500

DeJean stands out as a sleeper

There are a lot of questions surrounding Cooper DeJean’s usage for this season, which would make betting on him to win Defensive Rookie of the Year a risky maneuver. However, at +3,500, the reward is enticing. As mentioned before, voters put statistical output above all else. This means that defensive backs with impressive ball skills have a clearer path to the award.

DeJean intercepted seven passes in his two years as a starter at Iowa and attacks the ball much like a wide receiver. Additionally, he was one of the best-run defending defensive backs in the 2024 Draft, which will allow him to accumulate tackles and tackles for loss that will jump out of the box score. The big mystery is how the Eagles choose to deploy their second-round pick.

DeJean was an All-American cornerback at Iowa, but his skill set seemed to be a better match for the safety position, and he's shown immense talent as a returner. This has the chance to work in DeJean’s favor, though.

Being used as a Swiss Army Knife would allow him to showcase his versatility, and while special teams probably shouldn't be included, if he takes a kick or two to the house, voters will be hard-pressed to ignore that. Having missed much of the preseason with an injury, DeJean is already behind the eight ball, but that is well reflected in the odds.

