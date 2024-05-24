Highlights Coach interviews for playoff teams now have a 3-hour limit to balance focus on winning games.

Interviews must occur in a location approved by the assistant coach's current employer.

Several teams like the Falcons, Cowboys, Ravens, and Buccaneers would have been affected by this rule change last offseason.

When Week 17 of the NFL season ends, 18 teams do not move on to the playoffs. And several of these teams will fire their coaches at the end of the season. A new rule from the NFL will change how these teams interview assistant coaches whose teams are playing in the playoffs. The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero wrote on X:

NFL owners today approved a rule limiting the length of head coaching interviews with candidates whose teams are still in the playoffs, per NFL executive Jonathan Beane. Before, there was no limit. Now, such interviews can be a maximum of 3 hours.

This decision marks the NFL's hope to allow teams to hire the best candidates while ensuring that teams put their best foot forward. To do so, those assistants must coach their team during the week rather than racking up huge hours of interview time.

The Rule Also Affects Where the Interview Takes Place

The assistant's employer will have a say

In addition to dictating how long these interviews could be, there is also a concern over where they take place. According to Pelissero, the new rules call for the talk to be conducted in the place that has been approved by the assistant coach's employer rather than having the candidates travel.

Four 2024 hires would have been affected by these new rules. Raheem Morris, the Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator, was made the Atlanta Falcons' head coach. Dan Quinn, the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator, was put in charge of the Washington Commanders.

Keeping with the defensive coordinator theme, Mike Macdonald, who led the Baltimore Ravens defense in 2023, took the head coaching job with the Seattle Seahawks. And Dave Canales, who helped Baker Mayfield return to prominence with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was hired by the Carolina Panthers to help develop Bryce Young.

2023 Playoff Assts. Who Got Head Coaching Jobs Coach New Team 2023 Playoff Team Dan Quinn Washington Commanders Dallas Cowboys Raheem Morris Atlanta Falcons Los Angeles Rams Dave Canales Carolina Panthers Tampa Bay Buccaneers Mike Macdonald Seattle Seahawks Baltimore Ravens

After the 2024 season ends, the NFL will again be seeking out the best coordinators from winning teams. Those teams in the playoffs, though, will have a little bit more say in the matter.

