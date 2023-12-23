Highlights The Kansas City Chiefs can secure the AFC West division title with a win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Eagles can take sole possession of first place in the NFC East by beating the New York Giants.

The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers will face off in a potential Super Bowl preview.

The NFL regular season is winding down, with only three weeks of games left to be played. Despite the relative brevity of the remaining schedule, there's still a lot at stake, as only four teams (the Baltimore Ravens, the Philadelphia Eagles, the San Francisco 49ers, and the Dallas Cowboys) have clinched a playoff spot so far.

This upcoming Monday is Christmas Day, and luckily for NFL fans, three of those teams are playing on the holiday slate (the other game features the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs). Let's take a look at the NFL's three marquee contests this Christmas Day, previewing the games and analyzing which side will have the edge in each matchup.

Game 1: Las Vegas Raiders @ Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs attempt to clinch the AFC West in divisional clash with Raiders

When: 1 PM EST

Where to Watch: CBS

Key Players on the Friday Injury Report

Raiders: Maxx Crosby (Did Not Practice), Josh Jacobs (Limited Practice), Michael Mayer (Out), Kolton Miller (LP)

Chiefs: Jerick McKinnon (DNP), Kadarius Toney (DNP), Clyde Edwards-Helaire (DNP), Donovan Smith (DNP)

Note: The injury report will continue to be updated over the weekend. You can stay up to date here.

Preview

The Chiefs won the last matchup in this series 31-17 at Arrowhead Stadium back in Week 12 before going on to lose two straight against the Green Bay Packers (on the road) and Buffalo Bills (at home). They "rebounded" last week, though beating the 2023 version of the New England Patriots by 10 points at home hardly qualifies as an impressive feat.

The Chiefs can secure the division title with a win in this game, though they'll need to sort out their miscommunications and drops on offense if they want to get into title contending form.

The Raiders looked to be an improved team following the firing of head coach Josh McDaniels after Week 8, though in hindsight that may have been a reflection of fortunate scheduling (they beat the Giants and the Jets in Weeks 9 and 10) rather than actual team-wide improvement.

They've had some crushing losses since then, including a shut-out defeat in an eye-melting 3-0 affair against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14. However, they looked like a completely different team in Week 15, beating the Los Angeles Chargers so badly that they fired their head coach and general manager. At this point, the Raiders are barely on the periphery of the playoff discussion, though they can still finish above .500 if they win out.

Prediction

The Raiders have some momentum after last week's beat down of the Chargers, but going from playing L.A.'s swiss cheese defense to Kansas City's top five unit is like power lifting against a baby versus a World's Strongest Man contender. This will be a low-scoring game, which should favor the Chiefs.

17-10, Chiefs

Game 2: New York Giants @ Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles try to take sole possession of 1st place in NFC East vs. division rival

When: 4:30 PM EST

Where to Watch: FOX

Key Players on the Friday Injury Report

Giants: Dexter Lawrence (DNP), Xavier McKinney (LP), Evan Neal (DNP)

Eagles: Landon Dickerson (DNP), Zach Cunningham (DNP), Darius Slay (DNP), DeVonta Smith (DNP)

Note: The injury report will continue to be updated over the weekend. You can stay up to date here.

Preview

Sounds the alarms in Philly. The Eagles are on a three-game losing streak after barely surviving against Buffalo in Week 12. They got smoked by the 49ers on the road before the Cowboys laid waste to them at Lincoln Financial Field, though their loss last week against the Drew Lock-led Seattle Seahawks was their most egregious.

Philly has stakes in this game, as they're currently tied up atop the NFC East with the Cowboys. However, each team's remaining schedule heavily favors the Eagles down the stretch.

Eagles vs. Cowboys Remaining Schedule Team Week 16 Opponent Week 17 Opponent Week 18 Opponent Eagles vs. New York Giants vs. Arizona Cardinals @ New York Giants Cowboys @ Miami Dolphins vs. Detroit Lions @ Washington Commanders

The Giants looked competent during their three-game win streak against the Commanders, Patriots, and Packers, though they were blasted by the New Orleans Saints last week in a game that exposed quarterback Tommy DeVito's weaknesses. The Giants are out of playoff contention at this point, and are now playing as much for draft positioning as anything else.

Prediction

The Giants have more recent momentum, but the Eagles are far and away the better team. Philadelphia will have three weeks to reset themselves before a playoff gauntlet, and they'll take advantage of drawing the Giants twice in these final stages.

30-13, Eagles

Game 3: Baltimore Ravens @ San Francisco 49ers

Top seed in both conferences square off in potential Super Bowl preview

When: 8:15 PM EST

Where to Watch: ABC/ESPN+

Key Players on the Friday Injury Report

Ravens: Arthur Maulet (DNP)

49ers: Arik Armstead (DNP), Elijah Mitchell (LP), Javon Hargrave (LP), Oren Burks (DNP)

Note: The injury report will continue to be updated over the weekend. You can stay up to date here.

Preview

The Ravens are the only AFC team as of the start of Week 16 to have secured a playoff berth. They can lock up the AFC North as early as this week with a win against the 49ers in conjunction with a Cleveland Browns loss.

The Ravens are on a roll right now, riding a four-game winning streak into this clash of titans. They're relatively healthy (at least as healthy as a Ravens team can be this time of year) and their offense is clicking, having scored below 30 points just twice in their last eight games (both of which they still won).

For as good as the Ravens have been, however, the 49ers have been better. Outside a three-game blip in Weeks 6-8 when Deebo Samuel and Trent Williams were hurt, San Francisco has been unstoppable this season.

They're riding their own six-game win streak, during which they have won by an absurd average of 18.8, with their lowest margin of victory coming against the Seahawks in Week 14, when they won by a measly 12 points. They've crushed both the Eagles and Cowboys already, and a win against the Ravens would make it a trifecta against three of the top Super Bowl contenders this season.

49ers vs. Top Super Bowl Contenders Opponent Week Result vs. Cowboys Week 5 W, 42-10 @ Eagles Week 13 W, 42-19 vs. Ravens Week 16 ?

Prediction

This is a matchup of two teams that are top 10 in total offense, total defense, scoring offense, and scoring defense. In other words, this should be a slug fest between heavyweight contenders. The Ravens are as good as any team in the AFC. Unfortunately for them, the 49ers are the most talented and in form team in the NFL right now. Not to mention they've lost just once at home in Levi's Stadium this year.

34-27, 49ers

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All playoff scenarios courtesy of NFL.com.