Highlights The Chicago Bears are almost guaranteed to pick Caleb Williams first overall.

The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of draft picks, but they need to come out of the first round with a WR.

The New York Jets need to focus on safety and providing more weapons for a potential Aaron Rodgers comeback.

The 2024 NFL Draft is less than two weeks away, and rumors are heating up regarding which prospect will be selected where. Whether it's depth pieces, a flashy playmaking wide receiver, or even the franchise quarterback of the future, each NFL organization has its unique needs and desires heading into the draft.

Of course, some teams have more needs than others, while Super Bowl-contending teams are simply looking to get better any way they can without the intense pressure of needing to hit on a high-value pick.

With that being said, here is every teams needs heading into the draft organized by division.

AFC

Defending AFC champion: Kansas City Chiefs

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

While the Kansas City Chiefs have little pressure to find a gamechanging player in this year's draft, every other AFC team will be looking to play catch up against the back-to-back champions.

AFC East

2023 division winner: Buffalo Bills

Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills: WR, Edge, DT, S, RB

With the departure of Stefon Diggs, wide receiver became an absolute necessity for the Buffalo Bills in the draft this year. Luckily, there are many talented WRs in this draft that can fill this need in the first round or in later rounds. GIVEMESPORT’s mock draft has the Bills taking Adonai Mitchell, a WR from Texas, at the 28th pick overall.

Miami Dolphins: IOL, DT, OT, Edge, TE

The Miami Dolphins could really benefit from addressing both sides of the trenches in the draft this year. The offensive and defensive lines need some new faces to protect Tua Tagovailoa on the offensive side and get after the QB on the defensive side.

New England Patriots: QB, WR, OT, CB, DL

The New England Patriots are going to be a whole new team this season without Bill Belichick at the helm for the first time since 1999. With Mac Jones being traded to the Jaguars, the Patriots are back in the QB pool for this year’s draft and really need to solidify positions on both sides of the ball to have a chance next year.

New York Jets: S, TE, WR, CB, LB

The jury is out on what to expect from the New York Jets next season. Without any solid QB play last year, the Jets were still able to stay in games due to their defense, but with the loss of Jordan Whitehead to free agency, safety is a necessity. Also, as Aaron Rodgers prepares for a comeback, the Jets' front office needs to support him with more weapons for the upcoming season.

AFC North

2023 division winner: Baltimore Ravens

Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Baltimore Ravens: IOL, OT, Edge, S, WR

The Baltimore Ravens' offensive line has been decimated in free agency and, at this point, is a necessity. With Morgan Moses (OT), Kevin Zeitler (OG), and John Simpson (OG) moving on from the Ravens, new additions to the offensive line must be drafted to protect Lamar Jackson and give Derrick Henry the blocking he needs. With the 30th pick overall, the Ravens might want to consider the offensive tackle from Oklahoma, Tyler Guyton.

Cincinnati Bengals: DT, OT, WR, CB, TE

A lot is up in the air for the Cincinnati Bengals in this draft. On the offensive line, they signed Trent Brown, but they would really benefit from more depth to help protect Joe Burrow. On the defensive line, the absence of D.J. Reader is huge and needs to be addressed, even with the Sheldon Rankins signing. As of now, Tee Higgins’ future with the team is anything but clear, so they may need to address the wide receiver position on draft day as well.

Cleveland Browns: LB, OT, DT, WR, IOL

The Cleveland Browns definitely have positions on both sides of the ball that they need to address. They won’t have an opportunity until later in the draft, however, since they still do not have a first round pick due to the Deshaun Watson trade. The offensive line is getting older, and they have experienced a lot of injuries, while on the defense, the departure of Anthony Walker leaves a hole at linebacker.

Pittsburgh Steelers: C/IOL, CB, WR, OT, DL

At this point, the Pittsburgh Steelers still have not addressed their hole at center after waiving Mason Cole this year. With Russell Wilson at QB, he will need a competent center to coordinate the offensive protection and also some help at tackle and guard would be beneficial.

AFC South

2023 division winner: Houston Texans

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans: LB, CB, TE, DL, IOL

The Houston Texans do not have a first round pick this year since they traded both picks they would have had (one via the Browns). After last year’s surprising season, there doesn’t seem to be huge gaps on either side of the ball. They will have the opportunity in the later rounds to shore up some depth after their recent veteran signings.

