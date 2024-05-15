Highlights Christmas Day 2024 features intriguing AFC matchups as the Chiefs host the Steelers, and Ravens visit the Texans.

The games will be streaming on Netflix, who will broadcast NFL Christmas Day games for the next three seasons.

Kickoff times for the games are scheduled at 1 PM & 4:30 PM EST.

With the 2024 NFL schedule set to release tonight, the league has been leaking out nuggets of information to drum up interest. One of the early reveals for the regular season slate is that there will be two heavyweight AFC matchups on Christmas Day, streaming on Netflix during Week 16.

NFL Christmas Day Slate on Netflix Matchup Time Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1 PM EST Baltimore Ravens vs. Houston Texans 4:30 PM EST

Netflix has agreed to broadcast NFL Christmas Day games for the next three seasons, and they should be off to a strong start with two exciting showdowns between conference foes. While this slate is one less than the NFL had last season, there still should be plenty of fans looking to tune in.

Chiefs vs. Steelers

Kickoff is set for 1 PM EST

The reigning Super Bowl Champions will kick off the holiday by hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers in what has the potential to be a very intriguing contest between AFC foes. Last season, the Kansas City Chiefs were defeated 20-14 by the Las Vegas Raiders on Christmas Day, their final loss of the year before marching their way toward a Lombardi.

How things are going under center in Pittsburgh will make or break this game's intrigue. If one of Russell Wilson or Justin Fields has established themselves as the starting quarterback and helped the offense find its rhythm, then this game should be very competitive.

Still, with Mike Tomlin as head coach, there isn't a game the Steelers aren't capable of winning. And in a highly competitive AFC North division, they'll need every victory they can get to claim one of the seven playoff bids.

Ravens vs. Texans

Kickoff is set for 4:30 PM EST

In a 2024 AFC Divisional Round rematch, the Baltimore Ravens will play host to C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans, who hope to have revenge in their stockings for the afternoon game.

The Ravens will be hoping to continue their success from last season, when they went 13-4. They'd also love to have a repeat performance of their 2023 Christmas Day outing when they annihilated the San Francisco 49ers 33-19. Lamar Jackson will play a key role in the team's success, but the addition of Derrick Henry to the backfield should bring a new element to the team that makes them hard to match up against.

However, Houston has made some splashes of their own this offseason. With the signing of Danielle Hunter and trade for Stefon Diggs, the organization is all in on making a second-year leap for Stroud and head coach DeMeco Ryans.

As one of the most exciting young teams in the NFL, the offense will look to continue their success through the air against a rugged Ravens' secondary, while the defense will look to put pressure on Jackson for a chance to come away victorious.

