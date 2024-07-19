Highlights The Minnesota Vikings may have QB uncertainty, but Sam Darnold is favored to start.

The Buffalo Bills need a new receiver duo after Diggs and Davis depart.

The New York Jets have an improved offensive line, crucial for Aaron Rodgers' success.

NFL training camps have officially started with multiple teams kicking off practices this week. This time of the year it is about rosters strengthening themselves through competitions and reps.

While there is a healthy competition between offensive and defensive players, there are also battles within position groups. This is especially true for teams who are unsure about their starting quarterback.

As training camp begins to heat up, let's take a look at some intriguing battles around the NFL, and layout how it could play out for each of those competitions.

1 Vikings Quarterbacks

Sam Darnold and J.J. McCarthy will battle for Minnesota's starting quarterback position.

CREDIT: USA Today

The Minnesota Vikings allowed Kirk Cousins to walk in free agency, but the 35-year-old quarterback proved too expensive.

Minnesota addressed Cousin's departure by signing Sam Darnold to a one-year, $10 million deal and selecting J.J. McCarthy with the 10th overall pick in the 2024 draft.

Darnold is the clear-cut favorite to open the season as the Vikings' starting quarterback due to his experience. The 27-year-old signal-caller has been a bust since being drafted third overall by the New York Jets in 2018.

The former first-round pick has always been viewed as a quarterback with impressive arm talent, but he has not been able to put it all together at the NFL level. Minnesota's stacked weaponry could maximize Darnold's skillset while giving him an opportunity to prove his worth.

It's an interesting quarterback competition because Darnold has shown so little during his time as a starter, while McCarthy needs time on the bench to learn and develop.

I expect Darnold to win the starting job, but he could easily cough up the starting role at some point during the season. The sooner McCarthy is forced into the starting role, the worse off the Vikings will be. The former Michigan quarterback needs as much time as possible to sit and develop.

2 Bills Wide Receivers

With Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis gone, the Bills are desperate for a receiver to step up.

By trading Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans and allowing Gabe Davis to walk in free agency, the Buffalo Bills need a receiver to support Josh Allen.

Diggs and Davis leave behind a vacated 317 targets and 1,929 receiving yards from a season ago. Buffalo drafted Keon Coleman in the second round and signed Curtis Samuel, joining Khalil Shakir and Dalton Kincaid in the passing attack.

Samuel and Shakir are the most likely candidates to fill the slot, while the hope is for Coleman to work outside. The rookie receiver will have a learning curve going into the league and may not make a substantial impact until later in the season. Marquez Valdes-Scantling signed with Buffalo on a one-year contract worth up to $4.25 million. The 29-year-old will mostly be used as a deep threat, opening up space for the remaining weapons in the Bills' offense.

Ideally, Coleman becomes the WR1, joining Kincaid as the top target in the offense, while Shakir and Samuel form the rest of the supporting cast in the passing game.

Because of these factors and overall uncertainty, Buffalo's offense could plateau at points during the season. Expect the Bills to utilize the short-passing game more and two tight-end sets while relying more on James Cook in the backfield.

3 Jets Offensive Tackles

New York went all-in strengthening the offensive line, prioritizing Aaron Rodgers' health.

Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nothing is more crucial to the New York Jets' overall success than Aaron Rodgers' health. That became apparent last season, as the 40-year-old quarterback suffered a torn Achilles on the team's first offensive drive.

The Jets signed Tyron Smith this offseason, traded for Morgan Moses, and drafted Olu Fashanu in the first round.

Smith is a quality pass-blocker, but his injury history could lead to New York shuffling their offensive line and propelling Fashanu into the starting left tackle position. Moses will most likely be the starting right tackle, but overall, there are enough pieces along the offensive line to fill in for spots that may become open due to injuries or poor performance.

The Jets now have some depth along the offensive line, and if they can nail down the tackle positions, the offense should find more success, with Rodgers having more time to read the defense. If New York has truly figured out the offensive line, this team can make some noise in a loaded AFC.​​​​​​​

4 Chiefs Wide Receivers

Receiver was a clear area of weakness in 2023, but the Chiefs improved the position this offseason.

