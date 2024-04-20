Highlights Brock Purdy heroically saved a news anchor and her dog from a coyote attack while filming.

Purdy confirmed the story on the Pat McAfee Show, showcasing his down-to-earth nature.

Despite being labeled a game manager, Purdy has been crucial to the 49ers' success, earning respect on and off the field.

San Francisco 49ers' quarterback Brock Purdy might have been Mr. Irrelevant, but he is not so irrelevant in the eyes of news anchor Sara Donchey. On the field, he has to watch out for edge rushers and blitzers to prevent getting sacked, and off the field, he has to watch out for coyotes to prevent an attack on a news anchor and her dog, apparently.

Brock Purdy: The Hero

His off-season part-time job

While on set filming a John Deere commercial in San Francisco, Purdy had to keep his wits about him. A local news anchor, Donchey, happened to be walking by during the shoot with her dog, when a coyote started sneaking up behind them.

Purdy, thankfully, was paying attention and yelled "Yo, there's a coyote!" Donchey turned around just in time to see "the biggest coyote sneaking up" on her and her dog and also had enough time to get away.

Purdy Confirms the Story

Pat McAfee gets the story from Purdy

Purdy joined Pat McAfee on the Pat McAfee Show this week and confirmed his heroic story. When asked about the story, Purdy said, "I can't believe that was a real thing, but I can confirm that did happen." While he might not have saved the reporter from a burning building, his awareness might have prevented a coyote attack, and it is just another reason to like the down-to-earth quarterback.

Purdy gets a lot of flack as a game manager instead of a weapon at the quarterback position, but he has been an asset to the 49ers for the past two seasons. Without his consistent play, the 49ers would not have been as successful as they have been recently.

Purdy 2023 NFL Ranks Category Purdy Rank Passing Yards 4,280 5th Completion % 69.4 4th Yards/Attempt 9.6 1st TD Rate 7.0 1st INT Rate 2.5 T-24th Passer Rating 113.0 1st Success Rate 54.7 1st Coyote Attacks Stopped 1 1st

Kyle Shanahan has molded his offense around Purdy and the offensive weapons they have in Christian McCaffery and George Kittle, and it has proven to be the right move.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Brock Purdy was the only offensive skill position player to make the PBP's top 25 in 2023, ranking 24th. Interestingly, offensive linemen were rewarded most, with seven of the top 10 PBP numbers (and 11 of the top 25) going to the guys in the offensive trenches. Defensive secondaries also made out like gang-busters, with 10 DBs also making the list. The other three slots were claimed by linebackers.

Maybe this story will cause the haters to lay off a little and recognize that he is a down-to-earth quarterback who does deserve some respect for his actions on and off the field. If not, at least Purdy can be congratulated for "kind of" saving a woman and her dog from a coyote attack.

