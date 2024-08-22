Key Takeaways At the end of a player's career, there are two things that could happen to them.

One of those options comes when a player realizes their time is over and retires on their own terms, and the other comes when the league makes that decision for them.

Let's focus on the latter, and take a look at 10 players who haven't officially retired, yet seem to have been passed over by the league.

1 Cam Newton, QB

Newton was one of the game's most electric players for quite some time

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

First on this list is one of the most iconic players of the 2010s in Cam Newton . Newton took the league by storm in his rookie year, winning the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in 2011. Newton's strength was his combination of size, (6'5", 245 lbs.), and athleticism. During his prime, he had a very strong arm, and was athletic enough to be a threat in the running game as well.

Cam Newton's NFL Career Stat Newton Completion % 59.9% Passing Yards 32,382 Yards per Attempt 7.2 Passing TD 194 Interceptions 123 Rushing Yards 5,628 Rushing TD 75

The prime of Newton's career came with the Carolina Panthers , where he played all the way through the 2019 season. He won the NFL MVP award in 2015, and led the Panthers to the Super Bowl in the same year. He would put together a few more solid seasons, but his career started to slow down in the late 2010s.

He spent the 2020 season with the New England Patriots , going 7-8 as a starter. He came back to Carolina for a couple of games in 2021, but lost all five games he started in. Since then, Newton hasn't played in the league.

2 Adrian Peterson, RB

Peterson is one of the best running backs of all-time, but his playing career looks about done

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Adrian Peterson was one of the most successful running backs in the history of the league. His longevity is impressive considering how most running backs nowadays seem to slow down once they reach their 30s.

Peterson All-Time NFL Ranks Category Peterson Rank Carries 3,230 6th Rushing Yards 14,918 5th Yards/Carry 4.6 T-35th Rushing TD 120 4th

Peterson led the league in rushing three times (including in 2015, when he also led the league in rushes and rushing TDs), including the 2012 season, when he ran for an astonishing 2,097 yards just nine months after ACL surgery, and became one of the rare running backs in NFL history to win an MVP award.

In 2018, at the age of 33, Peterson managed to crack the 1,000 yard mark for the eighth and final time of his career with the Washington Commanders .

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Adrian Peterson's consistency was impressive despite all that he went through while in the league, from injuries to legal issues. Peterson's seven 1,200+ rushing yard seasons rank 4th in NFL history, behind only Walter Payton, Emmitt Smith, and Barry Sanders.

The hard-hitting back's final NFL action came in 2021, a year in which he only got 38 carries.

3 Colin Kaepernick, QB

Kaepernick took the league by storm for a few years

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

For reasons that we are all well aware of, Colin Kaepernick hasn't stepped on an NFL field since 2016. During his time on the field, though, he was very impressive. Kaepernick got his first chance to start during the 2012 season, where he quickly impressed, leading the San Francisco 49ers to a 5-2 record during the regular season as a starter.

Colin Kaepernick's NFL Career Stat Kaepernick Completion % 59.8% Passing Yards 12,271 Yards per Attempt 7.3 Passing TD 72 Interceptions 30 Rushing Yards 2,300 Rushing TD 13

During that same season, Kaepernick led San Francisco all the way to the Super Bowl, where they suffered a narrow defeat to the Baltimore Ravens . As a dual-threat quarterback, Kaepernick saw several more years of success with the 49ers.

Kaepernick's controversy regarding his decision to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and inequality in America made him a polarizing figure late in his career, and many fans think the league blackballed him for that. He's attempted a comeback a few times, but hasn't played since 2016.

4 Tim Tebow, QB

Tebow was electric in college, but his game didn't translate to the NFL

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Tebow is another iconic player who still hasn't officially retired.

Tebow was a star in college with the Florida Gators. He was on some of the most impressive collegiate teams in recent memory with Florida, where his dual-threat ability made him a star. He was eventually drafted by the Denver Broncos in the first round in 2010.

Tim Tebow's NFL Career Stat Tebow Completion 47.9% Passing Yards 2,422 Yards per Attempt 6.7 Passing TD 17 Interceptions 9 Rushing Yards 989 Rushing TD 12

Unfortunately, things didn't work out too well for Tebow in the NFL. Tebow managed to lead Denver to the playoffs in 2011, and even threw a game-winning, 75-yard touchdown pass in overtime against the Pittsburgh Steelers in that game, but that would end up being the peak of his playing career, as the Broncos signed Peyton Manning to take over the QB job in 2012.

Since then, Tebow's spent time playing minor league baseball, as well as serving as a college football analyst, although he hasn't formally retired from the league yet.

5 Vontaze Burfict, LB

Burfict's illegal hits were the reason for his downfall

credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Vontaze Burfict is a name that certainly brings back memories.

Burfict was a talented player in college, but his reputation as a bit of a loose canon caused him to go undrafted. He'd eventually sign with the Cincinnati Bengals , and he went on to have a solid career, when he was on the field at least.