Indianapolis Colts: CB, RB, WR, S, IOL

The Indianapolis Colts have weak spots on both sides of the ball following free agency. Drafting depth for the defensive backfield, the wide receiver room, and offensive line should be the focus, as well as maybe finding a replacement for RB Zack Moss to complement Jonathan Taylor.

Jacksonville Jaguars: DT, Edge, CB, IOL, OT

If the Jacksonville Jaguars can shore up some spots on the defense and on the offensive line, the Jaguars will be a much better team this year. Being eliminated from the playoffs by the division rival Titans after an 8-3 record early in the season left a bad taste in the mouth for the team, and they will be champing at the bit to get back to the top of the AFC South.

Tennessee Titans: OT, Edge, DL, LB, WR

The Tennessee Titans really under performed last season and will need to fill major gaps on the defense and also on the offense. GIVEMESPORT's mock draft has the Titans selecting Joe Alt, the offensive tackle from Notre Dame at the seventh pick overall. The ceiling is pretty low for the Titans this season considering their division rivals, but if they make the right picks, they could be a much better team this season.

AFC West

Defending champion: Kansas City Chiefs

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos: QB, CB, DL, OT, Edge

With the recent departure of Wilson, the Denver Broncos need a quarterback. Honestly, since Peyton Manning, the Broncos quarterback position has been up in the air. Wilson was not the QB messiah that the fans wanted, and it is really time for the team to actually find their quarterback of the future.

Kansas City Chiefs: CB, WR, OT, IOL, RB

At this point with back to back Super Bowls, the Chiefs are just strengthening their already impressive roster with the draft. They could use help at wide receiver due to the uncertainty surrounding Kadarius Toney and Rashee Rice, but really they will be safe taking the best player available at pick No. 32 in the first round.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Kansas City Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl in 2023 without having a member of the team eclipse the 1,000-yard receiving mark. Tight end Travis Kelce led the way with 984 receiving yards and rookie wide receiver Rashee Rice was second, with 938.

Las Vegas Raiders: QB, WR, CB, OT, IOL

Everyone knows Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew are not the answer the Las Vegas Raiders are looking for at QB, so it will be interesting to see in what round they will address this need. They also could really benefit from some offensive line help along with additions to the wide receiver room and defensive backfield.

Los Angeles Chargers: WR, IOL, TE, CB, OT

The Los Angeles Chargers have not been as successful as everyone expected with Justin Herbert at quarterback and that is due to coaching and also due to the lack of necessary talent around him. With Jim Harbaugh as the new head coach, hopefully the team will be able to add the correct pieces around Herbert in the draft this year, such as Brock Bowers, the top TE prospect in 2024.

NFC

Defending NFC champion: San Francisco 49ers

Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers have one of the most stacked rosters in the NFL in terms of raw talent. While Brock Purdy might not be a Mahomes-esque QB, he's proved plenty capable of leading his team to great things.

With that being said, NFC teams have a tall task ahead of them if they want to compete for an NFC title in 2024.

NFC East

Defending champion: Dallas Cowboys

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys: OT, RB, DL, IOL, WR

Free agency took a lot of key pieces from the Dallas Cowboys' offense and defense, leaving a lot of holes on both sides of the field. With the departure of Tyron Smith (OT), Tony Pollard (RB), Jonathan Hankins (DT), Tyler Biadasz (C), Michael Gallup (WR), and Leighton Vander Esch (LB), it becomes clear which positions the Cowboys will be targeting with their seven draft picks this year.

New York Giants: WR, RB, CB, S, QB

It would not be surprising to see the New York Giants take a QB in the later rounds due to Daniel Jones being pretty unreliable in his play and durability. In the earlier rounds, though, the Giants need to get some weapons at WR and RB and address the defensive backfield as well. If Marvin Harrison Jr. goes fourth overall to the Cardinals, this would be a perfect opportunity for the Giants at six to draft Malik Nabers from LSU.

Philadelphia Eagles: IOL, CB, S, OT, WR

Losing Jason Kelce to retirement this year was a big blow to the franchise, and it is still to be determined if Cam Jurgens will be able to fill the center spot, so it would be pertinent for the Philadelphia Eagles' front office to focus on the offensive line this draft. They also would really benefit from defensive back help along with a third receiver to solidify the receiver room of DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown.

