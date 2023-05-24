We still haven’t got over the incredible show of strength that Chandler Jones showed ahead of the 2018 season.

With OTAs now underway in the NFL and the schedule officially released, it really does feel as though we are getting closer and close to the start of the 2023 NFL season, even if it is still over three months away.

But with the mini camps comes the opportunities for players to really get used to the NFL lifestyle and the amount of work that needs to be put in now that they have gone up a level. One of the key things that they will be working on is strength, which will especially come in handy for offensive and defensive linemen as well as linebackers who will be spending a lot of their time ‘in the trenches’.

One such example is the ‘blocking sled’ which replicates offensive linemen that defensive players will need to engage and then shed their block, as demonstrated by 2022 #1 draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Travon Walker:

However, there are some players who have the ability to go one giant step further than what Walker did, as was demonstrated by Chandler Jones when he was with the Arizona Cardinals back in 2018.

Chandler Jones tore it to pieces… literally

Jones, now a member of the Las Vegas Raiders taking part in a similar drill went above and beyond just engaging with his ‘blocker’ as he went through his opposite number and actually destroyed the equipment during the Cardinals’ preseason activities in 2018, which resulted in much raucous celebration from those around him:

Backing it up when it counted

That strength was put on great display that season, as he racked up 13 sacks, 49 total tackles and 13 tackles for loss as he continued to wreak havoc on opposing offenses, before going even further in 2019 when he put up a career-high 19 sacks.

Whilst his strength might have subsided a little bit since then as he now turns 33 and starts to head towards the twilight of his career, the Raiders will be hoping that there’s still enough from him in the tank to make an impact this season just as he did last year with 4.5 sacks, 38 tackles and 15 quarterback hits.