Key Takeaways AT&T Stadium and SoFi Stadium lead in innovation among NFL stadiums.

Ford Field and Soldier Field maintain historical significance despite renovations.

Raymond James Stadium is an underrated NFL stadium with unique amenities.

Every NFL stadium is unique in its own way, with special amenities across the entire league. Whenever you visit an NFL stadium, you must check out what makes all of these stadiums unique in their own way.

From 1957, when Soldier Field opened, to 2020 when SoFi Stadium and Allegiant Stadium opened, each NFL stadium has something that every other stadium doesn't have. While NFL stadiums aren't quite as unique as MLB stadiums, they have at least one thing to offer that makes their gameday experience unique.

So, if you're ever looking for what to explore at your next NFL game, these amenities are things you can't miss during your visit.

Related Every NFL Stadium Ranked From Worst to Best There are 30 NFL stadiums. Some are better than others. We rank all of them from worst to first.

1 Arizona Cardinals - State Farm Stadium

Best amenity: Retractable Grass Playing Field

Credit: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

State Farm Stadium is the only NFL team that has retractable grass that they can move in and out of their stadium. When the Arizona Cardinals aren't in town, the grounds crew can basically move the grass completely out of the stadium in preparation for whichever other events are occurring at the stadium. It helps provide the teams and fans a better experience, playing on real grass to prevent more injuries.

2 Atlanta Falcons - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Best amenity: 360-Degree Halo Video Board

Credit: Atlanta Falcons

While other teams have 360-degree video boards, the way it's built in Mercedes-Benz Stadium is quite impressive. Where the roof opens up for the Atlanta Falcons stadium, there is a video screen that is built where the roof opens up. It's not the most convenient spot for a video board in an NFL stadium, but it adds to the futuristic look of the Falcons' new stadium that opened in 2017. It just beats out that this stadium has a Chick-fil-A inside of it.

3 Baltimore Ravens - M&T Bank Stadium

Best amenity: Mesh Ravens Wing Design

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

On the exterior of M&T Bank Stadium, they recently added an architectural mesh raven's wing design that provides a sleek look from the outside. From a logistic standpoint, it increased airflow into the stadium, but from a design perspective, it truly looks like a Ravens wing if you're walking into it. It's an underrated addition that isn't talked about enough.

4 Buffalo Bills - Highmark Stadium

Best amenity: 50 Feet Below Ground Level Field

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There isn't much that makes Highmark Stadium special, which is why the Buffalo Bills have a new stadium that is set to open in 2026. The one thing that stands out when playing in Buffalo is how cold and windy it can be. Highmark Stadium is 50 feet below ground level, which makes it a tough place for kickers as the winds come in strong during game time.

5 Carolina Panthers - Bank of America Stadium

Best amenity: Charlotte skyline overlooking the stadium

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

It's been a challenge to root for the Carolina Panthers recently, but it's really cool how the Charlotte skyline towers over the stadium. Most NFL stadiums are located far away from their respective city, but Bank of America Stadium, being located in the heart of Charlotte, North Carolina, makes for an amazing sight line around the stadium. If you're going to a game, finding seating facing the city is ideal.

6 Chicago Bears - Soldier Field

Best amenity: Museum-like colonnades

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Despite the fact that Soldier Field was renovated in 2022, the Chicago Bears kept the colonnades that exist outside the stadium. It makes sense that it remained; that way, the stadium can keep some of its history from its now 100-year lifespan. There is plenty of history in the NFL's oldest stadium, and this is one feature that showcases its age in a beautiful way.

7 Cincinnati Bengals - Paycor Stadium

Best amenity: Sleek and Modern Exterior

Credit: Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

While it might not appear to be anything unique to everyone, clearly there is some admiration of the exterior of Paycor Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Paycor Stadium was the first NFL stadium to win an American Institute of Architects (AIA) design award (via AIA).

Winning the AIA award was just one of several awards that Paycor Stadium was awarded due to its unique exterior. It's not as futuristic as some of the most recently built NFL stadiums, but it's proven to be part of architectural history in its ability to help advance the look of future NFL stadiums for years to come.

8 Cleveland Browns - Cleveland Browns Stadium

Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Something very new, as of last season, might just be the best feature of Cleveland Browns Stadium. Attendees can scan a QR code on their seat or suite to enter giveaways, photo filters, and access games. Obviously, there are plenty of television timeouts at an NFL game, so this is a way to use advanced technology to keep fans engaged throughout the entirety of a Browns game.

9 Dallas Cowboys - AT&T Stadium

Best amenity: Cowboys Jumbotron

Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Everything is truly bigger in Dallas, all the way to the jumbotron. Every NFL stadium has some form of jumbotron, but no other team has a massive television screen that stretches 60 yards across their stadium. When AT&T Stadium opened in 2009, jerry jones ensured that it came with the latest technology that would change NFL stadiums for years to come. The addition of the Cowboys jumbotron has made AT&T Stadium a 'must-visit' for every football fan.

