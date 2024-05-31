Highlights The NFL's salary cap rises annually due to increasing revenue streams, allowing teams more financial flexibility.

Major income sources for the NFL include TV contracts, sponsorships, gambling, and game attendance.

Streaming services like Amazon, Netflix, and ESPN are reshaping how fans watch NFL games, impacting broadcasting contracts.

This off season, we have seen players like A.J. Brown and Penei Sewell "reset the market" in terms of annual value per year, for their specific position group. Players in the NFL will continue to get paid astronomical amounts of money due to the salary cap rising every year, with the only exception being the COVID-19 year in 2020.

Let's take a look at exactly how much the NFL's salary cap has risen each year (via Spotrac):

NFL Salary Cap History Year Salary Cap 2024 $255,400,000 2023 $224,800,000 2022 $208,200,000 2021 $182,500,000 2020 $198,200,000 2019 $188,200,000 2018 $177,200,000 2017 $167,000,000 2016 $155,270,000 2015 $143,280,000 2014 $133,000,000 2013 $123,600,000 2012 $120,600,000 2011 $120,375,000

The NFL continues to generate more revenue each and every year, which leads to a rise in the salary cap. Here are some ways that the NFL generates revenue:

Television contracts that are agreed upon by the NFL and their TV partners

Revenue from the league's gambling partners

Advertisements and sponsorships

Ticket and concession sales for each team's home games

All of these factors all play a role in the league generating revenue, but the television deals between the league and its partners are what accounts for the majority of league revenue.

Amazon, NBC, and ESPN currently own the television rights to the three primetime slotted games that the NFL broadcasts on a weekly basis: ​​​

All three of these major television networks have contracts with the NFL that run through 2033. Each of them have been incorporating streaming services in order to provide fans with a unique way to watch games.

With that in mind, let's take a look at the current broadcasting contracts in the NFL.

Amazon holds claim to TNF

As of 2023, Amazon owns the exclusive rights to Thursday Night Football, and will do so until their contract runs out in 2033. Amazon made history when they became the very first streaming service to air a season-long NFL schedule.

Amazon "changed the game" and has opened up the avenue for other streaming services to get involved with the NFL. However, it has come with an immense price. They are currently paying $1 billion annually to the NFL for the rights to Thursday Night Football.

Amazon streams their TNF games on Prime Video, which is a streaming service that is included with an Amazon Prime subscription. You can also purchase the Prime Video package by itself to watch the games.

The TNF broadcast team is headlined by their legendary play-by-play announcer, Al Michaels, who is regarded as one of the most accomplished sports broadcasters in television history. Michaels had the same role on Sunday Night Football for 16 seasons before joining Amazon in 2022. He is accompanied by game analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who is famous for his role calling college football games on Saturdays.

The team also features former NFL players: Richard Sherman, Andrew Whitworth, Tony Gonzalez, and Ryan Fitzpatrick, who are featured on the pre-game, halftime, and post-game shows.

NBC holds claim to SNF

NBC currently owns the exclusive rights to Sunday Night Football. Their original SNF contract with the NFL started back in 2006, but the two sides agreed to a new deal that started before the 2023 season that will run through 2033.

SNF remains the No. 1 television show in America, and they won't be slowing down anytime soon. SNF continues to generate TV ratings that help generate a ton of cash for the league, the owners, and the players. NBC pays $2 billion annually for the broadcast rights for SNF, which is double what Amazon Prime pays the NFL for theirs.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Sunday Night Football averaged 21.4 million viewers per game during the 2023-2024 NFL season. This was up 8% from the previous season, and had 6 different games averaging at least 25 million viewers.

Sunday Night Football also streams their games on Peacock, which is a streaming service that is owned by NBC. You can purchase Peacock to watch SNF by paying a monthly subscription.

The broadcast team features commentator Chris Collinsworth, who is one of the most well-known sports broadcasters in the industry. Collinsworth came into his own after replacing the great John Madden prior to the 2009 season. He is complimented by play-by-play announcer, Mike Tirico, who replaced the legendary Al Michaels after his departure to Amazon in 2023.

"Football Night in America" serves as the pregame show, including a couple of former NFL coaches, Tony Dungy and Jason Garrett. As well as Jac Collinsworth, Matthew Berry, Mike Florio, Chris Sims, Rodney Harrison, and Devin McCourty.

ESPN holds claim to MNF

ESPN currently owns the exclusive rights to Monday Night Football, and will continue to do so until their contract with the NFL expires in 2033.

ESPN currently pays the NFL 2.6 billion dollars annually for the MNF broadcasting rights, which is more than any other major network for a weekly primetime slot. MNF increased its game package from 17 to 23 games per season in their new contract, which is why for weeks 3, 4, 7, 15 we will have double headers on Monday night. Not to mention a playoff double header in week 18.

MNF games can be streamed on ESPN, while some games can be watched on ABC and ESPN+, which can be purchased with a monthly subscription.

In 2022, Troy Aikman and Joe Buck left FOX after 20 seasons of calling NFL games together, and signed multi-year contracts with ESPN. Aikman and Buck are the longest tenured broadcast duo in the NFL and will be heading into their 23rd season together in 2024.

ESPN also offers the "ManningCast" version of their MNF games, in which you can watch Hall of Fame QB's, Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, break down the game as well. The Mannings use their playing experience to give their opinions on the games and have celebrity guests on as well.

They announced that six-time Super Bowl champion head coach, Bill Belichick, will be a permanent guest on ManningCast starting this upcoming season. You can stream it on ESPN+ or watch it on ESPN2.

Streaming Services Are Getting More Involved by the Year

The game has changed in recent years

Streaming services will be involved with the NFL in 2024 like never before. Amazon purchasing the rights to Thursday Night Football in 2022 has led to other streaming services trying to get their foot in the door with the NFL.

Netflix is the newest streaming service to get involved, signing a three-year deal with the NFL to exclusively stream games on Christmas Day. The NFL is the first major professional sports league to partner with the streaming giant for live sports content.

Netflix will be paying $75 million dollars to the NFL for each of their two games in 2024.

It's only a matter of time before more streaming services try and work out deals with the NFL in order to broadcast games. Many experts believe there is a realistic chance that in the next 10-15 years, all NFL games could permanently be available on streaming services.

The growth of the NFL has been remarkable for everyone involved, especially the fans. And there is no sign of them slowing down anytime soon.

