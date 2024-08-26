Key Takeaways Undrafted NFL players defy the odds & achieve legendary careers from second chance opportunities.

Every football player wants to be drafted into the NFL to start their pro career. Being drafted is a monumental life moment players will pinpoint forever as the time a franchise gave them the chance to achieve a lifelong dream.

A benefit that comes with being drafted is the newfound financial security. Even if a talent flops their way out of the league, some may still have their first contract to last beyond their NFL playing days.

For the undrafted guys, there's no such thing as financial security. They don't have the draft day story or the multi-million dollar rookie deal to lean on during their professional journey. The pressure is on them to make the most of their opportunities wherever they come to survive long-term in the NFL.

This article will highlight the undrafted guys who beat the odds and still crafted out an all-time career. In the process, we'll give them the chance to be part of their own NFL redraft.

1 Dick "Night Train" Lane - No. 1 (Los Angeles Rams)

One of the Rams' greatest undrafted players becomes their top selection in the 1952 NFL Draft.

Credit: © David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

Player Drafted In That Spot: Bill Wade (QB)

After a four-year stint with the United States Army on a California military base called Fort Ord, Dick "Night Train" Lane was discharged in 1952 before working at a Los Angeles aircraft plant.

It was there he decided to try out for the Los Angeles Rams , where a switch from receiver to defensive back cemented his fate as an all-time legend.

Lane only played with the Rams for two seasons before being traded to the Chicago Cardinals in 1955. Prior to the transaction, he solidified himself in the NFL with a historic rookie season.

14 interceptions (league-best)

298 interception return yards (league-best)

2 interception return touchdowns (league-best)

Lane's 14-year career featured seven Pro Bowl nods, six All-Pro selections and the fourth-most interceptions of all-time at 68.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Dick "Night Train" Lane's 14 interceptions in 1952 are the most totaled in a NFL single-season.

In a 1952 redraft, Lane becomes the Rams' number one pick, easily.

2 Kurt Warner - No. 3 (Washington Redskins)

The nation's capital selects the future two-time MVP in the 1994 draft to be their franchise quarterback.

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Player Drafted in That Spot: Heath Shuler

While it eventually took four years for Warner to break into the NFL, he still made himself eligible for the 1994 NFL Draft following his senior season at Northern Iowa.

After failing to crack the Green Bay Packers ' depth chart as an undrafted free agent, Warner signed with the Arena Football League's Iowa Barnstormers, where he earned All-Arena honors in 1996 and 1997.

Warner's play in the arena league and NFL Europe helped him sign with the St. Louis Rams in 1998. A year later, he became the franchise's full-time starter due to an injury to Trent Green in the preseason.

What followed was an MVP season and a Super Bowl title that set the tone for Warner's entire career.

Kurt Werner's 1999 Regular Season Passing Yards Completion Percentage Touchdowns Interceptions Passer Rating 4353 65.1 41 13 109.2

In the 1994 redraft, the two-time MVP would be slotted as the second overall selection to Washington, who were in dire need of a franchise quarterback at the time.

3 Antonio Gates - No. 2 (Detroit Lions)

Gates gets the chance to become the Lions' cornerstone pass-catcher in the 2003 NFL Draft.

Player Drafted in That Spot: Charles Rogers (WR)

Antonio Gates was a college basketball star at Kent State who never touched the gridiron in college. Due to being considered a "tweener" prospect by the NBA, the 6'4 athlete decided to attend a tryout for the San Diego Chargers during the 2003 offseason.

The Chargers signed Gates after the tryout and from 2004 to 2006, he became an annual First-Team All-Pro tight end.

Antonio Gates 2004-2006 All Pro Stats Season Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns First Down Catches Receiving Yards Per Game 2004 81 964 13 55 64.3 2005 89 1101 10 62 73.4 2006 71 924 9 49 57.8

Gates would finish his career with the most career touchdown receptions for a tight end (116) while holding a top-three tight end ranking in receptions (955) and receiving yards (11,841). If the Detroit Lions were given a chance to redraft him in the 2003 draft, they would do so with their second overall pick.

4 John Randle - No. 1 (Indianapolis Colts)

One of the game's best pass-rushing defensive tackles would be redrafted first overall in 1990.

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Player Drafted in That Spot: Jeff George (QB)

After going undrafted in 1990 due to his 244-pound frame, John Randle was given a chance to prove his worth with the Minnesota Vikings as a free agent addition.

By 1992, he registered his first of eight consecutive double-digit sack seasons setting the tone for a decorated career.

114.0 sacks for the Minnesota Vikings (Franchise Record)

137.5 career sacks (Most sacks ever by a defensive tackle)

Eight consecutive seasons of 10+ sacks (Second-most all-time)

Nine seasons of 10+ sacks (Most ever by a defensive tackle)

From 1993 to 1998, Randle was a First-Team All-Pro who led the league in sacks during 1997 (15.5). In a 1990 redraft, Randle would have anchored the Indianapolis Colts defensive front as the franchise's top selection.

5 Larry Little - No. 3 (San Francisco 49ers)

One of the best offensive linemen in the 70s goes top-three in the 1967 redraft.

Malcolm Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Player Drafted in That Spot: Steve Spurrier (QB)

Larry Little had a phenomenal career at Bethune-Cookman College where he starred as an all-conference offensive and defensive lineman from 1964 to 1967. He still went undrafted and chose to take his talents to the AFL's San Diego Chargers as an undrafted free agent.

Allen's career didn't take off until the Chargers traded him to the AFL Miami Dolphins in 1969. Allen earned an AFL All-Star nod the same year before becoming a First-Team All-Pro two years later, when the Dolphins were officially part of the National Football League.

