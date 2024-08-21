Highlights The NFL is one of the most popular parts of American culture as of now.

With that in mind, there is reportedly a biopic in the works about legendary coach and broadcaster John Madden, and Nicolas Cage has earned the role.

Let's talk about five other former members of the league that deserve their own biopic as well.

With football, and the NFL as a whole having as large of a presence as it currently does in pop culture, movies regarding the sport have typically done very well.

It looks like another iconic film is in the works, with a biopic centered around legendary head coach and broadcaster John Madden set to begin filming soon. That film just found its lead actor, with news breaking earlier this week that Nicolas Cage had earned the right to play Madden in the movie.

Thinking about this topic, there are a lot of former members of the league who have a career so wild even Hollywood couldn't have replicated the storyline. From coaches to players, there's a significant number of people who have been involved in the league that arguably deserve a biopic of their own.

Let's take a look at five of those people who have iconic and wild stories of their own.

1 Tom Brady - From 199th Overall To The G.O.A.T.

If movie studios want to make money, they have to go with the obvious choice.

Yes, the story of Tom Brady has been told numerous times, and everyone acknowledges just how great he was, but the full story is appealing enough to non-football fans, and ultimately, movies will only get made if studios feel they can make money.

Brady's story is certainly compelling enough to tell, as he was drafted 199th overall in the 2000 draft. Brady's story is that of an underdog that eventually became a dynasty in the NFL.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tom Brady won seven Super Bowls in his unprecedented NFL career.

The film could easily start with Brady's days at Michigan, working his way up the depth chart and trying to get the attention of NFL scouts, only to see him fall in the draft. Not only would casting Tom Brady be an interesting choice, but the film would also give us a chance to see Bill Belichick portrayed on the big screen.

The bottom line is, there's a lot of potential with a Brady biopic and if any NFL biopic is going to be a commercial success, it would be a film based on the G.O.A.T.

2 Jerome Bettis - Fairy Tale Ending

Bettis' 2004 and 2005 seasons sound like they're straight out of Hollywood.

Credit: George Gojkovich/Getty Images

Jerome Bettis is one of the better running backs in recent memory. Bettis hit the 1,000 rushing yard mark a whopping eight times in his career, and even ran for at least 1,300 yards three times. His 91 career rushing touchdowns show how much of a threat he was.

However, a biopic around Bettis would revolve more around the last two seasons of his career, which had a pretty crazy storyline.

Bettis began his career with the Rams, but was eventually traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers , where he continued to be an elite running back.

Coming into the 2004 season, Bettis had been in the league for quite a while, and he was considering retirement. Coming off a serious knee injury the year before, while being well into his 30s at the time, Bettis just didn't have quite as much in the tank at that point, and wanted to go out on a high note.

Jerome Bettis Career Stats Stat Category Totals Carries 3,479 Rushing Yards 13,662 Yards per Carry 3.9 Rushing TD 91

He'd have a very solid year, rushing for over 900 yards, and his team, the Steelers, were very good that year as well. Unfortunately, he didn't go out on the high note he wanted. Despite 64 yards and a touchdown from Bettis, the Steelers lost in the AFC Championship game to the New England Patriots .

So, Bettis decided to come back for one more year.

The Steelers got off to a hot start in 2005, starting 7-2, but a three-game skid saw them drop to 7-5. Miraculously, Pittsburgh went on to win four games in a row to sneak into the playoffs as the 6th seed. From there, they knocked off the third-seeded Cincinnati Bengals , the first-seeded Indianapolis Colts , and then the second-seeded Denver Broncos , all in road games, to earn a trip back to the Super Bowl.

It was then that the Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks to win Super Bowl 40. Bettis' last career moments involved him winning his first championship, standing on the field holding the Lombardi Trophy in his hometown of Detroit. It doesn't get much better than that.

Although things didn't work out for Manziel, he was as iconic as they come.

Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

In the end, things didn't work out for Johnny Manziel in his NFL career. Still, though, he took the football world by storm during his glory days.

'Johnny Football' was one of the most iconic college football players of all-time. He had several incredible games in 2013, including a record-breaking 557-total yard performance against Arkansas, which was a record that he broke a couple of weeks later with a 576-total yard performance against Louisiana Tech.

Manziel became the first player in the history of the SEC to have two games with more than 500 total yards in one season.

Johnny Manziel College Stats Stat Category Totals Games 26 Completion % 68.9% Passing Yards 7,820 Yards per Attempt 9.1 Passing TD 63 Interceptions 22 Passer Rating 164.1 Rushing Yards 2,169 Rushing TD 30

Later that season, Manziel shocked the world by defeating #1-ranked Alabama 29-24. At the end of the year, Manziel became the fifth collegiate player ever to pass for 3,000 yards and rush for 1,000 yards in one season. In appreciation of his efforts, he won the Heisman Trophy.

We all know the problems that followed Manziel and his NFL career, but that doesn't take away from his excellent collegiate career, and the impact he had on the game. Many still refer to Texas A&M's Kyle Field as "The House Johnny Manziel Built", after the attention and money he brought to the school gave them a chance to massively upgrade their stadium.

Maziel inspired many young football players, and deserves his own biopic.

4 Joe Namath - The Guarantee

Namath was the game's first true celebrity.

Joe Namath, in many ways, was one of the first faces of the sport.

"Broadway Joe" was so good, he was a first round selection in both the NFL and the AFL back in 1964. He decided to join the New York Jets of the AFL, and in 1967, he became the first quarterback in the history of the sport to pass for over 4,000 yards in a season.

Joe Namath's Career Statistics Stat Category Totals Games 140 Completion % 50.1% Passing Yards 27,663 Yards per Attempt 7.4 Passing TD 173 Interceptions 220 Passer Rating 65.5

Namath's career statistics don't look that impressive, but there's a reason he's as popular as he is.

In 1969, before the NFL and AFL merged to create one league, the NFL was considered to be much better than the AFL. In the third Super Bowl, the Jets were set to play the Baltimore Colts, who were heavily favored, and were widely considered the best team in the history of the sport.

In the events leading up to the game, Namath, the Jets, and the AFL as a whole were being destroyed in the media. Namath was tired of hearing it, and he gave this infamous quote before the game:

We're going to win the game. I guarantee it.

Namath was right. The Jets pulled off a massive upset, with a 16-7 win. By calling his shot, Namath vaulted into celebrity status, and was thought of as a legend by many.

Namath was the game's first celebrity, and brought a ton of attention to the game.

5 Alex Smith - Perserverance Personified

Smith has a couple of moments that are worthy of a biopic.

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Smith had one of the more eventful careers in the league.

His first biopic-worthy moment came as a member of the San Francisco 49ers . During the 2011 season, Smith led the 49ers to a 13-3 record, and they were set to host the New Orleans Saints in the divisional round of the playoffs.

Heading into the game, the Saints' defensive coordinator, Gregg Williams, would go on to offer cash to any Saints player that would injure Smith, or his top receiver, Michael Crabtree.

Every single one of you, before you get off the pile, affect the head. Early, affect the head. Continue, touch and hit the head.

That was something Williams said to his players before the game, as they were clearly out to injure Smith and Crabtree. Smith responded by throwing for 299 yards and three touchdowns, including a game-winning touchdown pass with 9 seconds left in the game. He got the last laugh, shutting up a coach who would face massive penalties from the NFL for the 'bountygate' scandal.

Alex Smith 2011 Divisional Round vs Saints Stat Category Totals Attempts 42 Completions 24 Passing Yards 299 Passing TD 3 Interceptions 0 Passer Rating 103.2

Obviously, Smith's miraculous comeback from his devastating injury would make for an excellent biopic too. He overcame a lot of adversity throughout his career, but these two moments stick out as obvious opportunities.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.