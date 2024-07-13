Highlights The New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions each got new uniforms this offseason.

The NFL makes more than $4 billion in merchandise every year.

Between the three teams, which new uniform is the best?

The NFL has been around for a long time. So has the equipment that's been used, which has changed more and more over time. While the game as a whole has evolved, the uniforms have had to evolve as well.

Every offseason, a couple of teams receive new uniforms. These usually tend to be throwback uniforms, revivals of the uniforms the franchise wore long ago. Aside from that, some teams receive alternate jerseys, although these are a little less common since the color rush era ended.

With that in mind, three NFL teams received new jerseys in 2024. Those teams were the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and the Detroit Lions. The Giants got a throwback uniform, while the Vikings and Lions got alternates.

Now, let's examine these three options more closely and decide which uniform is best as we approach the 2024 season.

Giants Throwback Uniforms

The Giants throwbacks turned heads this offseason, but they haven't gotten the best reviews so far

Earlier this offseason, the Giants revealed these throwback uniforms.

These are called 'Century Red,' and the uniform is meant to celebrate the team's 100th season. The Giants say that their uniform claims to take a look back at the earliest days of the franchise, with the tan pants, red jerseys and red socks with blue and white stripes,

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Giants' 100th season is quite the accomplishment. Being established in 1925, the Giants are currently the fourth-oldest franchise in the NFL. Only the Cardinals (1920), Bears (1920) and the Packers (1921) have existed for longer.

The red socks, with white and blue stripes, are from the team's first-ever season, 1925. The red jerseys with the blue accent in the middle are from 1935 when the Giants competed for their first NFL Championship. The winged design on the helmet is meant to honor the 1938 season when the Giants won their first championship. All jerseys will also have a patch commemorating the franchise's 100th season.

Although the uniforms are meant to signify the team's storied history, these haven't gotten the best reviews:

While the support hasn't been great, the Giants will only wear these jerseys during two games in 2024. While they could grow on the fan base over time, if they don't, it's not a long-term commitment for the team.

Minnesota Vikings Alternates

The Vikings all-white look has impressed the roster already

The Vikings unveiled their 'Winter Warrior' all-white look this offseason, and there already seems to be support for the new threads within the roster.

These alternate uniforms have a bit less historical meaning and are meant more for aesthetics. They are all white, and it is the first time in franchise history that the team would play with a white helmet.

Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson was asked about the new uniforms:

"It's fire... It's beautiful. The gray, the purple, of course being all white, they've got that clean look... But you know, it's a dirty game. So we're definitely looking to get those jerseys a little dirty... The matte white helmet with the gray strip, I mean, it's beautiful. It's fire."

It's hard to go wrong with an all-white appearance, but the Vikings seemed to nail it here. These uniforms look crisp, and the purple undertones stand out well against the white ones. They have also gotten some pretty positive reviews from fans.

Detroit Lions Alternates

The Lions' all-black appearance deserves its own credit as well

Finally, we have another NFC North team, the Lions.

The Lions opt for a much darker look than the Vikings. The only things on this uniform that aren't black are the helmets, the numbers, names, and two stripes on the sleeves just below the shoulders. Aside from that, it's nothing but dark, near-black tones.

That dark color palette suits the uniform very well, though. The shade of blue they chose is reminiscent of the team's official colors, but it's dark enough to stand out enough to be noticed but not enough to be a distraction.

The Verdict

At the end of the day, which team earns bragging rights for having the best jersey?

When evaluating these uniforms, there are a couple of things to consider.

There is a historical aspect, especially since one of these contenders is a historical throwback. In that sense, the Giants would have to be the winner.

While their throwbacks haven't gotten a ton of praise for their looks, they add some nice, authentic touches that harken back to the franchise's earliest days. For a 100th-year celebration, it makes sense.

However, aesthetics are a different thing.

While the Giants' throwbacks are a nice homage to the historical uniform, they're no match compared to the Vikings' or Lions' alternates when it comes to sheer looks. The Lions' all-black jerseys with darker blue are very pleasing and will look intimidating on the field.

However, the Vikings ultimately take the cake as the team with the best new jerseys this offseason. Minnesota hammered the all-white look home and took it one step further than the Lions by keeping their helmets the same color as the jerseys. The purple lettering and numbering fit the white appearance very well, and these uniforms will look very crisp on the field in 2024.