Washington Commanders: QB, Edge, OT, WR, CB

With the second pick overall, the Washington Commanders presumably will pick one of the top QBs in the draft besides Caleb Williams, who is almost certainly being picked first overall by the Bears. Once they address that need, the Commanders will have to address their offensive and defensive lines later in the draft along with wide receivers and defensive backs.

NFC North

Defending champion: Detroit Lions

Credit: Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Chicago Bears: QB, Edge, WR, DT, OT

Caleb Williams has all but officially been picked by the Bears first overall. After the Justin Fields trade, the speculation has turned to almost certainty that Williams will be QB1 for the Bears entering the 2024 season, which begs the question: who next? The Bears had only two wins last season, which means they definitely need a lot of players on offense and defense. A fortified offensive line and a talented wideout will only help Williams in his rookie season and, on the defensive side, an edge rusher and defensive tackle will really benefit the team as a whole.

Detroit Lions: CB, Edge, WR, S, OT

The Detroit Lions had a really strong season last year and will have an opportunity to add depth in this draft. After the release of Cam Sutton, though, cornerback has become a spot of need, but other than that, the Lions will be able to use this draft to prepare for their future and add some young talent.

Green Bay Packers: DL, OT, LB, CB, S

The Green Bay Packers' defense needs help at all levels and this draft will be their opportunity to bring some new guys in and strengthen that unit. With David Bakhtiari being released, there is also a hole now at left tackle that will be important to fill in the draft as well.

Minnesota Vikings: QB, Edge, IOL, DL, WR

Sam Darnold has proved he is not the answer at starting quarterback while he was with three other teams prior to the Minnesota Vikings, so if the Vikings want to contend this year, they need to pick a QB in the draft and even then there is no guarantee. Other than the QB, both the offensive and defensive lines can use help along with the WR room as Justin Jefferson’s contract is only through this season.

NFC South

Defending champion: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons: CB, Edge, DT, QB, S

Pretty much as much defensive help as the Atlanta Falcons can acquire in this draft, the better. Maybe in the later rounds they will turn their eyes to a QB due to Kirk Cousins’ prior injuries and due to his age, but the main focus should be fortifying the defense for them to have a shot this year.

Carolina Panthers: CB, WR, Edge, DL, TE

Even though the Carolina Panthers were the worst team in the league this year, they do not have a first round pick due to last year’s trade with the Bears to acquire Bryce Young. They do have eight picks in this year’s draft, however, so they might trade up to get a pick in the first round, but having so many picks can be extremely beneficial to a team that needs so many pieces offensively and defensively.

New Orleans Saints: OT, WR, DL, CB, LB

With Michael Thomas’ release, wide receiver is a huge need for the team, along with offensive tackle, due to injuries and inconsistency at that position for the New Orleans Saints. The defense could really use some help on all three levels as well in this year’s draft.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Edge, IOL, LB, CB, S

Offensively, the Tamp Bay Buccaneers would benefit from some O-line help, but defensively, will have to be their main focus. Shaq Barrett and Devin White were huge losses in free agency that will have to be made up for in the upcoming draft. Since the Buccaneers won the NFC South last year, they don't pick until 26th overall which might be an opportunity to pickup Chop Robinson at the Edge position who would be a good fit.

NFC West

Defending champion: San Francisco 49ers

Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona Cardinals: WR, Edge, IOL, CB, RB

With the fourth pick overall, the Cardinals could come out of the draft with a WR1, potentially Marvin Harrison Jr., which they desperately need. Also, since the Cardinals have 11 total picks in this draft, they should be able to collect talent on both sides of the ball and hopefully create a better team going into this season.

Los Angeles Rams: DT, Edge, CB, OT, K

Aaron Donald’s retirement leaves a huge hole at DT for the Rams, who have relied on his Hall of Fame talent for the past 10 seasons. The Rams also have 11 picks in this year’s draft which they will be able to use to get their replacement, hopefully, and strengthen the other portions of the defense along with the DT.

San Francisco 49ers: OT, IOL, CB, WR, LB

The San Francisco 49ers have such a strong team on both sides of the ball as proven during last season’s Super Bowl bid. This draft will be used to add depth all over the field, and they can really focus on strengthening their defensive backfield and linebacker group.

Seattle Seahawks: DT, LB, Edge, IOL, TE

The Seattle Seahawks were a middle of the pack team last year and will need to improve the defense in this year’s draft to get over the hump and be more of a contender in their division. Also, some interior offense line help would be extremely beneficial going against the strong defenses of the 49ers and Rams.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.