10 Denver Broncos - Empower Field at Mile High

Best amenity: Mile High Monument

Credit: Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

The fact that Empower Field at Mile High is already a mile above sea level is incredible, but there's actually something unique for those who have corporate events at the stadium to engage in. The Denver Broncos have what is called the Mile High Monument, which is a mini stadium where corporate events can play different types of games on a miniature field. Your company could feel like they're playing backyard games in a mini version of the stadium.

11 Detroit Lions - Ford Field

Best amenity: Ford Field Warehouse

Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

As part of Ford Field, the old Hudson's Department Store warehouse is connected to the stadium. Rather than tearing it down, the Detroit Lions made it a unique part of the stadium's exterior, while utilizing the area with suites, offices, and common areas. It was a way for the organization to retain some of the city's rich history by incorporating it with amenities for the stadium.

12 Houston Texans - NRG Stadium

Best amenity: Retractable Fabric Roof

Credit: Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images

NRG Stadium is one of five NFL stadiums with a retractable roof, but it's the only one that doesn't work properly.

If you're wondering, the retractable roof on the Houston Texans stadium is actually fabric. It recently experienced damage from Hurricane Beryl, which has made it difficult for the current roof not to work. So, if you're there for a Texans game, you're likely to watch a game with a cool roof design that doesn't actually work.

13 Green Bay Packers - Lambeau Field

Best amenity: Title Town

Credit: Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Lambeau Field is arguably the most iconic stadium in NFL history, yet they added one of their coolest features recently with the addition of Title Town. Just a few minutes outside the stadium, there is a whole district with shopping, restaurants, hotels, and shops to make Lambeau Field an entire experience. Now, Lambeau Field has become a year-round experience with this recent expansion.

14 Indianapolis Colts - Lucas Oil Stadium

Best amenity: Moving Windows

Credit: Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

Not only do the Indianapolis Colts have a retractable roof, but the windows inside the stadium can open and close. So, if they want the ability to open up the windows, they can. These were the first ever moving windows in an NFL stadium. It adds to an already unique design.

15 Jacksonville Jaguars - EverBank Stadium

Best amenity: Stadium Pool

Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

One thing that everyone typically wants to do when they visit Florida is jump in the pool. When you're at EverBank Stadium watching a Jacksonville Jaguars game, you can do so. Those attending a game can rent out the pool section with friends to watch a game with endzone seating. It makes perfect sense for a Florida team to do this while adding a cool experience visitors can enjoy while watching an NFL game.

Related 10 Most Expensive NFL Stadiums These NFL stadiums didn't come cheap: a list of the most expensive stadiums

16 Kansas City Chiefs - Arrowhead Stadium

Best amenity: Kingdom Club

Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Arrowhead Stadium is not only the loudest stadium in the NFL, but they know how to party. Located on the south side of the lower level is a bar area that is themed to everything Kansas City Chiefs . While it's specifically used for private events, the area is themed perfectly for any diehard Chiefs fans who want to grab drinks on game day.

17 Las Vegas Raiders - Allegiant Stadium

Best amenity: Wynn Field Club

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Allegiant Stadium, also known as the Death Star, is one of the coolest stadiums in the entire NFL. Located in the heart of Las Vegas, it's got so many different features that highlight the rich history of the Las Vegas Raiders , but also embraces the atmosphere of Sin City. The Al Davis Memorial Torch is a classic, but the most unique feature might be the Wynn Field Club. Fans can feel like they're in a nightclub with bottle service at field level, with famous DJs such as Steve Aoki and Kaskade performing just a few feet away.

18 Los Angeles Rams and Chargers - SoFi Stadium

Best amenity: Two-Sided Videoboard

Credit- Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Allegiant Stadium isn't the only west coast NFL team to get an upgrade. Both the Los Angeles Rams and the Los Angeles Chargers received one of the most innovative stadiums in the NFL, which included the first-ever two-sided videoboard around the whole stadium. It's futuristic while providing fans from all across the stadium with awesome videos of the scoreboard for highlights, in-game updates, and more.

19 Miami Dolphins - Hard Rock Stadium

Best amenity: Canopy Roof

Credit: Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

The canopy roof at Hard Rock Stadium is unique for many reasons, including the fact that it can make the opposing team's sidelines 15-20 degrees hotter than the Miami Dolphins side. When they renovated the stadium, it definitely added some personality with the new canopy roof and provided shade and covering for all the fans in attendance. All of these are necessities in the hot and rainy weather in Florida.

20 Minnesota Vikings - U.S. Bank Stadium

Best amenity: Viking Ship

Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Before heading into U.S. Bank Stadium to catch a Minnesota Vikings game, you have to check out the Vikings ship outside the stadium. While it doesn't improve the gameday experience, it's a really cool photo opportunity that is in theme with the Vikings brand. With all the innovative technology that this new stadium has, the Vikings Ship adds some personality that is specific to the organization.