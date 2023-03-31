Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce arguably showed just how little he pays attention to news around the NFL following a hilarious interview with his brother Jason.

When it comes to the G.O.A.T of the NFL, there is little debate that the title belongs to quarterback Tom Brady. However, when it comes down to each individual position, the debates can be a little bit more open-ended, and that debate is especially true when it comes to tight end, where you have the likes of Antonio Gonzalez, Rob Gronkowski, Shannon Sharpe and Antonio Gates to name just a few that could consider themselves in that debate.

However there’s one player who has emerged as a possible candidate in recent years, and that’s Kansas City Chiefs man Travis Kelce, who in large part due to the impact of quarterback Patrick Mahomes has taken the NFL by storm, with 1,000-yard seasons every year since Mahomes became the starter in 2018 (and even stretching back as far as 2016) with 69 TDs in the regular season to help him earn 4 First Team All Pros, 8 trips to the Pro Bowl and 2 Super Bowl trophies.

You imagine that he puts in a lot of work in order to both get himself in physical shape and to learn the offense to put up numbers like that, but it seems as though during all that tine focusing on himself, he hasn’t really had the chance to focus on what is going on around the league.

Travis Kelce left clueless over who is in charge of what NFL team

This past week saw the NFL owners and head coaches in Arizona for a series of league meetings, and as is traditional, all 32 head coaches will pose for a photo with one another (perhaps the only time of the year they’ll be cordial to each other before the heat of battle sets in on them).

And it gave the Kelce brothers the chance to test their knowledge on who is who and what team they coach during a recording of their New Heights show, but as you can see, Travis didn’t put on the best showing when asked to name them.

Video: Travis Kelce tries, and fails, to list off the NFL head coaches (warning, some strong language):

Not Travis Kelce's finest moment, but understandably so

In fairness to Travis, given that there are so many head coaches that change jobs every year, and the fact that he doesn’t have to play each of them every year (so by the time he faces a team again, they may have changed the man in charge), it is hard to keep track of every move that is made.

And if we’re being honest, there were a couple that we missed, some of them simply because we’re used to seeing them with headsets and clipboards, so seeing them in casual gear threw us a little bit.

How many did you get?

Facebook cover photo taken from BarStool Sports