Cam Newton has come under fire from fans online following comments about his potential future in the NFL.

There are many players who have a slide in performance and reputation in the National Football League, but there can’t be too many that have had much of a worse slide in the past few years than the one that Cam Newton has been on.

Having been on the top of the world in the 2015 season when he won the league’s MVP award and led the Carolina Panthers to a place in the Super Bowl (where they lost to the Denver Broncos), and after a couple of steady years with the Panthers after that (although nowhere near as successful) injuries began to take their toll on him and he just hasn’t been the same.

Even a year with the New England Patriots couldn’t get him back on the right track, and perhaps worst of all, he had to spend last season out of the league completely as nobody was willing to sign him to a deal to make him either a starter or a backup.

Cam Newton still waiting on his chance

Despite his absence and his decline, Newton still thinks that he can do a job in the NFL, which might have been why he used Auburn’s recent Pro Day to show some scouts in the league that he can still be of some use to them. But what kind of role would he get, would he be a starter or a backup?

Speaking on his YouTube channel Newton clarified his recent comments that there aren’t 32 quarterbacks better than him, before providing a list of quarterbacks that he would be willing to be a backup for (video relayed by @NFL_DovKleiman, via @ShannonSharpeee).

Video: Cam Newton discusses his situation and his ability to play in the NFL:

Cam Newton met with a non-friendly response on social media

These comments didn’t seem to fool these people on Twitter though when it came across their timeline, who couldn’t help but mock Newton for how confident he seems to be in himself:

Whether one of these are the guy that he ends up backing up, it is hard to see why he hasn’t been picked up by anyone yet to play that role, in a pinch he has shown that he can still play to a reasonable level, even if it isn’t MVP calibre.

Although given the moves this offseason with teams locking up a variety of quarterbacks for starter and backup roles, and with the NFL Draft coming along, it’s going to be hard to see where Newton is going to get his shot.