Vontaze Burfict's NFL Career Stat Burfict Games 79 Tackles 622 Tackles for a Loss 35 Forced Fumbles 4

Burfict was a very talented linebacker, but his brutal hits and dirty play quickly made him the subject of a ton of suspensions. His last season as a player came in 2019, when he was signed to the Las Vegas Raiders . Burfict was suspended for an illegal hit in Week 4 of that season, and due to his long history of illegal hits, he ended up being forced to sit out the rest of the year.

Burfict was reinstated in 2020, and claimed he wanted to try and make a return to the league. He hasn't played since then, but hasn't formally retired yet.

6 Cameron Wake, Edge

Wake remains one of the best edge rushers we've seen over the last decade-plus

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Cameron Wake is a long-lost NFL name, but he had an interesting career. After going undrafted in 2007, Wake played two years in the Canadian Football League, and his 23-sack season in 2008 earned him a shot with the Miami Dolphins in 2009.

Cameron Wake's NFL Career Stat Wake Sacks 100.5 Tackles 364 Tackles for a Loss 99 QB Hits 224 Forced Fumbles 22

From then on, Wake would have an incredible NFL career. He spent 11 years in the league, with 10 of those as a Dolphin, and racked up over 100 sacks and five Pro Bowls. Wake was released by the Tennessee Titans after the 2019 season, but five years later, he still hasn't announced his plans to retire.

7 Josh Gordon, WR

We can only wonder how good Gordon could have been

Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

Josh Gordon remains one of the biggest 'what if's' in NFL history. Gordon was picked up by the Cleveland Browns in the 2012 supplemental draft, and he instantly became one of the best receivers in the league. In 2013, Gordon led the league in receiving yards, with 1,646, and added nine touchdowns as well.

Josh Gordon's NFL Career Stat Gordon Receptions 252 Receiving Yards 4,282 Yards per Reception 17.0 Receiving TD 21

Unfortunately for Gordon, he was hit with several substance-abuse suspensions (almost all for marijuana) during his time in the league. It's unfortunate that the league felt the need to punish its players so heavily for doing as harmless as smoking marijuana that they seriously derailed Gordon's career.

The irony that marijuana is now legal in many states, yet Gordon can never get his career back is surely not lost on him. Gordon last played in the NFL in 2022, and played in the XFL in 2023. It's unclear whether he'll attempt to come back to the NFL again, but he's never officially retired.

8 Terrelle Pryor, QB/WR

Pryor had the talent, but just couldn't make it work in the NFL

Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Terrelle Pryor was one of the most electric players in college during his time at Ohio State, but a looming suspension from the NCAA caused him to be sent to the supplemental draft. He was then selected by the Raiders, where he spent the first couple years of his career.

Terrelle Pryor's NFL Career Stat Pryor Completion % 56.3% Passing Yards 1,994 Passing TD 9 Interceptions 12 Receptions 115 Receiving Yards 1,563 Receiving TD 7

Pryor made his greatest contributions as a receiver. His best year came in 2016 with the Browns, when he managed to total 1,007 receiving yards. He was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, and while there have been rumors of him attempting a comeback, nothing has developed. Still, Pryor hasn't actually retired.

9 Julio Jones, WR

Still unsigned, it looks like Jones' career might be nearing its end

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Jones is a player that most of the league's younger fans grew up on. From 2014 to 2019, Jones certified his status as one of the best receivers in the league. He led the NFL in receiving yards in 2015 and 2018, while being named a First Team All-Pro twice, and a Second-Team All-Pro Three times.

Jones led the league in receiving yards per game three times, and posted over 100 yards per contest in five different seasons, twice more than any other player in NFL history. His mid-2010s rivalry with Antonio Brown for the title of best receiver in football was electric to witness.

Julio Jones' NFL Career Stat Jones Receptions 914 Receiving Yards 13,703 Yards per Reception 15 Receiving TD 66

Unfortunately, Jones has spent the past three seasons on three different teams. In 2023, Jones received only 19 targets, and it seemed as if his age had started to catch up with him. Jones will turn 36 during the 2024 season, but he remains unsigned, and it doesn't seem like that will be changing anytime soon.

10 Brian Hoyer, QB

The journeyman quarterback remains unsigned ahead of the 2024 season

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Hoyer is essentially the definition of a journeyman quarterback.

Hoyer entered the league back in 2009. He was an undrafted free agent, so the fact he made it all the way to the 2023 season is impressive in itself. Hoyer has been a career-backup, starting only 41 games over the course of his 13-year career, and winning 16 of them.

Brian Hoyer's NFL Career Stat Hoyer Completion % 59.3% Passing Yards 10,899 Yards per Attempt 53 Passing TD 7.0 Interceptions 37

Hoyer's most recent season came in 2023, where he played for the Raiders. He started one game, throwing for over 200 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions. He was released by the team in March, and remains unsigned.

Based on his lackluster play, as well as his old age, it doesn't look like Hoyer will be getting signed for the 2024 season unless a major QB injury occurs somewhere across the league.

