Atlanta may target an offensive-minded head coach, including OC Ben Johnson, or potentially make some big waves with Jim Harbaugh or Bill Belichick.

The Washington Commanders let go of Ron Rivera; new owner Josh Harris signals positive changes for the organization.

The 2024 edition of the NFL’s Black Monday tradition began in earnest at midnight with the Atlanta Falcons firing head coach Arthur Smith after a blowout loss to the division rival New Orleans Saints. The Washington Commanders followed suit not long after, issuing Ron Rivera his walking papers.

The week following the conclusion of the regular season generally sees the vast majority of head coaching dismissals. As more organizations make changes following disappointing seasons, we’ll break down every aspect of the developments. Here’s our NFL Black Monday update.

Arthur Smith out in Atlanta

A mediocre season elicits changes for the Falcons

After a crushing loss to the New Orleans Saints, Arthur Smith went off at opposing head coach Dennis Allen for running up the score. Perhaps it’s because he knew the 48-17 drumming could push Atlanta’s typically patient owner, Arthur Blank, into ending Smith’s three-year tenure.

Before the season, Blank announced that he would be “disappointed” if the Falcons failed to show improvement in 2023. The three coaches prior to Smith, Jim Mora Jr., Mike Smith, and Dan Quinn, received three, seven, and five-plus years, respectively. One key difference: all three made the playoffs during their stints.

Smith took over a rebuilding Falcons team but never managed to win more than two consecutive games in three years. He also failed to fully utilize their arsenal of top 10 draft picks: TE Kyle Pitts, WR Drake London, and RB Bijan Robinson.

Falcons Issues Under Smith Falcons top 10 picks Pick # Kyle Pitts, TE 4th overall (2021) Drake London, WR 8th overall (2022) Bijan Robinson, RB 8th overall (2023) Falcons 2023 points/game 18.9 (26th)

The flip-flopping of quarterbacks Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke never produced any consistency while dooming the team to endless turnovers (Atlanta tied for 24th). Ultimately, the lack of success following their $233 million offseason spending spree doomed Smith.

Falcons successor?

After investing so much draft capital in skill players, you’d expect the team to target an offensive-minded head coach. The Detroit Lions’ OC Ben Johnson tops the list of up-and-coming offensive minds, but he’ll be in high demand, and he'll cost $15 million a year.

Blank could also look to make a big splash with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh or even snap up the G.O.A.T Bill Belichick if he and the New England Patriots part ways. Thanks to their significant cap space and a bevy of playmakers on both sides of the ball, the Falcons’ job should attract the top candidates on the coaching market.

Ron Rivera out in D.C

Washington looks for new commander-in-chief

The Commanders let go of Rivera in what easily ranks as the most predictable NFL coaching change. Once Josh Harris bought the team and began the rebuild by trading their two best defensive players, Montez Sweat and Chase Young, the writing was on the wall.

Under one of the worst owners in all of sports history, Dan Snyder, Rivera owned the final say on all football decisions. Rivera never posted a winning season in Washington but did make the playoffs with a 7-9 record in 2020.

As Harris said in a statement:

Ron helped navigate this organization through some challenging times. He is a good man and thoughtful leader who has positively contributed to this organization and the NFL.

A sleeping giant in Washington

Now that the Commanders have rid themselves of the pox that was Snyder, the NFL might have awakened a monster in the nation’s capital. It’s like losing the most clueless guy in your fantasy league and replacing him with a betting sharp.

Harris has proven to be a smart, hands-off owner while running the Philadelphia 76ers and couldn’t do a worse job than Synder if he signed the Rockettes as the team’s new offensive line. His position at the top of the team's hierarchy makes the Commanders' job opening a lot more attractive than it might otherwise be.

The Commanders have already announced that they’re hiring former Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers and former Minnesota Vikings GM Rick Spielman to oversee the search for a new coach and head of football operations, which once again illustrates Harris' ingenuity and shrewdness.

End of an era in New England?

Bill Belichick could be on the hot seat after a 4-13 season

Obviously, the GOAT coach counts among the biggest remaining dominoes. According to reports, Belichick and New England Patriots owner Bob Kraft could hold a “series of meetings” to decide the future of the franchise.

Belichick hinted that changes that don’t include a new head coach in Foxborough could be in the works:

Look, I'm for whatever we decide collectively as an organization is the best thing to help our football team. I have multiple roles in that, and I rely on a lot of people to help me in those responsibilities. Somebody's got to have the final say. I have it. I rely on a lot of other people to help. Whatever that process is, I'm only part of it.

The talks could result in the Hall of Famer remaining in his coaching role while giving up personnel decisions as the de facto general manager. However, if Belichick does leave the organization altogether, you can bet a long line of teams will look to snap him up despite his 27-33 record since Tom Brady’s departure.

