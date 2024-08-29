Key Takeaways Matt Eberflus of the Chicago Bears is the betting favorite to win NFL Coach of the Year heading into the 2024 season.

Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers has the second-shortest odds to win the award.

Raheem Morris of the Atlanta Falcons, Matt LaFleur of the Green Bay Packers, and DeMeco Ryans of the Houston Texans round out the top five.

While reigning NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski has the chance to make a little league history by becoming just the fourth to win the award three times, it likely won't happen, as the Cleveland Browns are coming off an 11-6 season and are once again expected to compete for a spot in the postseason.

Now, if the Browns were to win 14 or 15 games, it'd be tough to keep Stefanski from joining Don Shula, Chuck Knox, and Bill Belichick as a three-time winner. But seeing as how the award typically goes to a head coach who helps turn a team around.

It doesn't always go down like that (the AP couldn't not give it to Belichick when the Pats went undefeated in 2007), but for the most part, that's what happens, which is why Stefanski is nowhere near the top of the list when it comes to the shortest betting odds for NFL Coach of the Year for the 2024 season.

That honor belongs to Matt Eberflus, who enters the season at +900 (a $100 bet wins you $900 plus your original stake) as he attempts to lead his new-look Chicago Bears to their first winning season since 2018, which just happens to be the season Matt Nagy won the award.

The Bears, of course, will enter the '24 campaign with rookie quarterback Caleb Williams under center and the front office has surrounded him with a plethora of weapons.

In addition to those who were already there, such as wideout D.J. Moore and underrated tight end Cole Kmet , the Bears went out and added the likes of Keenan Allen and D'Andre Swift in free agency and then drafted highly touted wideout Rome Odunze eight picks after selecting Williams at No. 1 overall.

So, if Williams and his weapons can help get Chicago back to the postseason for the first time since an 8-8 record got them there in 2020, Eberflus could easily take COY honors.

Just behind Eberflus is Jim Harbaugh (+1000), who returns to the NFL with the Los Angeles Chargers fresh off leading the Michigan Wolverines to a national championship this past January. The Chargers fired Brandon Staley after 14 games a season ago and finished the year with a 5-12 record, marking the team's first losing campaign since going 7-9 in Justin Herbert 's rookie season in 2020.

Rounding out the top five are Raheem Morris (+1100) of the Atlanta Falcons , Matt LaFleur (+1400) of the Green Bay Packers , and DeMeco Ryans (+1400)of the Houston Texans .

Here's a look at the top 10 with the shortest odds to win NFL Coach of the Year, which is actually a list of 11, as three are tied in the final slot.

2024-25 NFL Coach of the Year Odds Coach Team Odds Matt Eberflus Chicago Bears +900 Jim Harbaugh Los Angeles Chargers +1000 Raheem Morris Atlanta Falcons +1100 Matt LaFleur Green Bay Packers +1400 DeMeco Ryans Houston Texans +1400 Shane Steichen Indianapolis Colts +1500 Mike Macdonald Seattle Seahawks +1600 Jonathan Gannon Arizona Cardinals +1600 Robert Saleh New York Jets +1800 Brian Callahan Tennessee Titans +1800 Dave Canales Carolina Panthers +1800

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. NFL Coach of the Year odds courtesy of BetMGM.