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Despite winning the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive performance last season was a train wreck. Receiver play repeatedly let the team down with drops and inconsistency, leading to Kansas City's worst offensive output in the Patrick Mahomes era.

The two most consistent pass-catchers in the Chiefs' offense last season were Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice. Outside those two, no one else could be relied upon to make a significant impact on a weekly basis.

Kansas City Chiefs 2023 Receiving Stats Player Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns Travis Kelce 93 984 5 Rashee Rice 79 938 7 Justin Watson 27 460 3 Marquez Valdes-Scantling 21 315 1

GIVEMESPORT KEY Stat: It was the first time since 2015 Travis Kelce failed to eclipse 1,000 receiving yards.

It was obvious Kansas City had a need at receiver heading into this offseason, especially with the fact that Rice's 2024 status is still unknown with his off-field actions.

The 24-year-old has not been suspended for his role in a multi-car accident earlier this offseason.

In addition to the receiving room leaving much to be desired, Rice looked to be facing a multi-game suspension this season. However, if Rice's inevitable suspension is delayed a season - which we have seen before in the NFL - Mahomes will be surrounded by his weapons at their full strength.

Marquise Brown was the Chiefs' first free agency acquisition on a one-year, $7 million contract. The 27-year-old wideout has disappointed since being selected in the first round by the Baltimore Ravens in 2019. Brown spent last season with the Arizona Cardinals but dealt with a heel injury that affected his play and production.

The former first-round pick is now playing with the best quarterback in the league - Patrick Mahomes - and is in one of the most offensive-friendly systems with Andy Reid. If Rice is handed a suspension before the season, look for Brown to see a bigger role in the offense.

Xavier Worthy's impact on the offense is one of the top questions for Kansas City's coaching staff to figure out. The Texas product broke the 40-yard dash record at the NFL Combine with a 4.21 time.

However, his size and durability are reasons to doubt his production at the next level. Worthy never missed a game in his college career, but he suffered a hamstring injury during minicamp. If he can stay healthy and beat corners off the line of scrimmage, then the 21-year-old receiver can complement Kelce, Rice, and Brown in the passing attack.

I expect Kelce and Rice to continue to be the top two targets for Mahomes, but Brown and Worthy could earn a healthy amount of work in this offense. Nonetheless, this receiving corps is much improved from a year ago.

5 Chargers Wide Receivers

Los Angeles' passing game will look drastically different without Keenan Allen and Mike Williams.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

Jim Harbaugh clearly wants to change the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive identity, but a complementary passing game is crucial to their success.

Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were major losses in the offense, but Harbaugh values the running game and believes Justin Herbert can succeed with lesser weapons. Not to mention, Austin Ekeler - who signed with the Washington Commanders - was heavily relied on in the passing game during his time in Los Angeles.​​​​​​​

Departed Talent from 2023 (Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Austin Ekeler) Player Games Played Receptions Receiving Yards Touchdowns Keenan Allen 13 108 1,243 7 Mike Williams 3 19 249 1 Austin Ekeler 14 51 436 1

Quentin Johnston's rookie season did not go according to plan, which was a major disappointment for the Chargers' offense, as they were looking for a consistent WR3. The former TCU wideout caught 38 passes for 431 yards and two touchdowns in 17 games last season.

The Chargers selected Ladd McConkey in the second draft round, giving Herbert a reliable slot receiver. The Georgia product has developed a rapport with the 26-year-old quarterback through the early portions of offseason programs. McConkey could establish himself as the WR1 in this offense if he can prove to be a difference-maker in the middle parts of the field.

Meanwhile, Joshua Palmer is the longest-tenured receiver on Los Angeles' roster. If Johnston's struggles carry over into his sophomore season, Palmer could be a darkhorse candidate to be the Chargers' WR2.

It is certainly something to keep an eye on, but with Herbert and Harbaugh leading the way, Los Angeles' offense should have things figured out at some point this upcoming season. If I had to guess, I would say the order of targets would be McConkey, Johnston, and Palmer.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.