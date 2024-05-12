Highlights Marvin Harrison Jr.'s OROY odds trail Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels.

Harrison will pace the Arizona Cardinals in targets and will deliver gaudy receiving production.

A recent precedent of rookie wide receivers winning OROY honors offers optimism that Harrison can add his name to that list.

Marvin Harrison Jr. entered the 2024 NFL Draft as the No. 1 overall player on many pundits’ big boards. Yet, his odds of winning the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year award trail quarterbacks Caleb Williams of the Chicago Bears and Jayden Daniels of the Washington Commanders.

We know the NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and with two highly-touted quarterbacks set to start immediately, it’s no surprise Harrison’s odds are longer than the top two rookie signal-callers.

Harrison’s OROY odds at BetMGM sportsbook, for example, are +650, longer than Daniels’ +600 and Williams’ +180 prices.

2024 OROY Odds (BetMGM) Player Team Odds Caleb Williams, QB CHI +180 Jayden Daniels, QB WAS +600 Marvin Harrison Jr., WR ARI +650 J.J. McCarthy, QB MIN +900 Malik Nabers, WR NYG +1,100

It won’t be long before Harrison demonstrates why he’s considered one of the truly special wide receiver prospects to enter the league in recent memory. And in doing so, he will emerge as the top offensive rookie in the 2024 class and earn the first of what may be many NFL accolades.

Related Report: Cardinals' First-Round Pick Yet To Sign NFLPA Deal The rookie wide receiver has inked deals wth Fanatics and New Balance sneakers, but does not plan on signing with the NFLPA.

Marvin Harrison Jr. In Store to Receive Unparalleled Opportunity

Harrison is already the focal point of the Cardinals’ offense

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Volume is king when it comes to projecting individual production and performance. And there is nobody standing between Harrison and a full serving of targets in what is expected to be a much improved Cardinals offense in 2024.

It will be the perfect storm for Harrison.

The Arizona Cardinals desperately need the very skill set Harrison provides. Harrison won’t be immune from rookie growing pains, but the Cardinals’ pursuit of a Wild Card berth leaves zero margin for error, so it’s not an “ease him in” situation either. The expectations and responsibilities of a WR1 begin immediately for Harrison.

The Cardinals’ top incumbents are tight end Trey McBride and second-year receiver Michael Wilson, both of whom stand to benefit from Harrison’s presence. The team also recently inked veteran wideout Zay Jones to a one-year pact to beef up the receiver room even further.

Cardinals WR Room Stats (2023) Player 2023 Team Rec. Yards TD Yards/Rec. Marvin Harrison Jr. Ohio State 67 1,211 14 17.6 Michael Wilson ARI 38 565 3 14.9 Zay Jones JAX 34 321 2 9.4 Greg Dortch ARI 24 280 2 11.7 Chris Moore TEN 22 424 0 19.3 Zach Pascal ARI 4 19 0 4.8

Bolstering the outlook of Harrison and the offense as a whole, is the presence of quarterback Kyler Murray, who’s a quality if not Tier 1 NFL quarterback. He supplied DeAndre Hopkins with 160 targets in 2020. It’s a completely different offense he’ll conduct in 2024, but he’s no stranger to locking on to his top receiver.

It’s not strictly about the sheer quantity of targets. The quality will stand out as well. That includes but is not limited to serving as a top flight red zone presence thanks to his 6'4", 205-pound frame as well as his field-stretching threat. It’s an equation that promises to yield mouth-watering statistical production.

Harrison Benefits from Precedent of Non-QB OROY Winners

Harrison would join fellow Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson among recent winners

Credit: Brooke LaValley / USA TODAY NETWORK

There’s a bias—real or perceived—toward quarterbacks when it comes to individual awards in the NFL. Look no further than Justin Herbert beating out Justin Jefferson for the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year award in.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: To be fair, Justin Herbert did ball out as a rookie, but Justin Jefferson put up the second-most receiving yards (1,400) ever for a rookie at the time and still lost. Even Puka Nacua setting rookie records for yards (1,486) and receptions (105) wasn't enough to beat out QB C.J. Stroud, who set some records of his own.

Quarterbacks don’t actually have a monopoly on OROY honors, though.

Of the 24 top offensive rookies since 2000, 10 were quarterbacks, and nine were running backs. But Ja’Marr Chase and Garrett Wilson, winners in 2021 and 2022, respectively, have signaled a shift in the landscape. They’ve demonstrated—along with Jefferson and Nacua—that rookie wide receivers can explode on the scene and warrant end-of-season hardware.

WRs to Win OROY Since 2000 Player Team OROY Targets Catches Yards YPC TD Garrett Wilson NYJ 2022 147 83 1,103 13.3 4 Ja'Marr Chase CIN 2021 128 81 1,455 18.0 13 Odell Beckham Jr. NYG 2014 130 91 1,305 14.3 12 Percy Harvin MIN 2009 91 60 790 13.2 6 Anquan Boldin ARI 2003 165 101 1,377 13.6 8

It’s not an exaggeration to suggest that 150 targets is within Harrison’s range of outcomes for 2024. And that degree of volume—or even a shade or less—will allow him to produce gaudy numbers.

Prospective Harrison backers are justified in feeling a bit hesitant considering Williams’ promising Year 1 outlook in Chicago. He has the talent and the supporting weapons in Chicago to theoretically succeed in his first taste of NFL action.

But don’t undersell everything that goes into playing the quarterback position for a rookie. Not that Harrison’s transition will be easy, but we’ve seen with more frequency recently just how dominant an elite NFL-ready wide receiver can be as a rookie.

Those debating a wager should feel confident eyeing 85 catches, 1,150 yards, and 10 touchdowns as baselines for Harrison’s 2024 campaign. And it would not be shocking to see him exceed those figures significantly.

Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.