Highlights Nabers has the potential to match Beckham's speed and talent early in his career.

There are shared similarities between Nabers and Beckham, both LSU alumni.

Nabers is generating hype for his athleticism, as fans eagerly await his impact.

When Odell Beckham Jr. was healthy for the New York Giants, he was a threat every time he touched the ball.

The LSU product would catch a simple slant and burst through the entire defense on his way to the end zone. A coach with another NFL team anonymously told Dan Duggan of The Athletic that Malik Nabers might have that same ability:

"Nabers is the most explosive, but a little bit more raw. (Marvin) Harrison and (Rome) Odunze are polished, but they're not like Odell and can catch a slant and run for 80 (yards). Nabers could be like Odell early. Throw him a hitch or a slant and he's gone. He's got that type of talent."

That's high praise considering that Beckham racked up 1,305 yards and 12 touchdowns during his 12-game rookie campaign. Highlighted by one of the greatest catches ever, that short season ended with an Offensive Rookie of the Year award. New York would love to see Nabers be that productive.

Outside of their explosive bursts on the field, Beckham and Nabers share plenty of other similarities.

Both wide receivers were born in Louisiana and attended LSU. The Giants drafted each in the first round of their respective drafts. Nabers is listed as one inch taller than Beckham, but they are the same weight.

There could be a lot of déjà vu for Big Blue in 2024.

Nabers is Turning Heads This Spring

Giants media and fans can't get enough of his head-turning plays

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As the sixth overall pick in the draft, expectations for Nabers will be high. That's without accounting for the New York spotlight that can consume anyone.

However, Giants fans are clamoring for his OTA highlights.

People are calling him legit, electric, and elite. Some have said he's going to be as explosive, if not more than, Saquon Barkley was for this offense. Others have flat-out said he'll change the offense.

Can Nabers make the same kind of impact that Odell Beckham made early in his Giants career? Here are some of OBJ's numbers that Nabers would have to rival:

Odell Beckham's Stats as a New York Giant Year Games Played Catches Receiving Yards Touchdowns 2014 12 91 1,305 12 2015 15 96 1,450 13 2016 16 101 1,367 10 2017 4 25 302 3 2018 12 77 1,052 6

The Giants would trade OBJ, along with Olivier Vernon, to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Jabrill Peppers, Kevin Zietler, a first-round pick and a third rounder. While Beckham enjoyed a 1,000-yard season his first year in Cleveland, injuries and systematic fit soon became an issue, and Beckham has since had short stints with the Rams, and Ravens. He signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins this offseason.

Nabers will hope to make a similar impact that OBJ did in New York, but for a longer period of time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The New York Giants have not had a 1,000-yard receiver since Odell Beckham Jr. in 2018. That was his last season with the team.

Nabers is generating hype because of his athleticism already. Let's see if the substance matches come the fall.

Source: The Athletic

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.