The future Hall of Famer was a mainstay on the Dolphins' offensive line that set the tone for their 1972 undefeated season. Allen paved the way for two 1,000-yard rushers in Larry Csonca and Mercury Morris, and finished top-8 in MVP voting during 1972.

At the end of his career, Allen accumulated a collection of individual accolades.

Five consecutive First-Team All Pros (1971-1975)

Four Pro Bowl Selections

1969 AFL All-Star

Two-time Second Team All-Pro

Back-to-Back Super Bowl Champion (1972, 1973)

Member of the Hall of Fame 1970s All-Decade Team

In a 1967 redraft, Allen would be selected third overall by the San Francisco 49ers , who were a disaster through most of the 70s.

6 Warren Moon - No. 1 (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Moon gets to start his NFL career seven years earlier as the Bucs' franchise savior in 1977.

RVR Photos-USA TODAY Sports

Player Drafted in That Spot: Ricky Bell (RB)

Warren Moon's professional career began seven years after he left the University of Washington and became a Canadian Football Legend with the Edmonton Eskimos.

In 1984, he got the chance to start for the Houston Oilers, where he would eventually cement himself as one of the game's best quarterbacks by the early 1990s.

Warren Moon's Career-Best Seasons Season Passing Yards Passing Touchdowns Passing Yards Per Game 1990 4689 33 312.6 1991 4690 23 293.1

Moon would be inducted into the Pro Football and Canadian Football League Hall of Fame as one of the game's revolutionary passers. In a 1977 redraft, he'd get the chance to be a franchise quarterback when he rightfully should've been, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers ' top overall selection.

7 Wes Welker - No. 7 (Detroit Lions)

Welker gets the chance to be Detroit's feature wideout in 2004 and beyond.

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Player Drafted in That Spot: Roy Williams (WR)

Despite consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons with the Texas Tech Red Raiders, Wes Welker went undrafted in 2004. He signed with the Chargers, but was then cut by San Diego before the 2004 season.

Welker signed with the Dolphins after clearing waivers and played the next three seasons on special teams and as a reserve receiver. The New England Patriots traded a second and seventh-round selection during the 2007 offseason for Welker's services as a restricted free agent, and he rewarded them with five consecutive Pro Bowl seasons.

Led the league in receptions three times (2007, 2009, 2011)

Five seasons over 1000 yards receiving (2007, 2008, 2009, 2011, 2012)

Two-time First-Team All-Pro

Two-Time Second-Team All-Pro

In a 2004 redraft, Welker gets a top-10 draft nod from the Detroit Lions to become their go-to wideout.

8 Priest Holmes - No.6 (Seattle Seahawks)

The former Texas Longhorn becomes Seattle's feature back in the 1997 NFL Draft.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Player Drafted in That Spot: Shawn Springs (CB)

After a four-year backup role with the Texas Longhorns marred by injury and limited playing time, Priest Holmes went undrafted in 1997. He was able to sign with the Baltimore Ravens and, a year later, led the team in carries (233), rushing yards (1008) and rushing touchdowns (7).

Injuries and the emergence of Jammal Lewis limited Holmes' role with the Ravens from 1990 to 2000. He signed with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2001.

That same season, he became the first undrafted player to lead the league in rushing and received First-Team All-Pro honors.

Priest Holmes' 2001 Season Stats Carries Rushing Yards Touchdowns 327 1555 8

Over the next two seasons, Holmes rushed for 3,035 yards and 48 touchdowns with the Chiefs earning First-Team All-Pro twice while winning Offensive Player of the Year. In a 1997 redraft, Holmes would become the Seahawks' feature back.

9 Drew Pearson - No.6 (Philadelphia Eagles)

The three-time All-Pro is redrafted to the Eagles as their franchise WR1 in 1973.

Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY Sports

Player Drafted in That Spot: Charle Young (TE)

Drew Pearson was a former quarterback turned receiver at Tulsa who went undrafted in 1973. He became the starting receiver for the Cowboys in 1974 and completed a First-Team All-Pro campaign that featured

62 receptions (third in the NFL)

1087 receiving yards (second in the NFL)

77.6 receiving yards per game (second in the NFL)

Pearson would record two more First-Team All-Pro seasons over the next three years, including one in 1977 where he led the league in receiving yards (870) and won his only Super Bowl title. The 1970s All-Decade receiver would be the perfect selection for the Eagles at sixth overall.

10 Adam Vinatieri - No. 168 (New York Jets)

The greatest kicker of all time gets selected by a New England rival in the 1996 NFL Draft.

Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Player Drafted in That Spot: Hugh Hunter (DE)

Adam Vinatieri finished his college career as a two-time all-conference kicker and South Dakota State's all-time leading scorer with 185 points. He still went undrafted in 1996 before signing with the New England Patriots.

Vinatieri beat out long-time veteran Matt Bahr for the starting placekicking job as a rookie and finished as a 1996 All-Rookie Team selection after going 27/35 on field goals and 39/42 on extra points. What soon followed was a decorated career of clutch kicking as the special team legend for the Patriots and Indianapolis Colts.

14 made field goals during the 2006 Playoffs (tied for most all-time)

21 seasons with 100+ points scored (most in NFL history)

11 career overtime field goals made (most in NFL history)

2,673 career points scored (most all-time)

44 consecutive field goals made (most all-time)

Three-time First-Team All-Pro (2022, 2004, 2014)

Four-time Super Bowl Champion (2001, 2003, 2004, 2006)

NFL 2000s All Decade Team

In the 1996 redraft, Vinatieri becomes the New York Jets ' sixth round selection and heir apparent to veteran Nick Lowery.

